DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > International DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
International DVD Talk Intl. DVDs, Region Free Players, RCE, Hong Kong DVDs & More

Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman

   
Old 02-09-24, 03:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,546
Received 1,810 Likes on 1,192 Posts
Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman
Since there's zero chance of Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman ever getting an official domestic release, I figured I'd roll the dice on importing a DVD from the Netherlands. Rarewaves still has some copies for sale on their site and on eBay, if you're similarly curious. It's Thai audio with optional Dutch subtitles; not English-friendly (unless there's something I'm overlooking), so be warned.




I haven't had a chance to watch the movie yet -- I have to remind myself how to play DVDs from other regions! -- but I did snap a few screenshots on my PC to give you a sense of what to expect.














Adam Tyner is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
International DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.