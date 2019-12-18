DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Your most-wanted sequel?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Your most-wanted sequel?

   
Old 12-18-19, 10:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,274
Your most-wanted sequel?
Name one movie, and please only one, that you would give anything to get a sequel.

My vote: Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World. It was supposed to be a franchise but fell short. I so love that movie.

Yours?
Traxan is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 10:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 7,899
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
A sequel to Killer Klowns from Outer Space.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:04 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,048
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
I was really hoping for 28 Months Later.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:11 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 7,972
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
Would love to see the third film in the Danny Embling trilogy, from John Duigan.

The Year My Voice Broke - Flirting - ???
andicus is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:11 PM
  #5  
Senior Member
 
MysterioMan007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 672
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
I'd like to see a Lethal Weapon 5...although I'd like for it to be a "passing of the torch" kind of movie.
MysterioMan007 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:34 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,540
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
A real sequel to "Prometheus". Also, a follow-up to "Dredd". Sometime within a year after that was released, I read somewhere they were talking about a possible straight to Netflix sequel. And then, nothing.
Daytripper is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:36 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 8,947
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
I was really hoping for 28 Months Later.
Good one.

How about a sequel to Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow? Maybe it's too late.

It would never happen, but I could watch a dozen movies with the crew from Sneakers and never get bored.

I wonder what it would be like to get another sequel from The Hustler and The Color of Money.
story is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:39 PM
  #8  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 20,906
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
I could go for another Beetlejuice movie.
The Cow is offline  
Reply
Old 12-19-19, 01:10 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1,089
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
Probably a given as per my User Name, but I would love a sequel to The Goonies. It's been rumoured from time to time, and supposedly some story proposals have been made (and, who knows, maybe scripts have been attempted)...But I would love to see an adventure with the original cast as adults along with their children (or something of that nature)...I just think the nostalgia that that sort of movie would generate would be great, so long as it's tackled by a good writer (maybe the original writer, Chris Columbus could come up with something) along with a solid director...
Goonies85 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-19-19, 01:29 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,171
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
Its too late now, but like 10 years ago. Annie Hall.
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply
Old 12-19-19, 01:34 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 30,573
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Where did Roy go or Roy returns
Last Action Hero - so many possibilities if we follow the ticket and a new owner through different genres
Big Trouble in Little China - but with a different chinatown and a different hero and then Jack Burton makes a cameo to tie it all together.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Jackass 4 (2021)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.