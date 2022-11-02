My Life as a Teenage Robot: The Complete Series Collection (R4)
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 1,523
Likes: 0
Received 46 Likes on 33 Posts
My Life as a Teenage Robot: The Complete Series Collection (R4)
It's being released next month on March 9th. Currently unavailable or at least a royal and expensive pain to cobble together a complete collection of episodes on disc in the US. Price (shipping notwithstanding) seems to be pretty reasonable.
For those not in the know: My Life as a Teenage Robot was an early 2000s Nicktoon about a teenage robot's (XJ-9 aka Jenny Wakeman) adventures in high school and defending the earth from various menaces that ran for 3 seasons.
For those not in the know: My Life as a Teenage Robot was an early 2000s Nicktoon about a teenage robot's (XJ-9 aka Jenny Wakeman) adventures in high school and defending the earth from various menaces that ran for 3 seasons.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off