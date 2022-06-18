Amazon Prime Day July 12-13, 2022
Amazon Prime Day July 12-13, 2022
Amazon Prime members, fill out your Prime Stampcard before July 14, and get a $10 credit.
You must
1. Make a Prime-eligible purchase
2. Stream a show on Prime Video
3. Listen to a song with Prime Music
4. Borrow an eBook on Prime ReadingMake a Prime-eligible purchase
Once you complete the 4 tasks, the $10 credit will be issued within 24 hours, and expires 365 days after issuance.
