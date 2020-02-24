DVD Talk Forum

All the Bright Places (2020, D: Haley) S: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith -- Netflix

All the Bright Places (2020, D: Haley) S: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith -- Netflix

   
02-24-20, 01:51 PM
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
All the Bright Places (2020, D: Haley) S: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith -- Netflix




Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore Finch (Justice Smith). Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven. Only on Netflix, February 28.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3907584

It doesn't look very good, but I like the director's previous two films (Hearts Beat Loud, The Hero).
