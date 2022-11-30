DVD Talk Forum

Nova has Woo, Chow and other classics
Folks, I just got an email from Nova media. https://www.novamnm.com never bought from them before, but am surprised at what they have on their site.
  • Bullet in the Head
  • Many Stephen Chow films
  • Chow-yun Fat "on fire' movies.
  • other classics that I have not seen anywhere nor heard of any announcements
  • A korean box set of Wong Kar Wai movies - different than Criterions?
Many on sale (check out Winter Sale Festival) for 1/2 off, which makes those items significantly cheaper than anywhere else. Shipping is high, but I suspect buying a number of titles would minimize that impact.

Anybody order from this company?

Is this a sign that other labels (Eureka, 88, etc.) may get these in the future, or are these Nova exclusives?

Update: Never mind. Found reviews. Most are upscaled..Oh well. Packaging sure looks nice!
