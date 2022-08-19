DVD Talk Forum

Sam and Victor's Day off -- Ferris Bueller spinoff - -From the producers of Cobra Kai



Re: Sam and Victor's Day off -- Ferris Bueller spinoff - -From the producers of Cobra Kai
If this gets made and that’s a big if. They would have to recast with younger actors and probably make it take place in 80s or 90s. One of the two actors is dead and the other is 68.
Re: Sam and Victor's Day off -- Ferris Bueller spinoff - -From the producers of Cobra Kai
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
If this gets made and thats a big if. They would have to recast with younger actors and probably make it take place in 80s or 90s. One of the two actors is dead and the other is 68.
It's the same day as FB's day off.
Re: Sam and Victor's Day off -- Ferris Bueller spinoff - -From the producers of Cobra Kai
Oh, they're taking those missing hours. I guess I overlooked that. That's a stretch.
