National Treasure 3 -- news, rumors, etc.

Quote: Bremner's schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney, among other projects. That project is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life.

In a recent article announcing Bad Boys 4 is in the works, the screenwriter has also been tapped to write National Treasure 3.I'm surprised it has taken this long to do a third one. Here is a history of all the delays: https://www.cinemablend.com/news/248...-delays-so-far