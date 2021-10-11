DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > International DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Hong Kong Rescue

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
International DVD Talk Intl. DVDs, Region Free Players, RCE, Hong Kong DVDs & More

Hong Kong Rescue

   
Old 11-10-21, 07:57 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2021
Posts: 15
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Hong Kong Rescue
Has anyone here bought Blu Rays from hongkongrescue dot com? If so, how is the Blu Ray quality?
Master O is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-10-21, 09:18 AM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,696
Received 432 Likes on 340 Posts
Re: Hong Kong Rescue
Never heard of them. I buy my HK blu’s and 4K’s from dddhouse.com. I love them and have been buying from them for years.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
International DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.