Nova has Woo, Chow and other classics

Folks, I just got an email from Nova media. https://www.novamnm.com never bought from them before, but am surprised at what they have on their site.
Anybody order from this company?
Is this a sign that other labels (Eureka, 88, etc.) may get these in the future, or are these Nova exclusives?
Update: Never mind. Found reviews. Most are upscaled..Oh well. Packaging sure looks nice!
- Bullet in the Head
- Many Stephen Chow films
- Chow-yun Fat "on fire' movies.
- other classics that I have not seen anywhere nor heard of any announcements
- A korean box set of Wong Kar Wai movies - different than Criterions?
