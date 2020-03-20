DVD Talk Forum

The Platform (Netflix, March 20, 2020)

The Platform (Netflix, March 20, 2020)

   
Dan
The Platform (Netflix, March 20, 2020)
Synopsis:
Two prisoners per floor, wondering how much they'll get to eat that day. One inmate has had enough of not getting enough. It's time to send a message.



I saw this at Fantastic Fest back in September. If you like your allegories shoved in your face like delicious desserts, this one's for you.

(I thought it was excellent)
