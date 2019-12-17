DVD Talk Forum

12-17-19
Awkwafina untitled punk project
Awkwafina is developing a film about the early California punk rock scene, which flourished in the banquet halls of Chinese and Filipino restaurants

https://deadline.com/2019/12/awkwafi...ic-1202811249/

It's a fascinating subject, and even though I was an 80s punk, this is still before my time. I'm guessing Nora, excuse me, Awkwafina will be portraying Esther "Madame" Wong.
