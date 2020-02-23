DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Godzilla 2000. Anyone still remember it?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Godzilla 2000. Anyone still remember it?

   
Old 02-23-20, 10:03 AM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 564
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Godzilla 2000. Anyone still remember it?
Anyone still remember Godzilla 2000? I still enjoy it for it bringing back the goofy cheesy japanese stuff that made the Godzilla movies great
urrutiap is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-23-20, 11:16 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: a mile high, give or take a few feet
Posts: 13,559
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Godzilla 2000. Anyone still remember it?
I remember the marketing more than I remember the movie.
mndtrp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Official Box Office Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.