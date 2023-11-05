DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Surrounded (2023, D: Mandler) -- S: Letitia Wright, Michael K Williams, Jeffrey Donovan

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Surrounded (2023, D: Mandler) -- S: Letitia Wright, Michael K Williams, Jeffrey Donovan

   
Old 05-11-23, 01:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,182
Received 2,598 Likes on 1,922 Posts
Surrounded (2023, D: Mandler) -- S: Letitia Wright, Michael K Williams, Jeffrey Donovan







Five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses Mo Washington (Letitia Wright) travels west to lay claim on a gold mine disguised as a man after her stagecoach is ambushed by a group of murderous thieves, Mo is forced to hold legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh captive while the remaining surviving passengers seek out help.Surrounded is directed by American filmmaker Anthony Mandler, director of the film Monster previously, and the concert doc Happiness Continues, plus tons of other music videos. The screenplay is by Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas. Produced by Jason Michael Berman, Aaron L. Gilbert, Derek Iger, Anthony Mandler, Ade O'Adesina, & Letitia Wright.

This movie was filmed almost 3 years ago and is going straight to VOD June 20th

This is Michael K Williams final film role.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
New Police Story 2 - S: Jackie Chan

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.