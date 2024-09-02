Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman

Since there's zero chance of Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman ever getting an official domestic release, I figured I'd roll the dice on importing a DVD from the Netherlands. Rarewaves still has some copies for sale on their site and on eBay, if you're similarly curious. It's Thai audio with optional Dutch subtitles; not English-friendly (unless there's something I'm overlooking), so be warned.I haven't had a chance to watch the movie yet -- I have to remind myself how to play DVDs from other regions! -- but I did snap a few screenshots on my PC to give you a sense of what to expect.