Nova has Woo, Chow and other classics

Bullet in the Head

Many Stephen Chow films

Chow-yun Fat "on fire' movies.

other classics that I have not seen anywhere nor heard of any announcements

A korean box set of Wong Kar Wai movies - different than Criterions?

Folks, I just got an email from Nova media. https://www.novamnm.com never bought from them before, but am surprised at what they have on their site.Many on sale (check out Winter Sale Festival) for 1/2 off, which makes those items significantly cheaper than anywhere else. Shipping is high, but I suspect buying a number of titles would minimize that impact.Anybody order from this company?Is this a sign that other labels (Eureka, 88, etc.) may get these in the future, or are these Nova exclusives?Update: Never mind. Found reviews. Most are upscaled..Oh well. Packaging sure looks nice!