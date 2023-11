First-week sales by format

Title Rank ReleaseDate Studio Genre DVD Blu-ray 3D Ultra HD Blu-ray Night School 2 1/1/19 Universal Comedy 50% 46% - 4% Bad Times at the El Royale 5 1/1/19 Fox Thriller 30% 52% - 18% Hell Fest 4 1/8/19 Lionsgate Horror 49% 41% - 10% Dragon Ball Super: Part 6 14 1/8/19 Funimation Anime 23% 77% - - Mid90s 18 1/8/19 Lionsgate Comedy 37% 63% - - Halloween (2018) 1 1/15/19 Universal Horror 31% 50% - 19% Goosebumps 2 2 1/15/19 Sony Pictures Fantasy 47% 49% - 4% Once Upon a Deadpool 3 1/15/19 Fox Comedy - 100% - - The Old Man & the Gun 6 1/15/19 Fox Comedy 58% 42% - - Paw Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis 8 1/15/19 Paramount/Nickelodeon Animated 99.9% - 0.1% - Speed Kills 14 1/15/19 Lionsgate Action 68% 32% - - First Man 1 1/22/19 Universal Drama 28% 48% - 24% The Hate U Give 5 1/22/19 Fox Drama 57% 38% - 5% American Renegades 16 1/22/19 Lionsgate Action 67% 33% - - The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 1 1/29/19 Disney Fantasy 28% 64% - 8% Hunter Killer 2 1/29/19 Lionsgate Action 43% 45% - 12% Reign of the Supermen 3 1/29/19 Warner Animated - 89% - 11% Indivisible 9 1/29/19 Universal Drama 66% 34% - - Doctor Who: The Complete Eleventh Series 13 1/29/19 BBC Sci-Fi 51% 49% - - The Grinch 1 2/5/19 Universal Animated 34% 59% 1% 6% Widows 2 2/5/19 Fox Action 49% 41% - 10% The Girl in the Spider’s Web 3 2/5/19 Sony Pictures Action 38% 62% - - Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer 6 2/5/19 Alliance/GVN Drama 100% - - - Bohemian Rhapsody 1 2/12/19 Fox Drama 27% 60% - 13% Nobody’s Fool 3 2/12/19 Paramount Comedy 63% 37% - - A Star Is Born (2018) 1 2/19/19 Warner Drama 47% 45% - 8% Robin Hood (2018) 3 2/19/19 Lionsgate Adventure 39% 49% - 12% Overlord 5 2/19/19 Paramount Thriller 28% 54% - 18% Bracktrace 10 2/19/19 Lionsgate Action 61% 39% - - Ralph Breaks the Internet 1 2/26/19 Disney Animated 21% 71% - 8% The Little Mermaid: Signature Collection 4 2/26/19 Disney Animated - 79% - 21% Between Worlds 8 2/26/19 Lionsgate Thriller 52% 48% - - The Possession of Hannah Grace 9 2/26/19 Sony Pictures Horror 57% 43% - - Creed II 1 3/5/19 Warner/MGM Drama 47% 42% - 11% Instant Family 3 3/5/19 Paramount Comedy 55% 45% - - The Favourite 9 3/5/19 Fox Comedy 45% 55% - - Ben Is Back 10 3/5/19 Lionsgate Drama 69% 31% - - The Vanishing (2018) 12 3/5/19 Lionsgate Thriller 51% 49% - - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 1 3/12/19 Warner Fantasy 33% 55% 1% 11% Mortal Engines 2 3/12/19 Universal Sci-Fi 34% 52% - 14% Green Book 5 3/12/19 Universal Comedy 48% 45% - 7% Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 1 3/19/19 Sony Pictures Animated 22% 62% - 16% Mary Poppins Returns 2 3/19/19 Disney Musical 22% 70% - 8% Big Kill 14 3/19/19 Cinedigm Western 75% 25% - - The Final Wish 18 3/19/19 Cinedigm Horror 75% 25% - - The Quake 20 3/19/19 Magnolia Action 66% 34% - - Aquaman 1 3/26/19 Warner Action 34% 51% 1% 14% My Hero Academia: Two Heroes 5 3/26/19 Funimation Anime 13% 87% - - Second Act 7 3/26/19 Universal Comedy 55% 45% - - If Beale Street Could Talk 12 3/26/19 Fox Drama 54% 46% - - Bumblebee 1 4/2/19 Paramount Sci-Fi 35% 51% - 14% The Mule 3 4/2/19 Warner Drama 60% 34% - 6% Vice 7 4/2/19 Fox Comedy 46% 54% - - The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot 12 4/2/19 RLJ Action 60% 40% - - A Dog’s Way Home 4 4/9/19 Sony Pictures Family 55% 45% - - Holmes & Watson 8 4/9/19 Sony Pictures Comedy 49% 51% - - Paw Patrol: Ultimate Rescue 14 4/9/19 Paramount/Nickelodeon Animated 100% - - - On the Basis of Sex 15 4/9/19 Universal Drama 53% 47% - - Welcome to Marwen 20 4/9/19 Universal Drama 15% 85% - - Glass 2 4/16/19 Universal Thriller 39% 49% - 12% Dragon Ball Super: Broly — The Movie 3 4/16/19 Funimation Anime 16% 84% - - The Kid Who Would Be King 11 4/16/19 Fox Family 45% 49% - 6% Justice League vs. The Fatal Five 12 4/16/19 Warner Animated - 89% - 11% Replicas 14 4/16/19 Lionsgate Sci-Fi 49% 51% - - Eastrail 177 Trilogy — Unbreakable/Split/Glass** 19 4/16/19 Universal Thriller - 100% - - Escape Room 5 4/23/19 Sony Pictures Horror 48% 52% - - Miss Bala (2019) 7 4/30/19 Sony Pictures Action 56% 44% - - Serenity (2019) 9 4/30/19 Universal Drama 48% 52% - - Dragged Across Concrete 10 4/30/19 Lionsgate Action 44% 56% - - The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 1 5/7/19 Warner Animated 31% 60.8% 0.2% 8% What Men Want 2 5/7/19 Paramount Comedy 60% 40% - - The Prodigy 16 5/7/19 Fox Horror 50% 50% - - Cold Pursuit 1 5/14/19 Lionsgate Action 53% 39% - 8% Fighting With My Family 3 5/14/19 Universal Comedy 41% 59% - - Happy Death Day 2U 5 5/14/19 Universal Horror 44% 56% - - Apollo 11 7 5/14/19 Universal Documentary 21% 79% - - Triple Threat 8 5/14/19 Well Go USA Action 49% 51% - - Valentine: The Dark Avenger 10 5/14/19 Shout! Factory Action 73% 27% - - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 1 5/21/19 Universal/DreamWorks Animated 34% 58% - 8% The Upside 2 5/21/19 Universal Comedy 55% 45% - - Isn’t It Romantic 5 5/21/19 Warner Comedy 60% 40% - - How to Train Your Dragon Triple Feature 6 5/21/19 Universal/DreamWorks Animated 59% 41% - - Outlander: Season Four 2 5/28/19 Sony Pictures Fantasy 58% 42% - - A Madea Family Funeral 1 6/4/19 Lionsgate Comedy 74% 26% - - Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 6/4/19 Warner Animated 18% 73% - 9% The Kid 7 6/4/19 Lionsgate Western 57% 43% - - Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescues 11 6/4/19 Paramount/Nickelodeon Animated 100% - - - Captain Marvel 1 6/11/19 Disney/Marvel Action 27% 56% - 17% Five Feet Apart 5 6/11/19 Lionsgate Drama 60% 40% - - Us 2 6/18/19 Universal Horror 38% 45% - 17% Wonder Park 3 6/18/19 Paramount Animated 44% 56% - - Dumbo (2019) 1 6/25/19 Disney Family 25% 66% - 9% Cinderella: Signature Collection 5 6/25/19 Disney Animated - 100% - - The Poison Rose 9 6/25/19 Lionsgate Drama 58% 42% - - Escape Plan: The Extractors 3 7/2/19 Lionsgate Action 55% 45% - - Dragon Ball Super: Part 8 20 7/2/19 Funimation Anime 23% 77% - - Pet Sematary (2019) 1 7/9/19 Paramount Horror 41% 47% - 12% Little 4 7/9/19 Universal Comedy 62% 38% - - After 6 7/9/19 Universal Drama 50% 50% - - Shazam! 1 7/16/19 Warner Action 28% 51% 3% 18% Breakthrough 2 7/16/19 Fox Drama 64% 34% - 2% Alita: Battle Angel 1 7/23/19 Fox Sci-Fi 18% 52% - 30% Hellboy (2019) 2 7/23/19 Lionsgate Fantasy 32% 51% - 17% Missing Link 6 7/23/19 Fox Animated 44% 56% - - Master Z: Ip Man Legacy 17 7/23/19 Well Go USA Action 43% 57% - - Critters Attack! 19 7/23/19 Warner Horror 51% 49% - - UglyDolls 4 7/30/19 Universal Animated 47% 53% - - Long Shot 5 7/30/19 Lionsgate Comedy 52% 48% - - The Intruder 6 7/30/19 Sony Pictures Thriller 61% 39% - - Pokémon Detective Pikachu 1 8/6/19 Warner Family 34% 52% 1% 13% Descendants 3 2 8/6/19 Disney Fantasy 100% - - - Batman: Hush 3 8/6/19 Warner Animated - 86% - 14% The Curse of La Llorona 5 8/6/19 Warner Horror 50% 50% - - Avengers: Endgame 1 8/13/19 Disney/Marvel Action 20% 55% - 25% Unplanned 6 8/13/19 Mill Creek Drama 80% 20% - - Shadow 16 8/13/19 Well Go USA Action 29% 52% - 19% Brightburn 3 8/20/19 Sony Pictures Horror 25% 53% - 22% A Dog’s Journey 4 8/20/19 Universal Drama 58% 42% - - The Hustle 5 8/20/19 Universal Comedy 53% 47% - - The Walking Dead: The Complete Ninth Season 8 8/20/19 Lionsgate Horror 58% 42% - - Godzilla: King of the Monsters 1 8/27/19 Warner Sci-Fi 33% 48% 1% 18% The Secret Life of Pets 2 2 8/27/19 Universal Animated 42% 52% - 6% Rocketman 4 8/27/19 Paramount Drama 36% 51% - 13% Apocalypse Now: Final Cut 10 8/27/19 Lionsgate Drama - - - 100% The Secret Life of Pets Two-Movie Collection 15 8/27/19 Universal Animated 65% 35% - - Men in Black: International 1 9/3/19 Sony Pictures Sci-Fi 7% 77% - 16% Ma 7 9/3/19 Universal Horror 52% 48% - - NCIS: The Sixteenth Season 12 9/3/19 Paramount/CBS Drama 100% - - - Booksmart 14 9/3/19 Fox Comedy 41% 59% - - Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island** 16 9/3/19 Warner Animated 100% - - - Aladdin (2019) 1 9/10/19 Disney Fantasy 21% 68% - 11% John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum 2 9/10/19 Lionsgate Action 28% 52% - 20% The Dead Don’t Die 11 9/10/19 Universal Comedy 65% 35% - - Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season 13 9/10/19 Warner Fantasy 75% 25% - - X-Men: Dark Phoenix 1 9/17/19 Fox Action 31% 51% - 18% Yesterday 4 9/24/19 Universal Comedy 40% 52% - 8% Shaft (2019) 5 9/24/19 Warner Action 52% 45% - 3% Anna 6 9/24/19 Lionsgate Action 42% 45% - 13% Child’s Play (2019) 7 9/24/19 Fox Horror 44% 56% - - Sleeping Beauty: Signature Collection 14 9/24/19 Disney Animated - 100% - - A Score to Settle 15 9/24/19 RLJ Action 71% 29% - - 101 Dalmatians: Signature Collection 16 9/24/19 Disney Animated - 100% - - Spider-Man: Far From Home 1 10/1/19 Sony Pictures/Marvel Action 20% 57% - 23% Toy Story 4 1 10/8/19 Disney Animated 18% 73% - 9% Annabelle Comes Home 4 10/8/19 Warner Horror 52% 48% - - Midsommar 10 10/8/19 Lionsgate Horror 27% 73% - - Deadwood: The Movie 13 10/8/19 HBO Western 57% 43% - - 3 From Hell 3 10/15/19 Lionsgate Horror 40% 48% - 12% Crawl 5 10/15/19 Paramount Horror 46% 54% - - Stuber 8 10/15/19 Fox Comedy 51% 44% - 5% The Lion King (2019) 1 10/22/19 Disney Family 21% 70% - 9% Wonder Woman: Bloodlines 7 10/22/19 Warner Animated - 86% - 14% Dauntless: Battle of Midway 15 10/22/19 Shout! Factory Drama 68% 32% - - Batman Beyond: The Complete Series 12 11/23/10 Warner Animated 1% 99% - - 10 Minutes Gone 17 10/29/19 Lionsgate Action 58% 42% - - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 1 11/5/19 Universal Action 43% 45% - 12% Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 4 11/5/19 Lionsgate Horror 41% 42% - 17% Yellowstone: Season 2 5 11/5/19 Paramount Drama 82% 18% - - The Art of Racing in the Rain 7 11/5/19 Fox Drama 57% 43% - - The Kitchen 9 11/5/19 Warner Drama 60% 40% - - Good Omens 16 11/5/19 BBC Studios Drama 51% 49% - - The Big Bang Theory: The Twelfth and Final Season 3 11/12/19 Warner Comedy 68% 32% - - Good Boys 4 11/12/19 Universal Comedy 44% 56% - - The Angry Birds Movie 2 5 11/12/19 Sony Pictures Animated 39% 51% - 10% Star Trek: Discovery — Season Two 8 11/12/19 Paramount/CBS Sci-Fi 39% 61% - - The Peanut Butter Falcon 14 11/12/19 Lionsgate Comedy 44% 56% - - 47 Meters Down: Uncaged 17 11/12/19 Lionsgate Thriller 60% 40% - - Dora and the Lost City of Gold 2 11/19/19 Paramount Adventure 44% 56% - - Angel Has Fallen 15 11/26/19 Lionsgate Action 40% 48% - 12% Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season 1 12/3/19 HBO Fantasy 47% 43% - 10% It: Chapter Two 1 12/10/19 Warner Horror 37% 48% - 15% Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 2 12/10/19 Sony Pictures Comedy 28% 51% - 21% Hustlers 7 12/10/19 Universal Drama 48% 45% - 7% It 2-Film Collection 18 12/10/19 Warner Horror 51% 42% - 7% Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture 1 12/17/19 Universal Drama 57% 43% - - Rambo: Last Blood 2 12/17/19 Lionsgate Action 42% 45% - 13% Abominable 3 12/17/19 Universal/DreamWorks Animated 48% 47.7% 0.3% 4% Overcomer 5 12/17/19 Sony Pictures Drama 62% 38% - - Ad Astra 7 12/17/19 Fox Sci-Fi 36% 46% - 18%

Inspired by a discussion I was having on a video game forum , of all places, I thought it'd be interesting to look at what home video sales look like in their first week of release, by format. This is data I pulled from Media Play News, which in turn gets their data from NPD VideoScan. It's based on the top 20 selling titles each week, so it won't include new releases that fall outside of the top 20 (or sales that aren't captured by VideoScan). There might be a bit of wonkiness from the script I wrote to pull/normalize this data, but I'll clean it up as best I can.