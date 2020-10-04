DVD Talk Forum

Les Misérables (2019, D: Ladj Ly) S: Bonnard, Manenti, Zonga

Les Misérables (2019, D: Ladj Ly) S: Bonnard, Manenti, Zonga

   
Les Misérables (2019, D: Ladj Ly) S: Bonnard, Manenti, Zonga




Inspired by the 2005 riots in Paris, LES MISÉRABLES  directed by Ladj Ly  follows Stéphane (Damien Bonnard), a recent transplant to the impoverished suburb of Montfermeil, as he joins the local anti-crime squad. Working alongside his unscrupulous colleagues Chris (Alexis Manenti) and Gwada (Djebril Zonga), Stéphane struggles to maintain order amidst the mounting tensions between local gangs. When an arrest turns unexpectedly violent, the three officers must reckon with the aftermath and keep the neighborhood from spiraling out of control.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10199590
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/les_miserables_2020

This was France's submission for the Best International Feature Oscar. It was nominated. Now available via Amazon Prime.

I'm curious to see if it was a better choice than Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

