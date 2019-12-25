View Poll Results: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
i wish i could see Die Hard once a year on this day, but i don't. i don't really watch anything, except bits and pieces of what's on tv like Wonderful Life and Christmas Story.
traditional seasonal movie with family, etc...?
traditional seasonal movie with family, etc...?
Re: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
I’ve gotten such a big XMas movie collection now I usually rotate my Holiday favorites. I watched Silent Night Deadly Night last night and I’ll probably watch Gremlins tonight.
Re: Watch any movie as tradition on X-mas?
We always watch Die Hard, Love Actually, Christmas Vacation, The Bishop's Wife and the Charlie Brown Christmas. When the girls watch A Christmas Story, I go do something else. It's fine, but enough is enough.
