Hot Deals Post and Discuss Non-DVD Bargains and Sales!

Target Deal Days

   
Target Deal Days
Target has their Deal Days to compete with Amazon's Prime Days

Today only, they have 15% off the following gift cards:
  • Domino's Pizza
  • Spa Finder
  • Fandango
  • Feeding America (Cheesecake Factory, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Subway, IHOP, Carrabba's)
  • Vudu
Better yet, the 5% red card discount still applies, and I had a Target Circle Bonus for earning $20 reward when making 3 $70 purchases. I got one of the $100 cards for $80.75 after red card discount, and it applied for one of my bonus purchases!
