New releases for the week of Monday, July 1st, 2024
- A Lizard In A Woman's Skin (Australian Import)
- A Lizard In A Woman's Skin: Collector's Edition (Australian Import Website Exclusive)
- After Dark: Neo-Noir Cinema Collection Three (1991 Ã¢â¬â 2002) Ã¢â¬â Imprint Collection #320 Ã¢â¬â 325 (Australian Import Limited Edition)
- And Soon the Darkness (1970) - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (German Import) (LE Mediabook Cover A)
- And Soon the Darkness (1970) - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (German Import) (LE Mediabook Cover B)
- Angel Has Fallen - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- Back to Black (UK Import)
- Back to Black - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (UK Import)
- Back to Black - Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook (UK Import)
- Diary of the Dead - Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- Escape Plan Triple Feature - Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- Gurren Lagann The Movie - Childhood's End/The Lights in the Sky Are Stars - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (CrunchyRoll Store Exclusive)
- Martin Scorsese: Films Of Faith (1988 Ã¢â¬â 2016) Ã¢â¬â Imprint Collection #326 Ã¢â¬â 328 (Australian Import Limited Edition)
- Night of the Eagle (1962) (UK Import)
- Ozploitation Rarities Volume 1: Collector's Edition (Australian Import Website Exclusive)
- Pearl - Turbine Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Mediabook Cover A
- Pearl - Turbine Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Mediabook Cover B
- Pearl - Turbine Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Mediabook Cover C
- Pearl - Turbine Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Mediabook Cover D
- The Last Breath (UK Import)
- The Meg - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray [Walmart Exclusive Steelbook]
- The Raid (2011) - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Slipcase Edition (Australian Import)
- The Raid (2011): Collector's Edition - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Australian Import Website Exclusive)
- The Wandering Earth II (2023) â Imprint Asia #4 (AU Limited Edition)
