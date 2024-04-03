HORROR OF DRACULA bluray All region
#1
HORROR OF DRACULA bluray All region
I have been waiting for decades to buy HORROR OF DRACULA on video with the end scene that has more added footage as Dracula is hit by the sun.
I know about the region B HORROR OF DRACULA but don't have a region B player. I have seen reviews where the transfer as far as colors go is not all that good.
I know there is a HORROR OF DRACULA bluray from Spain that is all region.
Does anybody know if that bluray has the extra footage?
I know about the region B HORROR OF DRACULA but don't have a region B player. I have seen reviews where the transfer as far as colors go is not all that good.
I know there is a HORROR OF DRACULA bluray from Spain that is all region.
Does anybody know if that bluray has the extra footage?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off