Umbrella Entertainment releases
Umbrella Entertainment releases
I could've sworn we had a thread devoted to this Australian label, as they've been around for years now, and relatively recently started reissuing some of their Aussie discs in North America via Vinegar Syndrome / OCN.
If a previous thread exists (beside a rarely updated one in the sales forum), feel free to merge, but I figured their latest releases might be a good opportunity to keep an eye on them here. Like their SUPER MARIO (93) editions, these are way too overpackaged and overpriced for my money, and I can't see whether they're region coded or not, but hopefully it's a sign that THE HITCHER, at least, could finally turn up in North America one of these days.
Also nice to see films from early in the Korean Cinema renaissance being given some overdue appreciation. If it wasn't for a steady stream of great films made there from 1999 onward, by Lee and many others, that caught a lot of western viewers by surprise, we probably wouldn't have global interest in Korean pop culture that we have today, or at least it certainly would've evolved much differently. Cinematically, so many films from that era are ripe for revisitation (beyond the usual suspects like the VENGEANCE trilogy, JSA, TWO SISTERS, etc, but who know what we'll eventually see.
Feb 21, 2024
Standard Edition:
https://shop.umbrellaent.com.au/prod...ction_fallback
Deluxe Edition:
https://shop.umbrellaent.com.au/prod...oster-artcards
Feb 21, 2024
https://shop.umbrellaent.com.au/prod...ction_fallback
Also announced for February, mostly with legacy extras and new stuff YouTubers and Podcasters, for better and for worse, I'm sure, plus gainful employment for various graphic artists. I'm sure the US editions of some of these are probably just fine:
RED CORNER
STIGMATA (regular and deluxe)
FLESH + BLOOD (regular and deluxe)
BLUEBEARD
Standard Edition:
https://shop.umbrellaent.com.au/prod...ction_fallback
Deluxe Edition:
https://shop.umbrellaent.com.au/prod...oster-artcards
Extras:Only available from the Umbrella webstore, the Hitcher Collector's Edition includes:
- Classic poster outer rigid slipcase
- Custom art slipcase
- 48 pages of behind-the-scenes, experiences and art
- A3 reversible poster
- Limited Edition Numbered release
- Blonde, Blue Eyes: Rutger Hauer Documentary by Simone de Vries
- Audio Commentary with director Robert Harmon and producer Eric Red
- The Hitcher – How do these Movies get made?
- Scene Specific Audio Commentary
- Trailer
- Teasers
Feb 21, 2024
https://shop.umbrellaent.com.au/prod...ction_fallback
Extras:Only available from the Umbrella webstore, the Three Films Of Lee Chang-Dong Collector's Edition includes:
- Custom designed outer rigid slipcase
- 48 pages of behind-the-scenes, experiences and art
- 8 artcards
- 3 x A3 single-sided posters
- Limited Edition Numbered release
- NEW! Audio-Commentary with Korean Cinema historian Pierce Conran & critic James Marsh
- Behind the Scenes, an archival featurette shot during filming
- BFI Screen Talk – Lee Chang-dong career discussion
- Outtakes
- Music Score, archival featurette
- Photo Gallery
- Trailer
- Archival audition tapes
- NEW! Audio-Commentary with Korean Cinema historian Pierce Conran & critic James Marsh
- Extensive archival interviews with cast and crew
- Interview with director Lee Chang-dong
- Behind the Scenes, an archival featurette shot during filming
- NEW! Audio-Commentary with Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
- International Film Festival Rotterdam Critics Talk: Lee Chang-dong on Poetry
- Behind the Scenes, an archival featurette shot during filming
