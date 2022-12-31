DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > International DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Wim Wenders Curzon Box Set

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
International DVD Talk Intl. DVDs, Region Free Players, RCE, Hong Kong DVDs & More

Wim Wenders Curzon Box Set

   
Old 12-31-22, 12:44 AM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 92
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 10 Posts
Wim Wenders Curzon Box Set
Darn I was so looking forward to this BUT all the negative feedback RE: no english subtitles specifically so for a $300.00 ser, that is just so disappointing!!!
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
International DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.