Amazon Prime Day July 11-12, 2023

Here are a couple promotional credit offers before Prime Day starts next week:Receive a $5 promotional credit for a future Amazon.com eligible order when you purchase Amazon.com eGift Cards valued at $50 or more in a single order on Amazon.com by July 10, 2023. In order to qualify for the $5 promotional code, you must (1) be a current Prime member; (2) click the button on the Offer Terms & Conditions page to apply the offer to your account; and (3) purchase at least $50 in qualifying Amazon.com eGift Cards in a single order at Amazon.com beginning 12:00 a.m. (PT), July 3, 2023 and ending 11:59 p.m., July 10 2023 (PT) or when supplies have been exhausted, whichever occurs first (the “Promotion Period”).Eligible Amazon Prime customers who upload a photo for the first time to the Amazon Photos app are eligible for a $15 promotional credit off their first eligible order of $30 or more on Amazon.com.