Amazon Prime Day July 12-13, 2022

   
Amazon Prime Day July 12-13, 2022
Amazon Prime members, fill out your Prime Stampcard before July 14, and get a $10 credit.

You must
activate the Stampcard activate the Stampcard
first, and then complete the following 4 tasks:

1. Make a Prime-eligible purchase
2. Stream a show on Prime Video
3. Listen to a song with Prime Music
4. Borrow an eBook on Prime ReadingMake a Prime-eligible purchase

Once you complete the 4 tasks, the $10 credit will be issued within 24 hours, and expires 365 days after issuance.
Hot Deals

