Surrounded (2023, D: Mandler) -- S: Letitia Wright, Michael K Williams, Jeffrey Donovan
Five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses Mo Washington (Letitia Wright) travels west to lay claim on a gold mine disguised as a man after her stagecoach is ambushed by a group of murderous thieves, Mo is forced to hold legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh captive while the remaining surviving passengers seek out help.Surrounded is directed by American filmmaker Anthony Mandler, director of the film Monster previously, and the concert doc Happiness Continues, plus tons of other music videos. The screenplay is by Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas. Produced by Jason Michael Berman, Aaron L. Gilbert, Derek Iger, Anthony Mandler, Ade O'Adesina, & Letitia Wright.
This movie was filmed almost 3 years ago and is going straight to VOD June 20th
This is Michael K Williams final film role.
