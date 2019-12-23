Star Wars: What was your ideal vision for the Sequel Trilogy?

Now that the "final" film is out, what would your ideal Sequel Trilogy look like? Did you like the characters introduced, but not like where they ended up? Would you have preferred the OT characters being front and center with their descendants secondary? Maybe an adaption of some of the EU stories? Whatever Lucas' original story ideas were?



This isn't a thread to complain about what went wrong with the current films. It is to share ideas on what your vision would be.



For starters, I would've much preferred a way less macro story without the need for the entire galaxy being in danger. Something that focuses more on Jedi and Sith lore and the rebuilding of these religions. Episode 7 should've at least had the original 3 together at some point, even if they had a falling out over the course of 30 years. Although I do really like the ending of TFA and how much of a great cliffhanger that was.