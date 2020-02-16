DVD Talk Forum

Tiny Guns (D: Corridor Digital)

02-16-20, 02:35 PM
Tiny Guns (D: Corridor Digital)
Title pretty much says it all. Not a movie being made per se, but a couple of shorts that are damned silly and funny. I don't know if this could ever have a full length movie because the jokes could get old fast based on the same premise. But I'd watch more of this. Oh, and NSFW.

Tiny Guns



Tiny Guns 2

