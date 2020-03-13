DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
Old 03-12-20, 01:00 PM
DVD Talk Forum Expert How-Tos and Guides
Last edit by: dex14
Films that have been delayed:

No Time To Die (now November 25, 2020)
Peter Rabbit 2 (now August 7, 2020)
My Spy (now April 17, 2020)
A Quiet Place: Part II
F9: The Fast Saga (now April 2, 2021)
The Lovebirds
Mulan
Antlers
The New Mutants



Print Wikipost

COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news

   
Old 03-11-20, 08:16 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,249
Received 151 Likes on 113 Posts
COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
https://deadline.com/2020/03/tom-han...ie-1202880431/

EXCLUSIVE: We have just received word that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the Coronavirus. Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Deadline received a statement directly from Hanks:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 09:16 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 6,886
Received 25 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Elvis biopic (D: Baz Luhrmann) S: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks is infected!?!?!?

Okay, now this thing is serious.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 09:22 PM
  #3  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,878
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 20 Posts
Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Just being reported. They say even seeing his new movies will give it to you. Look out. Also, wife. We are all doomed!


OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 09:56 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,630
Received 39 Likes on 33 Posts
Re: Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Shitty, he's in a more vulnerable age range and diabetic, hopefully he's in that 80% safe zone.

Peter Rabbit II delayed also
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 10:03 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
DaveyJoe's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Maryland
Posts: 18,853
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Originally Posted by richc2 View Post
peter rabbit ii delayed also
fuck!
DaveyJoe is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 10:10 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 6,886
Received 25 Likes on 20 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news


Now we know what killed John Candy
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 10:49 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,440
Received 17 Likes on 11 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
He's survived WWII twice, fought somali pirates, landed a plane in the Hudson and successfully brought a damaged space craft back home. He'll be fine.
tanman is offline  
Reply Like
The following 3 users liked this post by tanman:
IDrinkMolson (03-12-20), L Everett Scott (03-12-20), Mabuse (03-12-20)
Old 03-11-20, 11:00 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 21,114
Received 66 Likes on 52 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
He should be quarantined on an island with a volleyball.

(You forgot to mention he had HIV.)
Abob Teff is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tanman (03-13-20)
Old 03-11-20, 11:07 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 6,886
Received 25 Likes on 20 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
And he was engaged to Tawny Kitaen in the 80s!! The dude is dripping with disease!!!
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 11:10 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,440
Received 17 Likes on 11 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
I can't believe that Disney isn't delaying the premier of Mulan. As much as they are counting on the Chinese market and as much is riding on this film I'm surprised they are going ahead with it. Maybe it was too late and they didn't want to respend the money on marketing?
tanman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 11:12 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,440
Received 17 Likes on 11 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
Originally Posted by Abob Teff View Post
He should be quarantined on an island with a volleyball.

(You forgot to mention he had HIV.)
Someone mentioned it in the Covid 19 thread when I made the same joke
tanman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-11-20, 11:32 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,523
Received 58 Likes on 46 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
https://deadline.com/2020/03/cinemac...us-1202880571/

CinemaCon in Las Vegas was just cancelled.

It's not a public con for those who don't know what it is. It's the studios exhibiting their high profile movie titles for the upcoming year to theatre owners. It's a pretty huge event.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 09:15 AM
  #13  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,249
Received 151 Likes on 113 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
‘A Quiet Place II’ European Release Delayed To Avoid Coronavirus Crisis
https://deadline.com/2020/03/a-quiet...is-1202880784/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 09:37 AM
  #14  
Moderator
 
Groucho's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 70,978
Received 20 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Peter Rabbit II delayed also
[punches hole in wall]
Groucho is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Groucho:
DaveNinja (03-12-20), tanman (03-13-20)
Old 03-12-20, 09:50 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,078
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
On a related note, Hanks' former Bosom Buddies co-star Peter Scolari reports that he's come down with symptoms of the common cold.
Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 09:52 AM
  #16  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,249
Received 151 Likes on 113 Posts
Re: Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Originally Posted by Groucho View Post
[punches hole in wall]
My Spy got pushed back too!
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 10:10 AM
  #17  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,249
Received 151 Likes on 113 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
Ok... now AQP2 is fully being pushed...

https://variety.com/2020/biz/box-off...ak-1203531744/

Not looking good for theatres and the start of the summer season.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 12:10 PM
  #18  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,249
Received 151 Likes on 113 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
F9 and The Lovebirds have been delayed.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 12:45 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Posts: 18,060
Received 31 Likes on 26 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
Maybe we could add a wiki to this thread so all the delays can be listed at the top?
Jay G. is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 01:22 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
funkyryno's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2002
Posts: 3,900
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
I imagine Hollywood celebrities, due to the amount of travel they do, are at a much greater risk of catching the bug than the average American. They also tend to be healthier and have better health care than the average American, too.
funkyryno is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 02:12 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 9,841
Received 25 Likes on 11 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
The F9 year delay probably won't be good for it. Someone in the F9 thread stated Aug 2020 would be better. As Guardians of the Galaxy has proved there is plenty of time to reap great box office in that month. Should have went that route.
d2cheer is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 03:40 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 30,795
Received 28 Likes on 16 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
WonderCon (precursor to Comic Con) has been cancelled.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 04:14 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,035
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 24 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
Movie related news about the coronavirus? Will this be in 3D? A Michael Bay hack job?
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 04:51 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 57,523
Received 58 Likes on 46 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
More postponements

Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-20, 04:52 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 4,977
Received 8 Likes on 6 Posts
re: COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
How can theaters stay open with no new movies?
windom is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.