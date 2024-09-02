Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,546
Received 1,810 Likes on 1,192 Posts
Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman
Since there's zero chance of Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman ever getting an official domestic release, I figured I'd roll the dice on importing a DVD from the Netherlands. Rarewaves still has some copies for sale on their site and on eBay, if you're similarly curious. It's Thai audio with optional Dutch subtitles; not English-friendly (unless there's something I'm overlooking), so be warned.
I haven't had a chance to watch the movie yet -- I have to remind myself how to play DVDs from other regions! -- but I did snap a few screenshots on my PC to give you a sense of what to expect.
I haven't had a chance to watch the movie yet -- I have to remind myself how to play DVDs from other regions! -- but I did snap a few screenshots on my PC to give you a sense of what to expect.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off