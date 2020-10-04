Quote:

Disney has targeted Robin Hood as the latest of its animated classics to get the remake treatment.



Carlos Lopez Estrada, perhaps best known for directing the 2018 crime movie Blindspotting, is on board to helm the project, which is being written by Kari Granlund. Granlund is already in the Disney fold after having written the studios recent remake of Lady and the Tramp.



Justin Springer, who counts the studios Dumbo and Tron Legacy amongst his credits, is producing the feature being developed for the studios Disney+ streaming service.



Hood was a comedic and musical take on the famous Robin Hood tale, with anthropomorphic animals inhabiting the roles of the characters made famous over the centuries. Hood was a fox; Little John a bear; Friar Tuck a badger; Prince John a thumb-sucking lion; the sheriff of Nottingham a wolf; and Maid Marian a vixen.



The movie has seen its critical appraisal rise, fall and rise again over the years, although its influence seems long-lasting. One of the songs, "Love," was nominated for an Oscar, while another, "Oo De Lally," has also enjoyed playability.



The new take is said to be a musical and will again feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format.



The deals were inked in early March before Hollywoods lockdown. The project is in early development.



Granlund co-wrote the script for Godmothered, a Disney+ feature that was due to shoot this spring with Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, but was postponed due the coronavirus crisis.



In addition to Blindspotting, which starred Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, Estrada directed an episode of Legion, FXs trippy thriller based on a Marvel Comics character, and wrapped Summertime, a drama featuring teen poets from various Los Angeles neighborhoods, The drama debuted at Sundance.



Estrada is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Granlund is repped by Verve and Industry Entertainment.