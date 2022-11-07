Target Deal Days
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Target Deal Days
Target has their Deal Days to compete with Amazon's Prime Days
Today only, they have 15% off the following gift cards:
Today only, they have 15% off the following gift cards:
- Domino's Pizza
- Spa Finder
- Fandango
- Feeding America (Cheesecake Factory, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Subway, IHOP, Carrabba's)
- Vudu
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off