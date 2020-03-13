Films that have been delayed:
No Time To Die (now November 25, 2020)
Peter Rabbit 2 (now August 7, 2020)
My Spy (now April 17, 2020)
A Quiet Place: Part II
F9: The Fast Saga (now April 2, 2021)
The Lovebirds
Mulan
Antlers
The New Mutants
No Time To Die (now November 25, 2020)
Peter Rabbit 2 (now August 7, 2020)
My Spy (now April 17, 2020)
A Quiet Place: Part II
F9: The Fast Saga (now April 2, 2021)
The Lovebirds
Mulan
Antlers
The New Mutants
COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
#1
COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
https://deadline.com/2020/03/tom-han...ie-1202880431/
EXCLUSIVE: We have just received word that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the Coronavirus. Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Deadline received a statement directly from Hanks:
“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?
We’ll keep the world posted and updated.
Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks
EXCLUSIVE: We have just received word that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the Coronavirus. Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Deadline received a statement directly from Hanks:
“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?
We’ll keep the world posted and updated.
Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks
#3
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,878
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 20 Posts
Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Just being reported. They say even seeing his new movies will give it to you. Look out. Also, wife. We are all doomed!
#4
Re: Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Shitty, he's in a more vulnerable age range and diabetic, hopefully he's in that 80% safe zone.
Peter Rabbit II delayed also
Peter Rabbit II delayed also
#7
DVD Talk Limited Edition
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
He's survived WWII twice, fought somali pirates, landed a plane in the Hudson and successfully brought a damaged space craft back home. He'll be fine.
The following 3 users liked this post by tanman:
IDrinkMolson (03-12-20), L Everett Scott (03-12-20), Mabuse (03-12-20)
#8
DVD Talk Legend
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
He should be quarantined on an island with a volleyball.
(You forgot to mention he had HIV.)
(You forgot to mention he had HIV.)
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
I can't believe that Disney isn't delaying the premier of Mulan. As much as they are counting on the Chinese market and as much is riding on this film I'm surprised they are going ahead with it. Maybe it was too late and they didn't want to respend the money on marketing?
#11
DVD Talk Limited Edition
#12
DVD Talk Godfather
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
https://deadline.com/2020/03/cinemac...us-1202880571/
CinemaCon in Las Vegas was just cancelled.
It's not a public con for those who don't know what it is. It's the studios exhibiting their high profile movie titles for the upcoming year to theatre owners. It's a pretty huge event.
CinemaCon in Las Vegas was just cancelled.
It's not a public con for those who don't know what it is. It's the studios exhibiting their high profile movie titles for the upcoming year to theatre owners. It's a pretty huge event.
#13
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
‘A Quiet Place II’ European Release Delayed To Avoid Coronavirus Crisis
https://deadline.com/2020/03/a-quiet...is-1202880784/
https://deadline.com/2020/03/a-quiet...is-1202880784/
#14
Moderator
#15
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,078
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
On a related note, Hanks' former Bosom Buddies co-star Peter Scolari reports that he's come down with symptoms of the common cold.
#17
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
Ok... now AQP2 is fully being pushed...
https://variety.com/2020/biz/box-off...ak-1203531744/
Not looking good for theatres and the start of the summer season.
https://variety.com/2020/biz/box-off...ak-1203531744/
Not looking good for theatres and the start of the summer season.
#20
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Mar 2002
Posts: 3,900
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
I imagine Hollywood celebrities, due to the amount of travel they do, are at a much greater risk of catching the bug than the average American. They also tend to be healthier and have better health care than the average American, too.
#21
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
The F9 year delay probably won't be good for it. Someone in the F9 thread stated Aug 2020 would be better. As Guardians of the Galaxy has proved there is plenty of time to reap great box office in that month. Should have went that route.