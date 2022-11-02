DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > International DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

My Life as a Teenage Robot: The Complete Series Collection (R4)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
International DVD Talk Intl. DVDs, Region Free Players, RCE, Hong Kong DVDs & More

My Life as a Teenage Robot: The Complete Series Collection (R4)

   
Old 02-11-22, 08:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
coyoteblue's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 1,523
Likes: 0
Received 46 Likes on 33 Posts
My Life as a Teenage Robot: The Complete Series Collection (R4)
It's being released next month on March 9th. Currently unavailable or at least a royal and expensive pain to cobble together a complete collection of episodes on disc in the US. Price (shipping notwithstanding) seems to be pretty reasonable.

For those not in the know: My Life as a Teenage Robot was an early 2000s Nicktoon about a teenage robot's (XJ-9 aka Jenny Wakeman) adventures in high school and defending the earth from various menaces that ran for 3 seasons.
coyoteblue is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
International DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.