Umbrella Entertainment releases

Quote: Extras:Only available from the Umbrella webstore, the Hitcher Collector's Edition includes: Classic poster outer rigid slipcase

Custom art slipcase

48 pages of behind-the-scenes, experiences and art

A3 reversible poster

Limited Edition Numbered release

Blonde, Blue Eyes: Rutger Hauer Documentary by Simone de Vries

Audio Commentary with director Robert Harmon and producer Eric Red

The Hitcher – How do these Movies get made?

Scene Specific Audio Commentary

Trailer

Teasers

Quote: Extras:Only available from the Umbrella webstore, the Three Films Of Lee Chang-Dong Collector's Edition includes: Custom designed outer rigid slipcase

48 pages of behind-the-scenes, experiences and art

8 artcards

3 x A3 single-sided posters

Limited Edition Numbered release Peppermint Candy NEW! Audio-Commentary with Korean Cinema historian Pierce Conran & critic James Marsh

Behind the Scenes, an archival featurette shot during filming

BFI Screen Talk – Lee Chang-dong career discussion

Outtakes

Music Score, archival featurette

Photo Gallery

Trailer

Archival audition tapes Oasis NEW! Audio-Commentary with Korean Cinema historian Pierce Conran & critic James Marsh

Extensive archival interviews with cast and crew

Interview with director Lee Chang-dong

Behind the Scenes, an archival featurette shot during filming Poetry NEW! Audio-Commentary with Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

International Film Festival Rotterdam Critics Talk: Lee Chang-dong on Poetry

Behind the Scenes, an archival featurette shot during filming

Spoiler:



























I could've sworn we had a thread devoted to this Australian label, as they've been around for years now, and relatively recently started reissuing some of their Aussie discs in North America via Vinegar Syndrome / OCN.If a previous thread exists (beside a rarely updated one in the sales forum), feel free to merge, but I figured their latest releases might be a good opportunity to keep an eye on them here. Like their SUPER MARIO (93) editions, these are way too overpackaged and overpriced for my money, and I can't see whether they're region coded or not, but hopefully it's a sign that THE HITCHER, at least, could finally turn up in North America one of these days.Also nice to see films from early in the Korean Cinema renaissance being given some overdue appreciation. If it wasn't for a steady stream of great films made there from 1999 onward, by Lee and many others, that caught a lot of western viewers by surprise, we probably wouldn't have global interest in Korean pop culture that we have today, or at least it certainly would've evolved much differently. Cinematically, so many films from that era are ripe for revisitation (beyond the usual suspects like the VENGEANCE trilogy, JSA, TWO SISTERS, etc, but who know what we'll eventually see.Also announced for February, mostly with legacy extras and new stuff YouTubers and Podcasters, for betterfor worse, I'm sure, plus gainful employment for various graphic artists. I'm sure the US editions of some of these are probably just fine: STIGMATA (regular and deluxe) FLESH + BLOOD (regular and deluxe)