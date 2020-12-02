DVD Talk Forum

Do you still get physical movie tickets?

Movie Talk
02-12-20, 03:21 AM
Do you still get physical movie tickets?
Are you still the old fuddy daddy who doesn’t believe in or support smart phones and movie tickets apps/services and always gets a physical movie ticket when you make the drive to the theatre and go to the box office?

Or have you adapted and have a program like AMC A List, Regal Unlimited, Alamo Drafthouse and book your tickets online or days, weeks in advance and have a QR code when you arrive with everything booked especially your seat set.

Or is it 50/50 and sometimes you do when you see something on a whim.
02-12-20, 03:48 AM
Re: Do you still get physical movie tickets?
I subscribe to Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass. I walk straight to my seat and show my ticket (that appears through the app) to my food server.

But, if on a whim and the theater has a kiosk that prints a ticket, I'll do that.
