Awkwafina untitled punk project

Awkwafina is developing a film about the early California punk rock scene, which flourished in the banquet halls of Chinese and Filipino restaurants
It's a fascinating subject, and even though I was an 80s punk, this is still before my time. I'm guessing Nora, excuse me, Awkwafina will be portraying Esther "Madame" Wong.
