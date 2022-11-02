My Life as a Teenage Robot: The Complete Series Collection (R4)

It's being released next month on March 9th. Currently unavailable or at least a royal and expensive pain to cobble together a complete collection of episodes on disc in the US. Price (shipping notwithstanding) seems to be pretty reasonable.



For those not in the know: My Life as a Teenage Robot was an early 2000s Nicktoon about a teenage robot's (XJ-9 aka Jenny Wakeman) adventures in high school and defending the earth from various menaces that ran for 3 seasons.