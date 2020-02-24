All the Bright Places (2020, D: Haley) S: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith -- Netflix

Quote: Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore Finch (Justice Smith). Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven. Only on Netflix, February 28.

It doesn't look very good, but I like the director's previous two films (Hearts Beat Loud, The Hero).