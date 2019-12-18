Your most-wanted sequel?
Your most-wanted sequel?
Name one movie, and please only one, that you would give anything to get a sequel.
My vote: Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World. It was supposed to be a franchise but fell short. I so love that movie.
Yours?
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
A real sequel to "Prometheus". Also, a follow-up to "Dredd". Sometime within a year after that was released, I read somewhere they were talking about a possible straight to Netflix sequel. And then, nothing.
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
How about a sequel to Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow? Maybe it's too late.
It would never happen, but I could watch a dozen movies with the crew from Sneakers and never get bored.
I wonder what it would be like to get another sequel from The Hustler and The Color of Money.
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
Probably a given as per my User Name, but I would love a sequel to The Goonies. It's been rumoured from time to time, and supposedly some story proposals have been made (and, who knows, maybe scripts have been attempted)...But I would love to see an adventure with the original cast as adults along with their children (or something of that nature)...I just think the nostalgia that that sort of movie would generate would be great, so long as it's tackled by a good writer (maybe the original writer, Chris Columbus could come up with something) along with a solid director...
Re: Your most-wanted sequel?
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Where did Roy go or Roy returns
Last Action Hero - so many possibilities if we follow the ticket and a new owner through different genres
Big Trouble in Little China - but with a different chinatown and a different hero and then Jack Burton makes a cameo to tie it all together.
