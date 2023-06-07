Amazon Prime Day July 11-12, 2023
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Amazon Prime Day July 11-12, 2023
Here are a couple promotional credit offers before Prime Day starts next week:
1. Buy a $50 Amazon GC between July 3-10, get a $5 credit
Receive a $5 promotional credit for a future Amazon.com eligible order when you purchase Amazon.com eGift Cards valued at $50 or more in a single order on Amazon.com by July 10, 2023. In order to qualify for the $5 promotional code, you must (1) be a current Prime member; (2) click the button on the Offer Terms & Conditions page to apply the offer to your account; and (3) purchase at least $50 in qualifying Amazon.com eGift Cards in a single order at Amazon.com beginning 12:00 a.m. (PT), July 3, 2023 and ending 11:59 p.m., July 10 2023 (PT) or when supplies have been exhausted, whichever occurs first (the “Promotion Period”).
2. Try Amazon Photos app before July 8, get $15 credit
Eligible Amazon Prime customers who upload a photo for the first time to the Amazon Photos app are eligible for a $15 promotional credit off their first eligible order of $30 or more on Amazon.com.
1. Buy a $50 Amazon GC between July 3-10, get a $5 credit
Receive a $5 promotional credit for a future Amazon.com eligible order when you purchase Amazon.com eGift Cards valued at $50 or more in a single order on Amazon.com by July 10, 2023. In order to qualify for the $5 promotional code, you must (1) be a current Prime member; (2) click the button on the Offer Terms & Conditions page to apply the offer to your account; and (3) purchase at least $50 in qualifying Amazon.com eGift Cards in a single order at Amazon.com beginning 12:00 a.m. (PT), July 3, 2023 and ending 11:59 p.m., July 10 2023 (PT) or when supplies have been exhausted, whichever occurs first (the “Promotion Period”).
2. Try Amazon Photos app before July 8, get $15 credit
Eligible Amazon Prime customers who upload a photo for the first time to the Amazon Photos app are eligible for a $15 promotional credit off their first eligible order of $30 or more on Amazon.com.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,969
Received 2,742 Likes on 2,024 Posts
Re: Amazon Prime Day July 11-12, 2023
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off