  #1  
First-week sales by format
Inspired by a discussion I was having on a video game forum, of all places, I thought it'd be interesting to look at what home video sales look like in their first week of release, by format. This is data I pulled from Media Play News, which in turn gets their data from NPD VideoScan. It's based on the top 20 selling titles each week, so it won't include new releases that fall outside of the top 20 (or sales that aren't captured by VideoScan). There might be a bit of wonkiness from the script I wrote to pull/normalize this data, but I'll clean it up as best I can.

2019

TitleRankReleaseDateStudioGenreDVDBlu-ray3DUltra HD Blu-ray
Night School21/1/19UniversalComedy50%46%-4%
Bad Times at the El Royale51/1/19FoxThriller30%52%-18%
Hell Fest41/8/19LionsgateHorror49%41%-10%
Dragon Ball Super: Part 6141/8/19FunimationAnime23%77%--
Mid90s181/8/19LionsgateComedy37%63%--
Halloween (2018)11/15/19UniversalHorror31%50%-19%
Goosebumps 221/15/19Sony PicturesFantasy47%49%-4%
Once Upon a Deadpool31/15/19FoxComedy-100%--
The Old Man & the Gun61/15/19FoxComedy58%42%--
Paw Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis81/15/19Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated99.9%-0.1%-
Speed Kills141/15/19LionsgateAction68%32%--
First Man11/22/19UniversalDrama28%48%-24%
The Hate U Give51/22/19FoxDrama57%38%-5%
American Renegades161/22/19LionsgateAction67%33%--
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms11/29/19DisneyFantasy28%64%-8%
Hunter Killer21/29/19LionsgateAction43%45%-12%
Reign of the Supermen31/29/19WarnerAnimated-89%-11%
Indivisible91/29/19UniversalDrama66%34%--
Doctor Who: The Complete Eleventh Series131/29/19BBCSci-Fi51%49%--
The Grinch 12/5/19UniversalAnimated34%59%1%6%
Widows 22/5/19FoxAction49%41%-10%
The Girl in the Spider’s Web 32/5/19Sony PicturesAction38%62%--
Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer62/5/19Alliance/GVNDrama100%---
Bohemian Rhapsody12/12/19FoxDrama27%60%-13%
Nobody’s Fool32/12/19ParamountComedy63%37%--
A Star Is Born (2018)12/19/19WarnerDrama47%45%-8%
Robin Hood (2018)32/19/19LionsgateAdventure39%49%-12%
Overlord52/19/19ParamountThriller28%54%-18%
Bracktrace102/19/19LionsgateAction61%39%--
Ralph Breaks the Internet12/26/19DisneyAnimated21%71%-8%
The Little Mermaid: Signature Collection42/26/19DisneyAnimated-79%-21%
Between Worlds82/26/19LionsgateThriller52%48%--
The Possession of Hannah Grace92/26/19Sony PicturesHorror57%43%--
Creed II13/5/19Warner/MGMDrama47%42%-11%
Instant Family33/5/19ParamountComedy55%45%--
The Favourite93/5/19FoxComedy45%55%--
Ben Is Back103/5/19LionsgateDrama69%31%--
The Vanishing (2018)123/5/19LionsgateThriller51%49%--
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald13/12/19WarnerFantasy33%55%1%11%
Mortal Engines23/12/19UniversalSci-Fi34%52%-14%
Green Book53/12/19UniversalComedy48%45%-7%
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse13/19/19Sony PicturesAnimated22%62%-16%
Mary Poppins Returns23/19/19DisneyMusical22%70%-8%
Big Kill143/19/19CinedigmWestern75%25%--
The Final Wish183/19/19CinedigmHorror75%25%--
The Quake203/19/19MagnoliaAction66%34%--
Aquaman13/26/19WarnerAction34%51%1%14%
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes53/26/19FunimationAnime13%87%--
Second Act73/26/19UniversalComedy55%45%--
If Beale Street Could Talk123/26/19FoxDrama54%46%--
Bumblebee14/2/19ParamountSci-Fi35%51%-14%
The Mule34/2/19WarnerDrama60%34%-6%
Vice74/2/19FoxComedy46%54%--
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot124/2/19RLJAction60%40%--
A Dog’s Way Home44/9/19Sony PicturesFamily55%45%--
Holmes & Watson 84/9/19Sony PicturesComedy49%51%--
Paw Patrol: Ultimate Rescue144/9/19Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated100%---
On the Basis of Sex154/9/19UniversalDrama53%47%--
Welcome to Marwen204/9/19UniversalDrama15%85%--
Glass24/16/19UniversalThriller39%49%-12%
Dragon Ball Super: Broly — The Movie34/16/19FunimationAnime16%84%--
The Kid Who Would Be King114/16/19FoxFamily45%49%-6%
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five124/16/19WarnerAnimated-89%-11%
Replicas144/16/19LionsgateSci-Fi49%51%--
Eastrail 177 Trilogy — Unbreakable/Split/Glass**194/16/19UniversalThriller-100%--
Escape Room54/23/19Sony PicturesHorror48%52%--
Miss Bala (2019)74/30/19Sony PicturesAction56%44%--
Serenity (2019)94/30/19UniversalDrama48%52%--
Dragged Across Concrete104/30/19LionsgateAction44%56%--
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part15/7/19WarnerAnimated31%60.8%0.2%8%
What Men Want25/7/19ParamountComedy60%40%--
The Prodigy165/7/19FoxHorror50%50%--
Cold Pursuit15/14/19LionsgateAction53%39%-8%
Fighting With My Family35/14/19UniversalComedy41%59%--
Happy Death Day 2U55/14/19UniversalHorror44%56%--
Apollo 1175/14/19UniversalDocumentary21%79%--
Triple Threat85/14/19Well Go USAAction49%51%--
Valentine: The Dark Avenger105/14/19Shout! FactoryAction73%27%--
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World15/21/19Universal/DreamWorksAnimated34%58%-8%
The Upside25/21/19UniversalComedy55%45%--
Isn’t It Romantic55/21/19WarnerComedy60%40%--
How to Train Your Dragon Triple Feature65/21/19Universal/DreamWorksAnimated59%41%--
Outlander: Season Four25/28/19Sony PicturesFantasy58%42%--
A Madea Family Funeral16/4/19LionsgateComedy74%26%--
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles36/4/19WarnerAnimated18%73%-9%
The Kid76/4/19LionsgateWestern57%43%--
Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescues116/4/19Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated100%---
Captain Marvel16/11/19Disney/MarvelAction27%56%-17%
Five Feet Apart56/11/19LionsgateDrama60%40%--
Us26/18/19UniversalHorror38%45%-17%
Wonder Park36/18/19ParamountAnimated44%56%--
Dumbo (2019)16/25/19DisneyFamily25%66%-9%
Cinderella: Signature Collection56/25/19DisneyAnimated-100%--
The Poison Rose96/25/19LionsgateDrama58%42%--
Escape Plan: The Extractors37/2/19LionsgateAction55%45%--
Dragon Ball Super: Part 8207/2/19FunimationAnime23%77%--
Pet Sematary (2019)17/9/19ParamountHorror41%47%-12%
Little47/9/19UniversalComedy62%38%--
After67/9/19UniversalDrama50%50%--
Shazam!17/16/19WarnerAction28%51%3%18%
Breakthrough27/16/19FoxDrama64%34%-2%
Alita: Battle Angel17/23/19FoxSci-Fi18%52%-30%
Hellboy (2019)27/23/19LionsgateFantasy32%51%-17%
Missing Link67/23/19FoxAnimated44%56%--
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy177/23/19Well Go USAAction43%57%--
Critters Attack!197/23/19WarnerHorror51%49%--
UglyDolls47/30/19UniversalAnimated47%53%--
Long Shot57/30/19LionsgateComedy52%48%--
The Intruder67/30/19Sony PicturesThriller61%39%--
Pokémon Detective Pikachu18/6/19WarnerFamily34%52%1%13%
Descendants 328/6/19DisneyFantasy100%---
Batman: Hush38/6/19WarnerAnimated-86%-14%
The Curse of La Llorona58/6/19WarnerHorror50%50%--
Avengers: Endgame18/13/19Disney/MarvelAction20%55%-25%
Unplanned68/13/19Mill CreekDrama80%20%--
Shadow168/13/19Well Go USAAction29%52%-19%
Brightburn38/20/19Sony PicturesHorror25%53%-22%
A Dog’s Journey48/20/19UniversalDrama58%42%--
The Hustle58/20/19UniversalComedy53%47%--
The Walking Dead: The Complete Ninth Season88/20/19LionsgateHorror58%42%--
Godzilla: King of the Monsters18/27/19WarnerSci-Fi33%48%1%18%
The Secret Life of Pets 228/27/19UniversalAnimated42%52%-6%
Rocketman48/27/19ParamountDrama36%51%-13%
Apocalypse Now: Final Cut108/27/19LionsgateDrama---100%
The Secret Life of Pets Two-Movie Collection158/27/19UniversalAnimated65%35%--
Men in Black: International19/3/19Sony PicturesSci-Fi7%77%-16%
Ma79/3/19UniversalHorror52%48%--
NCIS: The Sixteenth Season129/3/19Paramount/CBSDrama100%---
Booksmart149/3/19FoxComedy41%59%--
Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island**169/3/19WarnerAnimated100%---
Aladdin (2019)19/10/19DisneyFantasy21%68%-11%
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum29/10/19LionsgateAction28%52%-20%
The Dead Don’t Die119/10/19UniversalComedy65%35%--
Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season139/10/19WarnerFantasy75%25%--
X-Men: Dark Phoenix19/17/19FoxAction31%51%-18%
Yesterday49/24/19UniversalComedy40%52%-8%
Shaft (2019)59/24/19WarnerAction52%45%-3%
Anna69/24/19LionsgateAction42%45%-13%
Child’s Play (2019)79/24/19FoxHorror44%56%--
Sleeping Beauty: Signature Collection149/24/19DisneyAnimated-100%--
A Score to Settle159/24/19RLJAction71%29%--
101 Dalmatians: Signature Collection169/24/19DisneyAnimated-100%--
Spider-Man: Far From Home110/1/19Sony Pictures/MarvelAction20%57%-23%
Toy Story 4110/8/19DisneyAnimated18%73%-9%
Annabelle Comes Home 410/8/19WarnerHorror52%48%--
Midsommar1010/8/19LionsgateHorror27%73%--
Deadwood: The Movie1310/8/19HBOWestern57%43%--
3 From Hell310/15/19LionsgateHorror40%48%-12%
Crawl510/15/19ParamountHorror46%54%--
Stuber810/15/19FoxComedy51%44%-5%
The Lion King (2019)110/22/19DisneyFamily21%70%-9%
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines710/22/19WarnerAnimated-86%-14%
Dauntless: Battle of Midway1510/22/19Shout! FactoryDrama68%32%--
Batman Beyond: The Complete Series1211/23/10WarnerAnimated1%99%--
10 Minutes Gone1710/29/19LionsgateAction58%42%--
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw111/5/19UniversalAction43%45%-12%
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark411/5/19LionsgateHorror41%42%-17%
Yellowstone: Season 2511/5/19ParamountDrama82%18%--
The Art of Racing in the Rain711/5/19FoxDrama57%43%--
The Kitchen911/5/19WarnerDrama60%40%--
Good Omens1611/5/19BBC StudiosDrama51%49%--
The Big Bang Theory: The Twelfth and Final Season 311/12/19WarnerComedy68%32%--
Good Boys411/12/19UniversalComedy44%56%--
The Angry Birds Movie 2511/12/19Sony PicturesAnimated39%51%-10%
Star Trek: Discovery — Season Two811/12/19Paramount/CBSSci-Fi39%61%--
The Peanut Butter Falcon1411/12/19LionsgateComedy44%56%--
47 Meters Down: Uncaged1711/12/19LionsgateThriller60%40%--
Dora and the Lost City of Gold211/19/19ParamountAdventure44%56%--
Angel Has Fallen1511/26/19LionsgateAction40%48%-12%
Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season112/3/19HBOFantasy47%43%-10%
It: Chapter Two112/10/19WarnerHorror37%48%-15%
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood212/10/19Sony PicturesComedy28%51%-21%
Hustlers712/10/19UniversalDrama48%45%-7%
It 2-Film Collection1812/10/19WarnerHorror51%42%-7%
Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture112/17/19UniversalDrama57%43%--
Rambo: Last Blood212/17/19LionsgateAction42%45%-13%
Abominable312/17/19Universal/DreamWorksAnimated48%47.7%0.3%4%
Overcomer512/17/19Sony PicturesDrama62%38%--
Ad Astra712/17/19FoxSci-Fi36%46%-18%
  #2  
Re: First-week sales by format
2020

TitleRankReleaseDateStudioGenreDVDBlu-ray3DUltra HD Blu-ray
Joker11/7/20WarnerDrama27%50%-23%
The Lighthouse31/7/20LionsgateDrama28%72%--
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil11/14/20DisneyFantasy25%65%-10%
Gemini Man31/14/20ParamountAction40%44%-16%
Dragon Ball Super: Part 1091/14/20FunimationAnime24%76%--
Jexi141/14/20LionsgateComedy56%44%--
Zombieland: Double Tap11/21/20Sony PicturesComedy32%54%-14%
The Addams Family (2019)41/21/20UniversalAnimated47%53%--
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot61/21/20LionsgateComedy14%86%--
Black and Blue81/21/20Sony PicturesDrama50%50%--
Terminator: Dark Fate11/28/20ParamountSci-Fi35%47%-18%
Harriet61/28/20UniversalDrama55%45%--
Parasite71/28/20UniversalDrama12%88%--
Motherless Brooklyn121/28/20WarnerDrama50%50%--
Doctor Sleep12/4/20WarnerHorror30%49%-21%
Playing With Fire32/4/20ParamountComedy49%51%--
The Good Liar72/4/20WarnerDrama60%40%--
Last Christmas102/4/20UniversalComedy49%51%--
Arctic Dogs152/4/20LionsgateAnimated50%50%--
Ford v Ferrari12/11/20FoxDrama32%44%-24%
Midway (2019)12/18/20LionsgateDrama38%45%-17%
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood22/18/20Sony PicturesDrama46%46%-8%
21 Bridges42/18/20UniversalAction48%52%--
Jojo Rabbit62/18/20FoxComedy22%60%-18%
Frozen II12/25/20DisneyAnimated22%69%-9%
Knives Out22/25/20LionsgateMystery34%49%-17%
Color Out of Space72/25/20RLJHorror33%39%-28%
Queen & Slim73/3/20UniversalDrama39%52%-9%
Titans: The Complete Second Season123/3/20WarnerAction57%43%--
Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups — Super Paws193/3/20Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated100%---
Spies in Disguise23/10/20FoxAnimated35%57%-8%
Uncut Gems53/10/20LionsgateThriller30%70%--
Charlie’s Angels (2019)63/10/20Sony PicturesAction35%51%-14%
Bombshell93/10/20LionsgateDrama42%58%--
Jumanji: The Next Level13/17/20Sony PicturesAdventure43%47%-10%
Superman: Red Son43/17/20WarnerAnimated16%73%-11%
Richard Jewell73/17/20WarnerDrama49%51%--
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle/The Next Level103/17/20Sony PicturesAdventure-100%--
191713/24/20UniversalDrama37%42%-21%
The Grudge (2020)103/24/20Sony PicturesHorror48%52%--
Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker13/31/20Disney/LucasfilmSci-Fi21%55%-24%
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — 9-Movie Collection**73/31/20Disney/LucasfilmSci-Fi---100%
Dolittle24/7/20UniversalFantasy47%47%-6%
Little Women (2019)34/7/20Sony PicturesDrama45%55%--
Cats74/7/20UniversalMusical45%55%--
Just Mercy54/14/20WarnerDrama57%43%--
Underwater74/14/20FoxThriller45%55%--
Bad Boys for Life14/21/20Sony PicturesAction46%43%-11%
The Gentlemen34/21/20UniversalComedy37%56%-7%
Ip Man 4: The Finale44/21/20Well Go USAAction44%46%-10%
Like a Boss84/21/20ParamountComedy52%48%--
Bad Boys 3-Movie Collection124/21/20Sony PicturesAction-100%--
The Last Full Measure174/21/20LionsgateDrama47%53%--
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge34/28/20WarnerAnimated27%63%-10%
Bloodshot15/5/20Sony PicturesAction43%47%-10%
I Still Believe25/5/20LionsgateDrama57%43%--
Gretel & Hansel95/5/20WarnerHorror50%50%--
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn15/12/20WarnerAction36%47%-17%
The Call of the Wild25/12/20FoxAdventure43%50%-7%
Fantasy Island75/12/20Sony PicturesHorror54%46%--
Birds of Prey/Suicide Squad 2-Movie Collection**115/12/20WarnerAction64%36%--
Sonic the Hedgehog15/19/20ParamountFamily38%48%-14%
Onward25/19/20DisneyAnimated32%60%-8%
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War45/19/20WarnerAnimated-89%-11%
The Way Back105/19/20WarnerDrama55%45%--
Emma. (2020)145/19/20UniversalComedy59%41%--
Promare155/19/20Shout! FactoryAnime7%93%--
The Invisible Man (2020)25/26/20UniversalHorror49%40%-11%
The Hunt36/9/20UniversalThriller49%51%--
Impractical Jokers: The Movie176/16/20WarnerComedy52%48%--
Force of Nature16/30/20LionsgateThriller61%39%--
Trolls World Tour17/7/20Universal/DreamWorksAnimated39%54.98%0.02%6%
Trolls 2-Movie Collection27/7/20Universal/DreamWorksAnimated58%42%--
Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits137/14/20CriterionAction-100%--
Scoob!17/21/20WarnerAnimated54%41%-5%
Capone37/21/20LionsgateDrama52%48%--
Survive the Night77/21/20LionsgateAction55%45%--
Resistance87/21/20Shout! FactoryDrama51%49%--
NCIS: The Seventeenth Season 97/28/20Paramount/CBSDrama100%---
Gundala157/28/20Well Go USAAction60%40%--
Deep Blue Sea 3**38/25/20WarnerThriller75%25%--
Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue58/4/20Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated100%---
His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season138/4/20Warner/HBOFantasy64%36%--
The Outpost38/18/20Screen MediaDrama54%46%--
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons48/18/20WarnerAnimated-100%--
The King of Staten Island68/25/20UniversalComedy46%54%--
Rogue49/1/20LionsgateAction50%50%--
Superman: Man of Tomorrow19/8/20WarnerAnimated-87%-13%
True Story of the Kelly Gang29/8/20Shout! FactoryWestern59%41%--
Outlander: Season Five19/15/20Sony PicturesFantasy57%43%--
Weathering With You49/15/20Shout! FactoryAnime10%90%--
Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo!***510/6/20WarnerAnimated100%---
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!***1510/13/20WarnerFamily71%29%--
Rick and Morty: Season 419/22/20WarnerAnimated40%60%--
The Secret: Dare to Dream39/22/20LionsgateDrama66%34%--
Star Trek: Picard — Season One310/6/20Paramount/CBSSci-Fi44%56%--
The Tax Collector610/6/20RLJAction48%41%-11%
The Secret Garden (2020)710/6/20UniversalFantasy51%49%--
Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna1210/6/20Shout! FactoryAnime5%95%--
Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition410/13/20Shout! FactoryHorror15%85%--
Batman: Death in the Family710/13/20WarnerAnimated-100%--
Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy210/20/20UniversalSci-Fi4%16%-80%
Tremors: Shrieker Island310/20/20UniversalHorror56%44%--
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising210/27/20FunimationAnime-100%--
Fatima1610/27/20UniversalDrama100%---
Antebellum411/3/20LionsgateHorror53%35%-12%
Mulan (2020)111/10/20DisneyAction28%62%-10%
Bill & Ted Face the Music2011/10/20Warner/MGMComedy 40%60%--
The New Mutants411/17/2020th CenturyHorror30%45%-25%
Unhinged1411/17/20LionsgateThriller53%47%--
Yellowstone: Season 3112/8/20ParamountDrama83%17%--
Yellowstone: The First Three Seasons1212/8/20ParamountDrama100%---
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone1712/8/20ParamountDrama-100%--
Tenet112/15/20WarnerAction18%36%-46%
The War With Grandpa1412/22/20UniversalComedy60%40%--
  #3  
Re: First-week sales by format
2021

TitleRankReleaseDateStudioGenreDVDBlu-ray3DUltra HD Blu-ray
Honest Thief212/29/20UniversalAction58%42%--
Love and Monsters11/5/21ParamountAction44%41%-15%
Spell121/12/21ParamountHorror59%41%--
Lupin III: The First201/12/21Shout! FactoryAnime4%96%--
Batman: Soul of the Dragon11/26/21WarnerAnimated21%62%-17%
Fatman31/26/21ParamountAction52%48%--
Synchronic41/26/21Well Go USASci-Fi48%52%--
Come Play71/26/21UniversalHorror77%23%--
Let Him Go12/2/21UniversalDrama69%31%--
Breach52/2/21ParamountSci-Fi100%---
Wild Mountain Thyme172/2/21UniversalRomance100%---
Greenland12/9/21Universal/STXThriller50%50%--
Freaky22/9/21UniversalHorror49%51%--
The Informer62/16/21LionsgateMystery Suspense61%39%--
The Swordsman132/16/21Well Go USAAction/Adventure30%70%--
The Croods: A New Age12/23/21Universal/DreamWorksAnimated44%50.7%0.3%5%
The Croods 2-Movie Collection22/23/21Universal/DreamWorksAnimated55%45%--
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob42/23/21WarnerAnimated100%---
Wrong Turn (2021)52/23/21LionsgateHorror44%56%--
Monster Hunter23/2/21SonyAction36%42%-22%
Fatale43/2/21LionsgateThriller57%43%--
Vanguard43/9/21LionsgateAction52%48%--
Promising Young Woman83/16/21UniversalDrama40%60%--
Soul13/23/21DisneyAnimated23%66%-11%
News of the World23/23/21UniversalWestern58%34%-8%
Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue Roar to the Rescue53/23/21Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated100%---
Wonder Woman 198413/30/21WarnerAction38%44%2%16%
Wonder Woman 2-Film Collection63/30/21WarnerAction43%55%-2%
Shadow in the Cloud44/6/21LionsgateHorror57%43%--
Willy’s Wonderland24/13/21Screen MediaHorror41%59%--
Vanquish24/27/21LionsgateAction55%45%--
The Little Things15/4/21WarnerDrama53%47%--
Judas and the Black Messiah35/4/21WarnerDrama45%55%--
The Virtuoso85/4/21LionsgateAction54%46%--
The Marksman15/11/21UniversalAction59%41%--
Justice Society: World War II25/11/21WarnerAnimated25%58%-17%
Land185/11/21UniversalDrama90%10%--
Raya and the Last Dragon15/18/21DisneyAnimated30%57%-13%
Tom & Jerry (2021) 25/18/21WarnerFamily58%42%--
Above Suspicion55/18/21LionsgateDrama52%48%--
Minari65/18/21LionsgateDrama53%47%--
Cosmic Sin85/18/21ParamountSci-Fi58%42%--
The Father105/18/21Sony PicturesDrama73%27%--
Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season One165/18/21Paramount/CBSSci-Fi30%70%--
Chaos Walking35/25/21LionsgateSci-Fi45%35%-20%
Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season45/25/21WarnerFantasy69%31%--
Wrestlemania 37185/25/21WWESports76%24%--
The Courier96/1/21LionsgateThriller48%52%--
Paw Patrol: Moto Pups146/1/21Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated100%---
Endangered Species196/1/21LionsgateAction62%38%--
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection36/8/21ParamountAdventure-8%-92%
City of Lies176/8/21LionsgateDrama42%58%--
Godzilla vs. Kong16/15/21WarnerSci-Fi34%43%1%22%
Godzilla/Kong 3-Film Collection46/15/21WarnerSci-Fi54%46%--
Voyagers76/15/21LionsgateSci-Fi46%40%-14%
Nobody26/22/21UniversalAction35%48%-17%
Batman: The Long Halloween — Part One46/22/21WarnerAnimated15%85%--
The Unholy86/22/21Sony PicturesHorror42%58%--
Mortal Kombat (2021)17/13/21WarnerAction33%45%-22%
Wrath of Man27/13/21WarnerAction42%58%--
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run57/13/21ParamountAnimated57%43%--
Spiral: From the Book of Saw27/20/21LionsgateHorror31%36%-33%
Star Trek: Discovery — Season Three67/20/21Paramount/CBSSci-Fi37%63%--
The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season87/20/21LionsgateHorror62%38%--
The Wraith163/2/10LionsgateHorror1%99%--
A Quiet Place Part II17/27/21ParamountHorror42%33%-25%
A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection77/27/21ParamountHorror-100%--
Midnight in the Switchgrass177/27/21LionsgateThriller61%39%--
Luca18/3/21DisneyAnimated33%57%-10%
Those Who Wish Me Dead58/3/21WarnerAction56%44%--
The Transformers: The Movie — 35th Anniversary Edition98/3/21Shout! FactoryAnimated1%--99%
Batman: The Long Halloween — Part Two28/10/21WarnerAnimated15%85%--
Queen Bees178/10/21UniversalComedy100%---
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard18/17/21LionsgateComedy37%46%-17%
A Discovery of Witches: Season 298/17/21RLJ/ShudderFantasy41%59%--
NCIS: The Eighteenth Season 158/17/21Paramount/CBSDrama100%---
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It28/24/21WarnerHorror48%40%-12%
Peter Rabbit 238/24/21Sony PicturesFamily56%42%-2%
The Conjuring 3-Film Collection108/24/21WarnerHorror53%47%--
Spirit Untamed48/31/21Universal/DreamWorksAnimated57%43%--
In the Heights58/31/21WarnerMusical39%42%-19%
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms68/31/21WarnerAnimated-68%-32%
12 Mighty Orphans148/31/21Sony PicturesDrama69%31%--
Zack Snyder’s Justice League19/7/21WarnerAction25%37%-38%
Black Widow19/14/21Disney/MarvelAction29%44%-27%
The Boss Baby: Family Business39/14/21Universal/DreamWorksAnimated50%46%-4%
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog79/14/21WarnerAnimated100%---
Out of Death159/14/21VerticalAction58%42%--
The Boss Baby 2-Movie Collection179/14/21Universal/DreamWorksAnimated58%42%--
F9: The Fast Saga19/21/21UniversalAction41%43%-16%
Cruella39/21/21DisneyComedy25%59%-16%
Fast & Furious 9-Movie Collection189/21/21UniversalAction100%---
The Forever Purge39/28/21UniversalHorror48%39%-13%
Space Jam: A New Legacy210/5/21WarnerComedy51%42%-7%
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions1210/5/21Sony PicturesHorror36%64%--
Space Jam 2-Film Collection2010/5/21WarnerComedy42%58%--
Free Guy110/12/21Disney/20th CenturyComedy33%42%-25%
The Green Knight610/12/21LionsgateFantasy22%46%-32%
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins210/19/21ParamountAction39%43%-18%
Injustice310/19/21WarnerAnimated16%60%-24%
Old410/19/21UniversalThriller44%36%-20%
The Protégé710/19/21LionsgateAction38%43%-19%
The Suicide Squad110/26/21WarnerAction31%51%-18%
Don’t Breathe 2410/26/21Sony PicturesHorror44%40%-16%
Stillwater910/26/21UniversalDrama55%45%--
Paw Patrol: The Movie211/2/21ParamountAnimated63%37%--
Pig911/2/21DecalDrama49%51%--
A Timeless Christmas1411/2/21Cinedigm/HallmarkDrama100%---
The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season2011/2/21Sony PicturesDrama82%18%--
Respect1211/9/21Universal/MGMDrama61%39%--
Jungle Cruise111/16/21DisneyAdventure45%39%-16%
Candyman (2021)1411/16/21UniversalHorror35%40%-25%
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings111/30/21Disney/MarvelAction28%36%-36%
Cry Macho712/7/21WarnerDrama59%36%-5%
Ron’s Gone Wrong1012/7/21Disney/20th CenturyAnimated39%50%-11%
Rick and Morty: Season 51312/7/21WarnerAnimated38%62%--
God’s Not Dead: We the People1712/7/21UniversalDrama100%---
Dear Evan Hansen2012/7/21UniversalMusical52%48%--
Venom: Let There Be Carnage112/14/21Sony PicturesAction32%46%-22%
Venom 2-Movie Collection1312/14/21Sony PicturesAction34%66%--
No Time to Die112/21/21Universal/MGMAction26%47%-27%
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train1712/21/21Universal/FunimationAnime-100%--

  #4  
Re: First-week sales by format
2022

TitleRankReleaseDateStudioGenreDVDBlu-ray3DUltra HD Blu-ray
The French Dispatch512/28/21Disney/SearchlightComedy28%72%--
Antlers41/4/22Disney/SearchlightHorror43%57%--
Dune: Part One11/11/22WarnerSci-Fi19%40%2%39%
Halloween Kills21/11/22UniversalHorror33%40%-27%
Cobra Kai: Season 361/11/22Sony PicturesDrama100%---
Spencer141/11/22DecalDrama49%51%--
The Addams Family 231/18/22Universal/MGMAnimated51%49%--
Last Night in Soho61/18/22UniversalHorror19%46%-35%
Ghostbusters: Afterlife12/1/22Sony PicturesComedy35%46%-19%
Clifford the Big Red Dog22/1/22ParamountFamily71%29%--
Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection (1984, 1989, 2021)32/1/22Sony PicturesComedy30%47%-23%
Encanto22/8/22DisneyAnimated40%40%-20%
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City32/8/22Sony PicturesHorror34%44%-22%
King Richard62/8/22WarnerDrama57%37%-6%
Catwoman: Hunted112/8/22WarnerAnimated-72%-28%
Apex172/8/22RLJThriller60%40%--
Stargirl: The Complete Second Season192/8/22WarnerAction66%34%--
Eternals12/15/22Disney/MarvelAction33%37%-30%
Doctor Who: The Complete Thirteenth Series — Flux142/15/22BBC StudiosSci-Fi53%47%--
The King’s Man22/22/2220th CenturyAction41%38%-21%
American Underdog52/22/22LionsgateDrama45%53%-2%
House of Gucci62/22/22Universal/MGMDrama47%53%--
The 35582/22/22UniversalAction46%54%--
Belfast133/1/22UniversalDrama45%55%--
Yellowstone: Season 413/8/22ParamountWestern81%19%--
The Matrix Resurrections23/8/22WarnerSci-Fi33%44%-23%
Redeeming Love133/8/22UniversalRomance69%31%--
The Matrix 4-Film Déjà vu Collection143/8/22WarnerSci-Fi68%17%-15%
A Journal for Jordan153/8/22Sony PicturesDrama66%34%--
Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season163/8/22WarnerAction58%42%--
Masterpiece — All Creatures Great & Small: Season 2173/8/22PBS DistributionDrama80%20%--
West Side Story (2021)43/15/2220th CenturyMusical33%27%-40%
Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2123/15/22WarnerAdventure74%26%--
Dexter: New Blood53/22/22Paramount/CBSDrama71%29%--
Nightmare Alley83/22/22SearchlightThriller27%28%-45%
Sing 213/29/22UniversalAnimated44%50%-6%
Sing 2-Movie Pack23/29/22UniversalAnimated56%44%--
Marry Me63/29/22UniversalComedy61%39%--
Scream (2022)24/5/22ParamountHorror38%35%-27%
Death on the Nile (2022)54/5/2220th CenturyMystery44%45%-11%
Spider-Man: No Way Home14/12/22Sony Pictures/MarvelAction23%46%-31%
Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection (MCU)34/12/22Sony Pictures/MarvelAction-100%--
Last Looks194/12/22RLJComedy60%40%--
Jackass Forever24/19/22ParamountComedy41%59%--
Cyrano74/19/22Universal/MGMRomance61%39%--
Heavy Metal/Heavy Metal 2000134/19/22Sony PicturesAnimated---100%
Moonfall24/26/22LionsgateSci-Fi42%22%-36%
Moonfall/Knowing***54/26/22LionsgateSci-Fi-100%--
Turning Red25/3/22DisneyAnimated42%35%-23%
Blacklight45/3/22UniversalAction60%40%--
DC Showcase Collection: Constantine – House of Mystery115/3/22WarnerAnimated-100%--
The Wedding Veil155/3/22Cinedigm/HallmarkRomance98%2%--
Uncharted15/10/22Sony PicturesAdventure37%42%-21%
Dog25/10/22Warner/MGMComedy58%42%--
The Cursed85/10/22DecalHorror44%56%--
Sanditon: Season Two19(tie)5/10/22PBS DistributionDrama84%16%--
Infinite45/17/22ParamountSci-Fi44%39%-17%
Belle55/17/22Shout! Factory/GKIDSAnime-100%--
Licorice Pizza95/17/22Universal/MGMComedy32%68%--
Extreme Prejudice165/17/22Lionsgate/VestronAction-100%--
A Day to Die185/17/22VerticalAction65%35%--
The Batman15/24/22WarnerAction22%42%-36%
X65/24/22LionsgateHorror11%89%--
Studio 666115/24/22UniversalComedy52%48%--
The Untouchables: 35th Anniversary85/31/22ParamountDrama1%--99%
Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons185/31/22ParamountWestern65%35%--
The Northman16/7/22UniversalDrama37%43%-20%
The Contractor66/7/22ParamountAction50%41%-9%
Paw Patrol: Rescue Knights156/7/22Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated100%---
The Wedding Veil Unveiled196/7/22Cinedigm/HallmarkRomance100%---
Morbius16/14/22Sony PicturesHorror33%41%-26%
Ambulance46/14/22UniversalAction37%41%-22%
Father Stu56/14/22Sony PicturesDrama60%40%--
The Bad Guys26/21/22Universal/DreamWorksAnimated46%44%-10%
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent36/21/22LionsgateComedy23%45%-32%
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore16/28/22WarnerFantasy38%47%-15%
Firestarter (2022)96/28/22UniversalHorror80%20%--
True Romance: Limited Edition126/28/22Arrow VideoDrama1%8%-91%
Everything Everywhere All at Once27/5/22LionsgateAction12%44%-44%
Downton Abbey: A New Era37/5/22UniversalDrama52%44%-4%
Memory67/5/22UniversalAction54%46%--
The Wedding Veil Legacy147/5/22Criterion/HallmarkRomance100%---
The Beatles: Get Back87/12/22DisneyDocumentary34%66%--
Raging Bull127/12/22CriterionDrama-13%-87%
The Bob’s Burgers Movie57/19/22Disney/20th CenturyAnimated30%35%-35%
Drive My Car127/19/22CriterionDrama11%89%--
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness17/26/22Disney/MarvelFantasy28%36%-36%
The Lost City27/26/22ParamountComedy57%34%-9%
Green Lantern: Beware My Power47/26/22WarnerAnimated-78%-22%
Sonic the Hedgehog 218/9/22ParamountFamily41%37%-22%
Last Seen Alive48/9/22VerticalAction67%33%--
Sonic 2-Movie Collection118/9/22ParamountFamily-100%--
Men138/9/22LionsgateHorror23%77%--
Jurassic World Dominion18/16/22UniversalSci-Fi34%46%-20%
The Black Phone38/16/22UniversalHorror41%59%--
Jurassic 6-Movie Collection58/16/22UniversalSci-Fi32%46%-22%
NCIS: The Nineteenth Season98/16/22Paramount/CBSDrama100%---
My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission38/23/22CrunchyrollAnime-100%--
1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story28/30/22ParamountWestern75%25%--
Blue Bloods: The Twelfth Season208/30/22Paramount/CBSDrama100%---
Minions: The Rise of Gru19/6/22UniversalAnimated44%48%-8%
Star Trek: The Motion Picture — The Director’s Edition129/6/22ParamountSci-Fi-22%-78%
Elvis19/13/22WarnerDrama51%37%-12%
Where the Crawdads Sing39/13/22Sony PicturesDrama61%39%--
Lightyear49/13/22DisneyAnimated42%40%-18%
Cobra Kai: Season 489/13/22Sony PicturesDrama100%---
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin**179/13/22ParamountHorror100%---
Outlander: Season Six49/20/22Sony PicturesFantasy55%45%--
Wrong Place119/20/22VerticalAction71%29%--
Thor: Love and Thunder19/27/22Disney/MarvelAction34%35%-31%
The Munsters29/27/22UniversalComedy44%56%--
DC League of Super-Pets210/4/22WarnerAnimated49%42%-9%
Star Trek: Picard — Season Two310/4/22Paramount/CBSSci-Fi48%52%--
Beast310/11/22UniversalThriller56%44%--
Bullet Train110/18/22Sony PicturesAction32%40%-28%
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons810/18/22WarnerAnimated-80%-20%
Fall910/18/22LionsgateThriller64%36%--
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!1210/18/22WarnerAnimated100%---
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank1310/18/22ParamountAnimated60%40%--
Bodies Bodies Bodies 1710/18/22LionsgateComedy26%52%-22%
Nope110/25/22UniversalThriller25%32%-43%
The Invitation510/25/22Sony PicturesHorror44%56%--
Titans: The Complete Third Season710/25/22WarnerAction66%34%--
Top Gun: Maverick111/1/22ParamountAction35%40%-25%
Top Gun 2-Movie Collection 211/1/22ParamountAction-45%-55%
Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas2011/1/22Cinedigm/HallmarkDrama100%---
Pearl1711/15/22LionsgateHorror15%85%--
Clerks III212/6/22LionsgateComedy21%58%-21%
Star Trek: Discovery — Season Four1512/6/22Paramount/CBSSci-Fi40%60%--
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile212/13/22Sony PicturesFamily58%40%-2%
The Woman King312/13/22Sony PicturesDrama48%39%-13%
Ticket to Paradise612/13/22UniversalComedy63%37%--
Smile1112/13/22ParamountHorror41%44%-15%
House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season312/20/22Warner/HBOFantasy39%35%-26%
Halloween Ends212/27/22UniversalHorror34%35%-31%
Terrifier 2312/27/22CinedigmHorror30%44%-26%

  #5  
Re: First-week sales by format
2023 (through November 4th)

TitleRankReleaseDateStudioGenreDVDBlu-ray3DUltra HD Blu-ray
Black Adam11/3/23WarnerAction38%40%-22%
Prey for the Devil61/3/23LionsgateHorror38%46%-16%
The System131/3/23VerticalAction71%29%--
Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season181/10/23LionsgateHorror70%30%--
Till31/17/23Universal/MGMDrama72%28%--
The Menu41/17/23Disney/SearchlightHorror40%60%--
Detective Night: Redemption161/17/23LionsgateAction62%38%--
Violent Night11/24/23UniversalAction40%60%--
The Dentist Collection 41/24/23LionsgateHorror-100%--
Mindcage191/24/23LionsgateThriller-100%--
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever12/7/23Disney/MarvelAction31%29%-40%
Legion of Super-Heroes42/7/23WarnerAnimated-79%-21%
The Fabelmans22/14/23UniversalDrama36%40%-24%
Strange World42/14/23DisneyAnimated48%38%-14%
Savage Salvation132/14/23VerticalAction/Adventure75%25%--
The Old Way72/21/23LionsgateWestern71%29%--
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish12/28/23Universal/DreamWorksAnimated44%46%-10%
Devotion22/28/23ParamountDrama45%44%-11%
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody42/28/23Sony PicturesDrama62%38%--
Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection72/28/23Universal/DreamWorksAnimated75%25%--
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero13/14/23CrunchyrollAnime-100%--
A Man Called Otto23/14/23Sony PicturesComedy68%32%--
The Whale43/14/23LionsgateDrama56%44%--
The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season53/14/23LionsgateHorror61%39%--
All Creatures Great & Small: Season 3103/14/23PBS DistributionDrama78%22%--
M3GAN13/21/23UniversalThriller49%51%--
Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist33/21/23TrinityThriller77%23%--
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Season One43/21/23Paramount/CBSSci-Fi42%58%--
Babylon63/21/23ParamountDrama35%36%-29%
Doc Martin: Series 10163/21/23RLJ/AcornDrama67%33%--
Inland Empire193/21/23CriterionDrama-100%--
Plane13/28/23LionsgateAction39%45%-16%
Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham53/28/23WarnerAnimated-85%-15%
Rick and Morty: Season 683/28/23WarnerAnimated33%67%--
Missing103/28/23Sony PicturesThriller54%46%--
Chucky: Season Two183/28/23UniversalHorror50%50%--
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)193/28/23MPIDrama---100%
Infinity Pool64/11/23DecalHorror43%57%--
Cocaine Bear14/18/23UniversalHorror57%43%--
Magic Mike’s Last Dance24/18/23WarnerComedy60%40%--
Marlowe44/18/23UniversalMystery73%27%--
Maybe I Do104/18/23VerticalRomance92%8%--
Magic Mike 3-Film Collection194/18/23WarnerComedy100%---
Jesus Revolution14/25/23LionsgateDrama64%36%--
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen — Part One34/25/23WarnerAnimated-80%-20%
Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 3154/25/23Paramount/CBSSci-Fi29%71%--
The Man Who Fell to Earth194/25/23LionsgateSci-FI---100%
Police Story III: Supercop204/25/2388 FilmsAction-27%-73%
80 for Brady15/2/23ParamountComedy71%29%--
Champions45/2/23UniversalComedy85%15%--
The Ritual Killer95/2/23Screen MediaThriller78%22%--
The Wedding Veil Expectations155/2/23Cinedigm/HallmarkRomance99.9%0.1%--
Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 115/9/23ParamountWestern80%20%--
Knock at the Cabin25/9/23UniversalThriller45%39%-16%
Children of the Corn (2020)55/9/23RLJ/ShudderHorror69%31%--
WrestleMania 3995/9/23WWESports89%11%--
Unwelcome115/9/23Well Go USAHorror60%40%--
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania15/16/23Disney/MarvelAction31%37%-32%
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre 35/16/23LionsgateAction37%38%-25%
Moving On135/16/23LionsgateComedy78%22%--
Shazam! Fury of the Gods15/23/23WarnerAction37%43%-20%
Creed III35/23/23Warner/MGMDrama41%39%-20%
Creed 3-Film Collection85/23/23Warner/MGMDrama81%19%--
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves15/30/23ParamountFantasy35%41%-24%
6525/30/23Sony PicturesSci-Fi42%38%-20%
Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice Vol. 1135/30/23Warner ArchiveAnimated-100%--
The Super Mario Bros. Movie***16/13/23UniversalAnimated32%49%-19%
John Wick: Chapter 4***26/13/23LionsgateAction24%47%-29%
Renfield (2023)46/6/23UniversalComedy42%58%--
Tulsa King: Season One116/6/23ParamountDrama84%16%--
The Wedding Veil Inspiration136/6/23Cineverse/HallmarkRomance99%1%--
Mafia Mamma156/6/23DecalComedy70%30%--
The Pope’s Exorcist46/13/23Sony PicturesHorror41%59%--
The Man From Toronto166/13/23Sony PicturesComedy74%26%--
Sakra176/13/23Well Go USAAction50%50%--
Avatar: The Way of Water16/20/2320th CenturySci-Fi38%26%7%29%
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant46/20/23Warner/MGMAction44%56%--
Skinamarink156/20/23RLJ/ShudderHorror40%60%--
Evil Dead Rise46/27/23WarnerHorror27%43%-30%
Big George Foreman116/27/23Sony PicturesDrama59%41%--
The Wedding Veil Journey147/4/23Cineverse/HallmarkRomance100%---
Scream VI27/11/23ParamountHorror35%32%-33%
Sisu57/11/23LionsgateAction22%40%-38%
Book Club: The Next Chapter67/11/23UniversalComedy70%30%--
One Piece Film: Red77/11/23CrunchyrollAnime-100%--
Knights of the Zodiac87/11/23Sony PicturesFantasy44%56%--
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret117/11/23LionsgateComedy55%45%--
Beau Is Afraid177/11/23LionsgateComedy31%69%--
After Hours197/11/23CriterionComedy-29%-71%
The Last of Us: The Complete First Season47/18/23Warner/HBODrama33%33%-34%
Kandahar67/18/23UniversalAction52%48%--
Love Again97/18/23Sony PicturesComedy63%37%--
Resident Evil: Death Island37/25/23Sony PicturesHorror28%51%-21%
Justice League: Warworld67/25/23WarnerAnimated-80%-20%
The Venture Bros. — Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart97/25/23WarnerAnimated-100%--
My Best Friend Is a Vampire157/25/23LionsgateComedy-100%--
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 318/1/23Disney/MarvelSci-Fi32%34%-34%
About My Father88/1/23LionsgateComedy52%48%--
Fast X18/8/23UniversalAction42%40%-18%
1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story — Season One38/8/23ParamountWestern74%26%--
Enter the Dragon76/11/13WarnerAction---100%
Swamp Thing (1982)108/8/23MVDHorror-11%-89%
Nefarious48/15/23Mill CreekHorror70%30%--
Asteroid City58/15/23UniversalComedy26%74%--
Babylon 5: The Road Home88/15/23WarnerSci-FI-51%-49%
The Machine108/15/23Sony PicturesComedy44%56%--
The Blackening88/22/23LionsgateComedy26%43%-31%
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar118/22/23WarnerAnimated-100%--
NCIS: The Twentieth Season138/22/23Paramount/CBSDrama100%---
Hackers: Collector’s Edition198/22/23Shout! Studios100%---
The Flash18/29/23WarnerAction30%39%-31%
No Hard Feelings38/29/23Sony PicturesComedy46%54%--
The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season98/29/23WarnerAction68%32%--
Blue Bloods: The Thirteenth Season 188/29/23Paramount/CBSDrama100%---
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse19/5/23Sony PicturesAnimated15%46%-39%
Star Trek: Picard — The Final Season39/5/23Paramount/CBSSci-Fi44%56%--
Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collection89/5/23Sony PicturesAnimated23%66%-11%
Harley Quinn: The Complete Third Season179/5/23WarnerAnimated59%41%--
Cobra Kai: Season 579/12/23Sony PicturesDrama100%---
The Walking Dead: Dead City — Season 1119/12/23RLJ/AMCHorror72%28%--
Air149/12/23Warner/MGMComedy59%41%--
Joy Ride (2023)169/12/23LionsgateComedy32%68%--
Cobweb199/12/23LionsgateHorror31%69%--
The Little Mermaid (2023)19/19/23DisneyMusical46%36%-18%
Past Lives159/19/23LionsgateRomance24%76%--
Elemental19/26/23DisneyAnimated43%37%-20%
Insidious: The Red Door29/26/23Sony PicturesHorror52%48%--
Loki: The Complete First Season59/26/23Disney/MarvelAction-48%-52%
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken69/26/23Universal/DreamWorksAnimated51%49%--
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!***139/26/23WarnerAnimated93%--7%
Sympathy for the Devil159/26/23RLJDrama75%25%--
Star Trek: Prodigy — Season 1: Episodes 11-20189/26/23Paramount/NickelodeonAnimated23%77%--
Interview With the Vampire: Season 1209/26/23RLJ/AMCHorror64%36%--
Prey110/3/2320th CenturySci-Fi33%34%-33%
Talk to Me210/3/23LionsgateHorror-59%-41%
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts110/10/23ParamountSci-Fi43%37%-20%
Strays310/10/23UniversalComedy55%45%--
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey***510/10/23Shout! StudiosHorror60%40%--
The Boogeyman810/10/2320th CenturyHorror51%49%--
Barbie110/17/23WarnerComedy38%40%-22%
Haunted Mansion (2023)310/17/23DisneyComedy46%41%-13%
The Last Voyage of the Demeter410/17/23UniversalHorror37%63%--
Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time610/17/23Shout! Studios/GKIDSAnime-47%-53%
The Crown: The Complete Fifth Season1610/17/23Sony PicturesDrama79%21%--
Meg 2: The Trench110/24/23WarnerAction52%35%-13%
The Meg 2-Film Collection1110/24/23WarnerAction87%13%--
Dark Winds: Season 21510/24/23RLJ/AMCMystery72%28%--
The Others1710/24/23CriterionHorror-20%-80%
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One110/31/23ParamountAction30%37%-33%
Blue Beetle310/31/23WarnerAction35%45%-20%
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3610/31/23UniversalComedy59%41%--
Retribution1110/31/23LionsgateAction-100%--
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two1210/31/23WarnerAnimated-84%-16%
  #6  
Re: First-week sales by format
I'll just leave a placeholder here for 2024 as I start querying results by genre.
Old 11-15-23, 11:32 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,181
Received 1,725 Likes on 1,129 Posts
Re: First-week sales by format
For titles released on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD Blu-ray, this is the median sales by genre:

GenreTitlesDVDBlu-rayUltra HD Blu-ray
All Genres24931%36%33%
Action6325%37%38%
Adventure543%50%7%
Animated4125%58%17%
Comedy2151%42%7%
Drama2837%42%21%
Family838%48%14%
Fantasy1325%65%10%
Horror3248%40%12%
Musical433%27%40%
Mystery244%45%11%
Sci-Fi2419%40%39%
Thriller744%36%20%
Western158%34%8%
  #8  
Re: First-week sales by format
I'm stunned DVD are still pulling such a percentage on certain titles.
