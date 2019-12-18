Re: Your most-wanted sequel?

Probably a given as per my User Name, but I would love a sequel to The Goonies. It's been rumoured from time to time, and supposedly some story proposals have been made (and, who knows, maybe scripts have been attempted)...But I would love to see an adventure with the original cast as adults along with their children (or something of that nature)...I just think the nostalgia that that sort of movie would generate would be great, so long as it's tackled by a good writer (maybe the original writer, Chris Columbus could come up with something) along with a solid director...