DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

National Treasure 3 -- news, rumors, etc.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

National Treasure 3 -- news, rumors, etc.

   
Old 01-17-20, 03:15 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,224
Received 33 Likes on 29 Posts
National Treasure 3 -- news, rumors, etc.
In a recent article announcing Bad Boys 4 is in the works, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write National Treasure 3.

Bremner's schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney, among other projects. That project is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life.
I'm surprised it has taken this long to do a third one. Here is a history of all the delays: https://www.cinemablend.com/news/248...-delays-so-far
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-17-20, 03:30 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,856
Received 33 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: National Treasure 3 -- news, rumors, etc.
Man I hope the script is good enough to get Nicholas Cage interested in signing on to the project.


Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Don't Breathe Again (D: Sayagues) S: Stephen Lang

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.