View Poll Results: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
Yes. Usually just myself.
1
50.00%
Yes. Usually with family.
0
0%
No. With myself or with family and friends.
1
50.00%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?

   
12-25-19
Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
i wish i could see Die Hard once a year on this day, but i don't. i don't really watch anything, except bits and pieces of what's on tv like Wonderful Life and Christmas Story.

traditional seasonal movie with family, etc...?
12-25-19
Re: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
We always watch Die Hard on Christmas Eve. Leading up to the holidays is the usual stuff like Vacation, Home Alone, etc.
12-25-19
Re: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
I’ve gotten such a big XMas movie collection now I usually rotate my Holiday favorites. I watched Silent Night Deadly Night last night and I’ll probably watch Gremlins tonight.
12-25-19
Re: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
We always watch Die Hard, Love Actually, Christmas Vacation, The Bishop's Wife and the Charlie Brown Christmas. When the girls watch A Christmas Story, I go do something else. It's fine, but enough is enough.
12-25-19
Re: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
Not necessarily on Christmas Day, but the week or so before I usually watch Christmas Vacation for sure.
