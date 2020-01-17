National Treasure 3 -- news, rumors, etc.
National Treasure 3 -- news, rumors, etc.
In a recent article announcing Bad Boys 4 is in the works, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write National Treasure 3.
I'm surprised it has taken this long to do a third one. Here is a history of all the delays: https://www.cinemablend.com/news/248...-delays-so-far
Bremner's schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney, among other projects. That project is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life.
