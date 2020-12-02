Do you still get physical movie tickets?

Are you still the old fuddy daddy who doesn’t believe in or support smart phones and movie tickets apps/services and always gets a physical movie ticket when you make the drive to the theatre and go to the box office?



Or have you adapted and have a program like AMC A List, Regal Unlimited, Alamo Drafthouse and book your tickets online or days, weeks in advance and have a QR code when you arrive with everything booked especially your seat set.



Or is it 50/50 and sometimes you do when you see something on a whim.

