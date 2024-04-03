HORROR OF DRACULA bluray All region

I have been waiting for decades to buy HORROR OF DRACULA on video with the end scene that has more added footage as Dracula is hit by the sun.

I know about the region B HORROR OF DRACULA but don't have a region B player. I have seen reviews where the transfer as far as colors go is not all that good.

I know there is a HORROR OF DRACULA bluray from Spain that is all region.

Does anybody know if that bluray has the extra footage?