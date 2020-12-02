View Poll Results: Do you still get physical movie tickets?
Yes all the time
0
0%
No, I book everything in advance online with my phone or on the web and come with my QR code
0
0%
Sometimes
100.00%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Do you still get physical movie tickets?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Do you still get physical movie tickets?
Are you still the old fuddy daddy who doesn’t believe in or support smart phones and movie tickets apps/services and always gets a physical movie ticket when you make the drive to the theatre and go to the box office?
Or have you adapted and have a program like AMC A List, Regal Unlimited, Alamo Drafthouse and book your tickets online or days, weeks in advance and have a QR code when you arrive with everything booked especially your seat set.
Or is it 50/50 and sometimes you do when you see something on a whim.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Do you still get physical movie tickets?
I subscribe to Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass. I walk straight to my seat and show my ticket (that appears through the app) to my food server.
But, if on a whim and the theater has a kiosk that prints a ticket, I'll do that.
