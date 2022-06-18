Amazon Prime Day July 12-13, 2022

Make a Prime-eligible purchase

Amazon Prime members, fill out your Prime Stampcard before July 14, and get a $10 credit.You mustfirst, and then complete the following 4 tasks:1. Make a Prime-eligible purchase2. Stream a show on Prime Video3. Listen to a song with Prime Music4. Borrow an eBook on Prime ReadingOnce you complete the 4 tasks, the $10 credit will be issued within 24 hours, and expires 365 days after issuance.