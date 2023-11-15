First-week sales by format
First-week sales by format
Inspired by a discussion I was having on a video game forum, of all places, I thought it'd be interesting to look at what home video sales look like in their first week of release, by format. This is data I pulled from Media Play News, which in turn gets their data from NPD VideoScan. It's based on the top 20 selling titles each week, so it won't include new releases that fall outside of the top 20 (or sales that aren't captured by VideoScan). There might be a bit of wonkiness from the script I wrote to pull/normalize this data, but I'll clean it up as best I can.
2019
2019
|Title
|Rank
|ReleaseDate
|Studio
|Genre
|DVD
|Blu-ray
|3D
|Ultra HD Blu-ray
|Night School
|2
|1/1/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|50%
|46%
|-
|4%
|Bad Times at the El Royale
|5
|1/1/19
|Fox
|Thriller
|30%
|52%
|-
|18%
|Hell Fest
|4
|1/8/19
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|49%
|41%
|-
|10%
|Dragon Ball Super: Part 6
|14
|1/8/19
|Funimation
|Anime
|23%
|77%
|-
|-
|Mid90s
|18
|1/8/19
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|37%
|63%
|-
|-
|Halloween (2018)
|1
|1/15/19
|Universal
|Horror
|31%
|50%
|-
|19%
|Goosebumps 2
|2
|1/15/19
|Sony Pictures
|Fantasy
|47%
|49%
|-
|4%
|Once Upon a Deadpool
|3
|1/15/19
|Fox
|Comedy
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|The Old Man & the Gun
|6
|1/15/19
|Fox
|Comedy
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Paw Patrol: Pups Save Puplantis
|8
|1/15/19
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|99.9%
|-
|0.1%
|-
|Speed Kills
|14
|1/15/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|68%
|32%
|-
|-
|First Man
|1
|1/22/19
|Universal
|Drama
|28%
|48%
|-
|24%
|The Hate U Give
|5
|1/22/19
|Fox
|Drama
|57%
|38%
|-
|5%
|American Renegades
|16
|1/22/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|1
|1/29/19
|Disney
|Fantasy
|28%
|64%
|-
|8%
|Hunter Killer
|2
|1/29/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|43%
|45%
|-
|12%
|Reign of the Supermen
|3
|1/29/19
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|89%
|-
|11%
|Indivisible
|9
|1/29/19
|Universal
|Drama
|66%
|34%
|-
|-
|Doctor Who: The Complete Eleventh Series
|13
|1/29/19
|BBC
|Sci-Fi
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|The Grinch
|1
|2/5/19
|Universal
|Animated
|34%
|59%
|1%
|6%
|Widows
|2
|2/5/19
|Fox
|Action
|49%
|41%
|-
|10%
|The Girl in the Spider’s Web
|3
|2/5/19
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|38%
|62%
|-
|-
|Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer
|6
|2/5/19
|Alliance/GVN
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|1
|2/12/19
|Fox
|Drama
|27%
|60%
|-
|13%
|Nobody’s Fool
|3
|2/12/19
|Paramount
|Comedy
|63%
|37%
|-
|-
|A Star Is Born (2018)
|1
|2/19/19
|Warner
|Drama
|47%
|45%
|-
|8%
|Robin Hood (2018)
|3
|2/19/19
|Lionsgate
|Adventure
|39%
|49%
|-
|12%
|Overlord
|5
|2/19/19
|Paramount
|Thriller
|28%
|54%
|-
|18%
|Bracktrace
|10
|2/19/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|1
|2/26/19
|Disney
|Animated
|21%
|71%
|-
|8%
|The Little Mermaid: Signature Collection
|4
|2/26/19
|Disney
|Animated
|-
|79%
|-
|21%
|Between Worlds
|8
|2/26/19
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|The Possession of Hannah Grace
|9
|2/26/19
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Creed II
|1
|3/5/19
|Warner/MGM
|Drama
|47%
|42%
|-
|11%
|Instant Family
|3
|3/5/19
|Paramount
|Comedy
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|The Favourite
|9
|3/5/19
|Fox
|Comedy
|45%
|55%
|-
|-
|Ben Is Back
|10
|3/5/19
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|69%
|31%
|-
|-
|The Vanishing (2018)
|12
|3/5/19
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|1
|3/12/19
|Warner
|Fantasy
|33%
|55%
|1%
|11%
|Mortal Engines
|2
|3/12/19
|Universal
|Sci-Fi
|34%
|52%
|-
|14%
|Green Book
|5
|3/12/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|48%
|45%
|-
|7%
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|1
|3/19/19
|Sony Pictures
|Animated
|22%
|62%
|-
|16%
|Mary Poppins Returns
|2
|3/19/19
|Disney
|Musical
|22%
|70%
|-
|8%
|Big Kill
|14
|3/19/19
|Cinedigm
|Western
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|The Final Wish
|18
|3/19/19
|Cinedigm
|Horror
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|The Quake
|20
|3/19/19
|Magnolia
|Action
|66%
|34%
|-
|-
|Aquaman
|1
|3/26/19
|Warner
|Action
|34%
|51%
|1%
|14%
|My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
|5
|3/26/19
|Funimation
|Anime
|13%
|87%
|-
|-
|Second Act
|7
|3/26/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|If Beale Street Could Talk
|12
|3/26/19
|Fox
|Drama
|54%
|46%
|-
|-
|Bumblebee
|1
|4/2/19
|Paramount
|Sci-Fi
|35%
|51%
|-
|14%
|The Mule
|3
|4/2/19
|Warner
|Drama
|60%
|34%
|-
|6%
|Vice
|7
|4/2/19
|Fox
|Comedy
|46%
|54%
|-
|-
|The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot
|12
|4/2/19
|RLJ
|Action
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|A Dog’s Way Home
|4
|4/9/19
|Sony Pictures
|Family
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Holmes & Watson
|8
|4/9/19
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|Paw Patrol: Ultimate Rescue
|14
|4/9/19
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|On the Basis of Sex
|15
|4/9/19
|Universal
|Drama
|53%
|47%
|-
|-
|Welcome to Marwen
|20
|4/9/19
|Universal
|Drama
|15%
|85%
|-
|-
|Glass
|2
|4/16/19
|Universal
|Thriller
|39%
|49%
|-
|12%
|Dragon Ball Super: Broly — The Movie
|3
|4/16/19
|Funimation
|Anime
|16%
|84%
|-
|-
|The Kid Who Would Be King
|11
|4/16/19
|Fox
|Family
|45%
|49%
|-
|6%
|Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
|12
|4/16/19
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|89%
|-
|11%
|Replicas
|14
|4/16/19
|Lionsgate
|Sci-Fi
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|Eastrail 177 Trilogy — Unbreakable/Split/Glass**
|19
|4/16/19
|Universal
|Thriller
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Escape Room
|5
|4/23/19
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|48%
|52%
|-
|-
|Miss Bala (2019)
|7
|4/30/19
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|56%
|44%
|-
|-
|Serenity (2019)
|9
|4/30/19
|Universal
|Drama
|48%
|52%
|-
|-
|Dragged Across Concrete
|10
|4/30/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
|1
|5/7/19
|Warner
|Animated
|31%
|60.8%
|0.2%
|8%
|What Men Want
|2
|5/7/19
|Paramount
|Comedy
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|The Prodigy
|16
|5/7/19
|Fox
|Horror
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Cold Pursuit
|1
|5/14/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|53%
|39%
|-
|8%
|Fighting With My Family
|3
|5/14/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|41%
|59%
|-
|-
|Happy Death Day 2U
|5
|5/14/19
|Universal
|Horror
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Apollo 11
|7
|5/14/19
|Universal
|Documentary
|21%
|79%
|-
|-
|Triple Threat
|8
|5/14/19
|Well Go USA
|Action
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|Valentine: The Dark Avenger
|10
|5/14/19
|Shout! Factory
|Action
|73%
|27%
|-
|-
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|1
|5/21/19
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|34%
|58%
|-
|8%
|The Upside
|2
|5/21/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Isn’t It Romantic
|5
|5/21/19
|Warner
|Comedy
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|How to Train Your Dragon Triple Feature
|6
|5/21/19
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Outlander: Season Four
|2
|5/28/19
|Sony Pictures
|Fantasy
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|A Madea Family Funeral
|1
|6/4/19
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|74%
|26%
|-
|-
|Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|3
|6/4/19
|Warner
|Animated
|18%
|73%
|-
|9%
|The Kid
|7
|6/4/19
|Lionsgate
|Western
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescues
|11
|6/4/19
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Captain Marvel
|1
|6/11/19
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|27%
|56%
|-
|17%
|Five Feet Apart
|5
|6/11/19
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Us
|2
|6/18/19
|Universal
|Horror
|38%
|45%
|-
|17%
|Wonder Park
|3
|6/18/19
|Paramount
|Animated
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Dumbo (2019)
|1
|6/25/19
|Disney
|Family
|25%
|66%
|-
|9%
|Cinderella: Signature Collection
|5
|6/25/19
|Disney
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|The Poison Rose
|9
|6/25/19
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Escape Plan: The Extractors
|3
|7/2/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Dragon Ball Super: Part 8
|20
|7/2/19
|Funimation
|Anime
|23%
|77%
|-
|-
|Pet Sematary (2019)
|1
|7/9/19
|Paramount
|Horror
|41%
|47%
|-
|12%
|Little
|4
|7/9/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|62%
|38%
|-
|-
|After
|6
|7/9/19
|Universal
|Drama
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Shazam!
|1
|7/16/19
|Warner
|Action
|28%
|51%
|3%
|18%
|Breakthrough
|2
|7/16/19
|Fox
|Drama
|64%
|34%
|-
|2%
|Alita: Battle Angel
|1
|7/23/19
|Fox
|Sci-Fi
|18%
|52%
|-
|30%
|Hellboy (2019)
|2
|7/23/19
|Lionsgate
|Fantasy
|32%
|51%
|-
|17%
|Missing Link
|6
|7/23/19
|Fox
|Animated
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
|17
|7/23/19
|Well Go USA
|Action
|43%
|57%
|-
|-
|Critters Attack!
|19
|7/23/19
|Warner
|Horror
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|UglyDolls
|4
|7/30/19
|Universal
|Animated
|47%
|53%
|-
|-
|Long Shot
|5
|7/30/19
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|The Intruder
|6
|7/30/19
|Sony Pictures
|Thriller
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Pokémon Detective Pikachu
|1
|8/6/19
|Warner
|Family
|34%
|52%
|1%
|13%
|Descendants 3
|2
|8/6/19
|Disney
|Fantasy
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Batman: Hush
|3
|8/6/19
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|86%
|-
|14%
|The Curse of La Llorona
|5
|8/6/19
|Warner
|Horror
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Avengers: Endgame
|1
|8/13/19
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|20%
|55%
|-
|25%
|Unplanned
|6
|8/13/19
|Mill Creek
|Drama
|80%
|20%
|-
|-
|Shadow
|16
|8/13/19
|Well Go USA
|Action
|29%
|52%
|-
|19%
|Brightburn
|3
|8/20/19
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|25%
|53%
|-
|22%
|A Dog’s Journey
|4
|8/20/19
|Universal
|Drama
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|The Hustle
|5
|8/20/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|53%
|47%
|-
|-
|The Walking Dead: The Complete Ninth Season
|8
|8/20/19
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|1
|8/27/19
|Warner
|Sci-Fi
|33%
|48%
|1%
|18%
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|2
|8/27/19
|Universal
|Animated
|42%
|52%
|-
|6%
|Rocketman
|4
|8/27/19
|Paramount
|Drama
|36%
|51%
|-
|13%
|Apocalypse Now: Final Cut
|10
|8/27/19
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|-
|-
|-
|100%
|The Secret Life of Pets Two-Movie Collection
|15
|8/27/19
|Universal
|Animated
|65%
|35%
|-
|-
|Men in Black: International
|1
|9/3/19
|Sony Pictures
|Sci-Fi
|7%
|77%
|-
|16%
|Ma
|7
|9/3/19
|Universal
|Horror
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|NCIS: The Sixteenth Season
|12
|9/3/19
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Booksmart
|14
|9/3/19
|Fox
|Comedy
|41%
|59%
|-
|-
|Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island**
|16
|9/3/19
|Warner
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Aladdin (2019)
|1
|9/10/19
|Disney
|Fantasy
|21%
|68%
|-
|11%
|John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
|2
|9/10/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|28%
|52%
|-
|20%
|The Dead Don’t Die
|11
|9/10/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|65%
|35%
|-
|-
|Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season
|13
|9/10/19
|Warner
|Fantasy
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|X-Men: Dark Phoenix
|1
|9/17/19
|Fox
|Action
|31%
|51%
|-
|18%
|Yesterday
|4
|9/24/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|40%
|52%
|-
|8%
|Shaft (2019)
|5
|9/24/19
|Warner
|Action
|52%
|45%
|-
|3%
|Anna
|6
|9/24/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|42%
|45%
|-
|13%
|Child’s Play (2019)
|7
|9/24/19
|Fox
|Horror
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Sleeping Beauty: Signature Collection
|14
|9/24/19
|Disney
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|A Score to Settle
|15
|9/24/19
|RLJ
|Action
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|101 Dalmatians: Signature Collection
|16
|9/24/19
|Disney
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|1
|10/1/19
|Sony Pictures/Marvel
|Action
|20%
|57%
|-
|23%
|Toy Story 4
|1
|10/8/19
|Disney
|Animated
|18%
|73%
|-
|9%
|Annabelle Comes Home
|4
|10/8/19
|Warner
|Horror
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Midsommar
|10
|10/8/19
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|27%
|73%
|-
|-
|Deadwood: The Movie
|13
|10/8/19
|HBO
|Western
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|3 From Hell
|3
|10/15/19
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|40%
|48%
|-
|12%
|Crawl
|5
|10/15/19
|Paramount
|Horror
|46%
|54%
|-
|-
|Stuber
|8
|10/15/19
|Fox
|Comedy
|51%
|44%
|-
|5%
|The Lion King (2019)
|1
|10/22/19
|Disney
|Family
|21%
|70%
|-
|9%
|Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
|7
|10/22/19
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|86%
|-
|14%
|Dauntless: Battle of Midway
|15
|10/22/19
|Shout! Factory
|Drama
|68%
|32%
|-
|-
|Batman Beyond: The Complete Series
|12
|11/23/10
|Warner
|Animated
|1%
|99%
|-
|-
|10 Minutes Gone
|17
|10/29/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|1
|11/5/19
|Universal
|Action
|43%
|45%
|-
|12%
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
|4
|11/5/19
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|41%
|42%
|-
|17%
|Yellowstone: Season 2
|5
|11/5/19
|Paramount
|Drama
|82%
|18%
|-
|-
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|7
|11/5/19
|Fox
|Drama
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|The Kitchen
|9
|11/5/19
|Warner
|Drama
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Good Omens
|16
|11/5/19
|BBC Studios
|Drama
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|The Big Bang Theory: The Twelfth and Final Season
|3
|11/12/19
|Warner
|Comedy
|68%
|32%
|-
|-
|Good Boys
|4
|11/12/19
|Universal
|Comedy
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|5
|11/12/19
|Sony Pictures
|Animated
|39%
|51%
|-
|10%
|Star Trek: Discovery — Season Two
|8
|11/12/19
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|39%
|61%
|-
|-
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|14
|11/12/19
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|17
|11/12/19
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|2
|11/19/19
|Paramount
|Adventure
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Angel Has Fallen
|15
|11/26/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|40%
|48%
|-
|12%
|Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season
|1
|12/3/19
|HBO
|Fantasy
|47%
|43%
|-
|10%
|It: Chapter Two
|1
|12/10/19
|Warner
|Horror
|37%
|48%
|-
|15%
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
|2
|12/10/19
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|28%
|51%
|-
|21%
|Hustlers
|7
|12/10/19
|Universal
|Drama
|48%
|45%
|-
|7%
|It 2-Film Collection
|18
|12/10/19
|Warner
|Horror
|51%
|42%
|-
|7%
|Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture
|1
|12/17/19
|Universal
|Drama
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Rambo: Last Blood
|2
|12/17/19
|Lionsgate
|Action
|42%
|45%
|-
|13%
|Abominable
|3
|12/17/19
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|48%
|47.7%
|0.3%
|4%
|Overcomer
|5
|12/17/19
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|62%
|38%
|-
|-
|Ad Astra
|7
|12/17/19
|Fox
|Sci-Fi
|36%
|46%
|-
|18%
Re: First-week sales by format
2020
|Title
|Rank
|ReleaseDate
|Studio
|Genre
|DVD
|Blu-ray
|3D
|Ultra HD Blu-ray
|Joker
|1
|1/7/20
|Warner
|Drama
|27%
|50%
|-
|23%
|The Lighthouse
|3
|1/7/20
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|28%
|72%
|-
|-
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|1
|1/14/20
|Disney
|Fantasy
|25%
|65%
|-
|10%
|Gemini Man
|3
|1/14/20
|Paramount
|Action
|40%
|44%
|-
|16%
|Dragon Ball Super: Part 10
|9
|1/14/20
|Funimation
|Anime
|24%
|76%
|-
|-
|Jexi
|14
|1/14/20
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|56%
|44%
|-
|-
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|1
|1/21/20
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|32%
|54%
|-
|14%
|The Addams Family (2019)
|4
|1/21/20
|Universal
|Animated
|47%
|53%
|-
|-
|Jay & Silent Bob Reboot
|6
|1/21/20
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|14%
|86%
|-
|-
|Black and Blue
|8
|1/21/20
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Terminator: Dark Fate
|1
|1/28/20
|Paramount
|Sci-Fi
|35%
|47%
|-
|18%
|Harriet
|6
|1/28/20
|Universal
|Drama
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Parasite
|7
|1/28/20
|Universal
|Drama
|12%
|88%
|-
|-
|Motherless Brooklyn
|12
|1/28/20
|Warner
|Drama
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Doctor Sleep
|1
|2/4/20
|Warner
|Horror
|30%
|49%
|-
|21%
|Playing With Fire
|3
|2/4/20
|Paramount
|Comedy
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|The Good Liar
|7
|2/4/20
|Warner
|Drama
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Last Christmas
|10
|2/4/20
|Universal
|Comedy
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|Arctic Dogs
|15
|2/4/20
|Lionsgate
|Animated
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Ford v Ferrari
|1
|2/11/20
|Fox
|Drama
|32%
|44%
|-
|24%
|Midway (2019)
|1
|2/18/20
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|38%
|45%
|-
|17%
|A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
|2
|2/18/20
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|46%
|46%
|-
|8%
|21 Bridges
|4
|2/18/20
|Universal
|Action
|48%
|52%
|-
|-
|Jojo Rabbit
|6
|2/18/20
|Fox
|Comedy
|22%
|60%
|-
|18%
|Frozen II
|1
|2/25/20
|Disney
|Animated
|22%
|69%
|-
|9%
|Knives Out
|2
|2/25/20
|Lionsgate
|Mystery
|34%
|49%
|-
|17%
|Color Out of Space
|7
|2/25/20
|RLJ
|Horror
|33%
|39%
|-
|28%
|Queen & Slim
|7
|3/3/20
|Universal
|Drama
|39%
|52%
|-
|9%
|Titans: The Complete Second Season
|12
|3/3/20
|Warner
|Action
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups — Super Paws
|19
|3/3/20
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Spies in Disguise
|2
|3/10/20
|Fox
|Animated
|35%
|57%
|-
|8%
|Uncut Gems
|5
|3/10/20
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|30%
|70%
|-
|-
|Charlie’s Angels (2019)
|6
|3/10/20
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|35%
|51%
|-
|14%
|Bombshell
|9
|3/10/20
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|42%
|58%
|-
|-
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|1
|3/17/20
|Sony Pictures
|Adventure
|43%
|47%
|-
|10%
|Superman: Red Son
|4
|3/17/20
|Warner
|Animated
|16%
|73%
|-
|11%
|Richard Jewell
|7
|3/17/20
|Warner
|Drama
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle/The Next Level
|10
|3/17/20
|Sony Pictures
|Adventure
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|1917
|1
|3/24/20
|Universal
|Drama
|37%
|42%
|-
|21%
|The Grudge (2020)
|10
|3/24/20
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|48%
|52%
|-
|-
|Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker
|1
|3/31/20
|Disney/Lucasfilm
|Sci-Fi
|21%
|55%
|-
|24%
|Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — 9-Movie Collection**
|7
|3/31/20
|Disney/Lucasfilm
|Sci-Fi
|-
|-
|-
|100%
|Dolittle
|2
|4/7/20
|Universal
|Fantasy
|47%
|47%
|-
|6%
|Little Women (2019)
|3
|4/7/20
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|45%
|55%
|-
|-
|Cats
|7
|4/7/20
|Universal
|Musical
|45%
|55%
|-
|-
|Just Mercy
|5
|4/14/20
|Warner
|Drama
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Underwater
|7
|4/14/20
|Fox
|Thriller
|45%
|55%
|-
|-
|Bad Boys for Life
|1
|4/21/20
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|46%
|43%
|-
|11%
|The Gentlemen
|3
|4/21/20
|Universal
|Comedy
|37%
|56%
|-
|7%
|Ip Man 4: The Finale
|4
|4/21/20
|Well Go USA
|Action
|44%
|46%
|-
|10%
|Like a Boss
|8
|4/21/20
|Paramount
|Comedy
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Bad Boys 3-Movie Collection
|12
|4/21/20
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|The Last Full Measure
|17
|4/21/20
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|47%
|53%
|-
|-
|Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
|3
|4/28/20
|Warner
|Animated
|27%
|63%
|-
|10%
|Bloodshot
|1
|5/5/20
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|43%
|47%
|-
|10%
|I Still Believe
|2
|5/5/20
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Gretel & Hansel
|9
|5/5/20
|Warner
|Horror
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
|1
|5/12/20
|Warner
|Action
|36%
|47%
|-
|17%
|The Call of the Wild
|2
|5/12/20
|Fox
|Adventure
|43%
|50%
|-
|7%
|Fantasy Island
|7
|5/12/20
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|54%
|46%
|-
|-
|Birds of Prey/Suicide Squad 2-Movie Collection**
|11
|5/12/20
|Warner
|Action
|64%
|36%
|-
|-
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|1
|5/19/20
|Paramount
|Family
|38%
|48%
|-
|14%
|Onward
|2
|5/19/20
|Disney
|Animated
|32%
|60%
|-
|8%
|Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
|4
|5/19/20
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|89%
|-
|11%
|The Way Back
|10
|5/19/20
|Warner
|Drama
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Emma. (2020)
|14
|5/19/20
|Universal
|Comedy
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Promare
|15
|5/19/20
|Shout! Factory
|Anime
|7%
|93%
|-
|-
|The Invisible Man (2020)
|2
|5/26/20
|Universal
|Horror
|49%
|40%
|-
|11%
|The Hunt
|3
|6/9/20
|Universal
|Thriller
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|Impractical Jokers: The Movie
|17
|6/16/20
|Warner
|Comedy
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Force of Nature
|1
|6/30/20
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Trolls World Tour
|1
|7/7/20
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|39%
|54.98%
|0.02%
|6%
|Trolls 2-Movie Collection
|2
|7/7/20
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits
|13
|7/14/20
|Criterion
|Action
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Scoob!
|1
|7/21/20
|Warner
|Animated
|54%
|41%
|-
|5%
|Capone
|3
|7/21/20
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Survive the Night
|7
|7/21/20
|Lionsgate
|Action
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Resistance
|8
|7/21/20
|Shout! Factory
|Drama
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|NCIS: The Seventeenth Season
|9
|7/28/20
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Gundala
|15
|7/28/20
|Well Go USA
|Action
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Deep Blue Sea 3**
|3
|8/25/20
|Warner
|Thriller
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue
|5
|8/4/20
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season
|13
|8/4/20
|Warner/HBO
|Fantasy
|64%
|36%
|-
|-
|The Outpost
|3
|8/18/20
|Screen Media
|Drama
|54%
|46%
|-
|-
|Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons
|4
|8/18/20
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|The King of Staten Island
|6
|8/25/20
|Universal
|Comedy
|46%
|54%
|-
|-
|Rogue
|4
|9/1/20
|Lionsgate
|Action
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Superman: Man of Tomorrow
|1
|9/8/20
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|87%
|-
|13%
|True Story of the Kelly Gang
|2
|9/8/20
|Shout! Factory
|Western
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Outlander: Season Five
|1
|9/15/20
|Sony Pictures
|Fantasy
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Weathering With You
|4
|9/15/20
|Shout! Factory
|Anime
|10%
|90%
|-
|-
|Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo!***
|5
|10/6/20
|Warner
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!***
|15
|10/13/20
|Warner
|Family
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|Rick and Morty: Season 4
|1
|9/22/20
|Warner
|Animated
|40%
|60%
|-
|-
|The Secret: Dare to Dream
|3
|9/22/20
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|66%
|34%
|-
|-
|Star Trek: Picard — Season One
|3
|10/6/20
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|The Tax Collector
|6
|10/6/20
|RLJ
|Action
|48%
|41%
|-
|11%
|The Secret Garden (2020)
|7
|10/6/20
|Universal
|Fantasy
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna
|12
|10/6/20
|Shout! Factory
|Anime
|5%
|95%
|-
|-
|Friday the 13th Collection Deluxe Edition
|4
|10/13/20
|Shout! Factory
|Horror
|15%
|85%
|-
|-
|Batman: Death in the Family
|7
|10/13/20
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy
|2
|10/20/20
|Universal
|Sci-Fi
|4%
|16%
|-
|80%
|Tremors: Shrieker Island
|3
|10/20/20
|Universal
|Horror
|56%
|44%
|-
|-
|My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
|2
|10/27/20
|Funimation
|Anime
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Fatima
|16
|10/27/20
|Universal
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Antebellum
|4
|11/3/20
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|53%
|35%
|-
|12%
|Mulan (2020)
|1
|11/10/20
|Disney
|Action
|28%
|62%
|-
|10%
|Bill & Ted Face the Music
|20
|11/10/20
|Warner/MGM
|Comedy
|40%
|60%
|-
|-
|The New Mutants
|4
|11/17/20
|20th Century
|Horror
|30%
|45%
|-
|25%
|Unhinged
|14
|11/17/20
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|53%
|47%
|-
|-
|Yellowstone: Season 3
|1
|12/8/20
|Paramount
|Drama
|83%
|17%
|-
|-
|Yellowstone: The First Three Seasons
|12
|12/8/20
|Paramount
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
|17
|12/8/20
|Paramount
|Drama
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Tenet
|1
|12/15/20
|Warner
|Action
|18%
|36%
|-
|46%
|The War With Grandpa
|14
|12/22/20
|Universal
|Comedy
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
Re: First-week sales by format
2021
|Title
|Rank
|ReleaseDate
|Studio
|Genre
|DVD
|Blu-ray
|3D
|Ultra HD Blu-ray
|Honest Thief
|2
|12/29/20
|Universal
|Action
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Love and Monsters
|1
|1/5/21
|Paramount
|Action
|44%
|41%
|-
|15%
|Spell
|12
|1/12/21
|Paramount
|Horror
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Lupin III: The First
|20
|1/12/21
|Shout! Factory
|Anime
|4%
|96%
|-
|-
|Batman: Soul of the Dragon
|1
|1/26/21
|Warner
|Animated
|21%
|62%
|-
|17%
|Fatman
|3
|1/26/21
|Paramount
|Action
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Synchronic
|4
|1/26/21
|Well Go USA
|Sci-Fi
|48%
|52%
|-
|-
|Come Play
|7
|1/26/21
|Universal
|Horror
|77%
|23%
|-
|-
|Let Him Go
|1
|2/2/21
|Universal
|Drama
|69%
|31%
|-
|-
|Breach
|5
|2/2/21
|Paramount
|Sci-Fi
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Wild Mountain Thyme
|17
|2/2/21
|Universal
|Romance
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Greenland
|1
|2/9/21
|Universal/STX
|Thriller
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Freaky
|2
|2/9/21
|Universal
|Horror
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|The Informer
|6
|2/16/21
|Lionsgate
|Mystery Suspense
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|The Swordsman
|13
|2/16/21
|Well Go USA
|Action/Adventure
|30%
|70%
|-
|-
|The Croods: A New Age
|1
|2/23/21
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|44%
|50.7%
|0.3%
|5%
|The Croods 2-Movie Collection
|2
|2/23/21
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob
|4
|2/23/21
|Warner
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Wrong Turn (2021)
|5
|2/23/21
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Monster Hunter
|2
|3/2/21
|Sony
|Action
|36%
|42%
|-
|22%
|Fatale
|4
|3/2/21
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Vanguard
|4
|3/9/21
|Lionsgate
|Action
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Promising Young Woman
|8
|3/16/21
|Universal
|Drama
|40%
|60%
|-
|-
|Soul
|1
|3/23/21
|Disney
|Animated
|23%
|66%
|-
|11%
|News of the World
|2
|3/23/21
|Universal
|Western
|58%
|34%
|-
|8%
|Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue Roar to the Rescue
|5
|3/23/21
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Wonder Woman 1984
|1
|3/30/21
|Warner
|Action
|38%
|44%
|2%
|16%
|Wonder Woman 2-Film Collection
|6
|3/30/21
|Warner
|Action
|43%
|55%
|-
|2%
|Shadow in the Cloud
|4
|4/6/21
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Willy’s Wonderland
|2
|4/13/21
|Screen Media
|Horror
|41%
|59%
|-
|-
|Vanquish
|2
|4/27/21
|Lionsgate
|Action
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|The Little Things
|1
|5/4/21
|Warner
|Drama
|53%
|47%
|-
|-
|Judas and the Black Messiah
|3
|5/4/21
|Warner
|Drama
|45%
|55%
|-
|-
|The Virtuoso
|8
|5/4/21
|Lionsgate
|Action
|54%
|46%
|-
|-
|The Marksman
|1
|5/11/21
|Universal
|Action
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Justice Society: World War II
|2
|5/11/21
|Warner
|Animated
|25%
|58%
|-
|17%
|Land
|18
|5/11/21
|Universal
|Drama
|90%
|10%
|-
|-
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|1
|5/18/21
|Disney
|Animated
|30%
|57%
|-
|13%
|Tom & Jerry (2021)
|2
|5/18/21
|Warner
|Family
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Above Suspicion
|5
|5/18/21
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Minari
|6
|5/18/21
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|53%
|47%
|-
|-
|Cosmic Sin
|8
|5/18/21
|Paramount
|Sci-Fi
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|The Father
|10
|5/18/21
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|73%
|27%
|-
|-
|Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season One
|16
|5/18/21
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|30%
|70%
|-
|-
|Chaos Walking
|3
|5/25/21
|Lionsgate
|Sci-Fi
|45%
|35%
|-
|20%
|Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season
|4
|5/25/21
|Warner
|Fantasy
|69%
|31%
|-
|-
|Wrestlemania 37
|18
|5/25/21
|WWE
|Sports
|76%
|24%
|-
|-
|The Courier
|9
|6/1/21
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|48%
|52%
|-
|-
|Paw Patrol: Moto Pups
|14
|6/1/21
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Endangered Species
|19
|6/1/21
|Lionsgate
|Action
|62%
|38%
|-
|-
|Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection
|3
|6/8/21
|Paramount
|Adventure
|-
|8%
|-
|92%
|City of Lies
|17
|6/8/21
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|42%
|58%
|-
|-
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|1
|6/15/21
|Warner
|Sci-Fi
|34%
|43%
|1%
|22%
|Godzilla/Kong 3-Film Collection
|4
|6/15/21
|Warner
|Sci-Fi
|54%
|46%
|-
|-
|Voyagers
|7
|6/15/21
|Lionsgate
|Sci-Fi
|46%
|40%
|-
|14%
|Nobody
|2
|6/22/21
|Universal
|Action
|35%
|48%
|-
|17%
|Batman: The Long Halloween — Part One
|4
|6/22/21
|Warner
|Animated
|15%
|85%
|-
|-
|The Unholy
|8
|6/22/21
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|42%
|58%
|-
|-
|Mortal Kombat (2021)
|1
|7/13/21
|Warner
|Action
|33%
|45%
|-
|22%
|Wrath of Man
|2
|7/13/21
|Warner
|Action
|42%
|58%
|-
|-
|The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
|5
|7/13/21
|Paramount
|Animated
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Spiral: From the Book of Saw
|2
|7/20/21
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|31%
|36%
|-
|33%
|Star Trek: Discovery — Season Three
|6
|7/20/21
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|37%
|63%
|-
|-
|The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season
|8
|7/20/21
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|62%
|38%
|-
|-
|The Wraith
|16
|3/2/10
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|1%
|99%
|-
|-
|A Quiet Place Part II
|1
|7/27/21
|Paramount
|Horror
|42%
|33%
|-
|25%
|A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection
|7
|7/27/21
|Paramount
|Horror
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Midnight in the Switchgrass
|17
|7/27/21
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Luca
|1
|8/3/21
|Disney
|Animated
|33%
|57%
|-
|10%
|Those Who Wish Me Dead
|5
|8/3/21
|Warner
|Action
|56%
|44%
|-
|-
|The Transformers: The Movie — 35th Anniversary Edition
|9
|8/3/21
|Shout! Factory
|Animated
|1%
|-
|-
|99%
|Batman: The Long Halloween — Part Two
|2
|8/10/21
|Warner
|Animated
|15%
|85%
|-
|-
|Queen Bees
|17
|8/10/21
|Universal
|Comedy
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
|1
|8/17/21
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|37%
|46%
|-
|17%
|A Discovery of Witches: Season 2
|9
|8/17/21
|RLJ/Shudder
|Fantasy
|41%
|59%
|-
|-
|NCIS: The Eighteenth Season
|15
|8/17/21
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
|2
|8/24/21
|Warner
|Horror
|48%
|40%
|-
|12%
|Peter Rabbit 2
|3
|8/24/21
|Sony Pictures
|Family
|56%
|42%
|-
|2%
|The Conjuring 3-Film Collection
|10
|8/24/21
|Warner
|Horror
|53%
|47%
|-
|-
|Spirit Untamed
|4
|8/31/21
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|In the Heights
|5
|8/31/21
|Warner
|Musical
|39%
|42%
|-
|19%
|Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
|6
|8/31/21
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|68%
|-
|32%
|12 Mighty Orphans
|14
|8/31/21
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|69%
|31%
|-
|-
|Zack Snyder’s Justice League
|1
|9/7/21
|Warner
|Action
|25%
|37%
|-
|38%
|Black Widow
|1
|9/14/21
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|29%
|44%
|-
|27%
|The Boss Baby: Family Business
|3
|9/14/21
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|50%
|46%
|-
|4%
|Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog
|7
|9/14/21
|Warner
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Out of Death
|15
|9/14/21
|Vertical
|Action
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|The Boss Baby 2-Movie Collection
|17
|9/14/21
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|F9: The Fast Saga
|1
|9/21/21
|Universal
|Action
|41%
|43%
|-
|16%
|Cruella
|3
|9/21/21
|Disney
|Comedy
|25%
|59%
|-
|16%
|Fast & Furious 9-Movie Collection
|18
|9/21/21
|Universal
|Action
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|The Forever Purge
|3
|9/28/21
|Universal
|Horror
|48%
|39%
|-
|13%
|Space Jam: A New Legacy
|2
|10/5/21
|Warner
|Comedy
|51%
|42%
|-
|7%
|Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
|12
|10/5/21
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|36%
|64%
|-
|-
|Space Jam 2-Film Collection
|20
|10/5/21
|Warner
|Comedy
|42%
|58%
|-
|-
|Free Guy
|1
|10/12/21
|Disney/20th Century
|Comedy
|33%
|42%
|-
|25%
|The Green Knight
|6
|10/12/21
|Lionsgate
|Fantasy
|22%
|46%
|-
|32%
|Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
|2
|10/19/21
|Paramount
|Action
|39%
|43%
|-
|18%
|Injustice
|3
|10/19/21
|Warner
|Animated
|16%
|60%
|-
|24%
|Old
|4
|10/19/21
|Universal
|Thriller
|44%
|36%
|-
|20%
|The Protégé
|7
|10/19/21
|Lionsgate
|Action
|38%
|43%
|-
|19%
|The Suicide Squad
|1
|10/26/21
|Warner
|Action
|31%
|51%
|-
|18%
|Don’t Breathe 2
|4
|10/26/21
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|44%
|40%
|-
|16%
|Stillwater
|9
|10/26/21
|Universal
|Drama
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Paw Patrol: The Movie
|2
|11/2/21
|Paramount
|Animated
|63%
|37%
|-
|-
|Pig
|9
|11/2/21
|Decal
|Drama
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|A Timeless Christmas
|14
|11/2/21
|Cinedigm/Hallmark
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season
|20
|11/2/21
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|82%
|18%
|-
|-
|Respect
|12
|11/9/21
|Universal/MGM
|Drama
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Jungle Cruise
|1
|11/16/21
|Disney
|Adventure
|45%
|39%
|-
|16%
|Candyman (2021)
|14
|11/16/21
|Universal
|Horror
|35%
|40%
|-
|25%
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|1
|11/30/21
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|28%
|36%
|-
|36%
|Cry Macho
|7
|12/7/21
|Warner
|Drama
|59%
|36%
|-
|5%
|Ron’s Gone Wrong
|10
|12/7/21
|Disney/20th Century
|Animated
|39%
|50%
|-
|11%
|Rick and Morty: Season 5
|13
|12/7/21
|Warner
|Animated
|38%
|62%
|-
|-
|God’s Not Dead: We the People
|17
|12/7/21
|Universal
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Dear Evan Hansen
|20
|12/7/21
|Universal
|Musical
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Venom: Let There Be Carnage
|1
|12/14/21
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|32%
|46%
|-
|22%
|Venom 2-Movie Collection
|13
|12/14/21
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|34%
|66%
|-
|-
|No Time to Die
|1
|12/21/21
|Universal/MGM
|Action
|26%
|47%
|-
|27%
|Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
|17
|12/21/21
|Universal/Funimation
|Anime
|-
|100%
|-
|-
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,181
Re: First-week sales by format
2022
|Title
|Rank
|ReleaseDate
|Studio
|Genre
|DVD
|Blu-ray
|3D
|Ultra HD Blu-ray
|The French Dispatch
|5
|12/28/21
|Disney/Searchlight
|Comedy
|28%
|72%
|-
|-
|Antlers
|4
|1/4/22
|Disney/Searchlight
|Horror
|43%
|57%
|-
|-
|Dune: Part One
|1
|1/11/22
|Warner
|Sci-Fi
|19%
|40%
|2%
|39%
|Halloween Kills
|2
|1/11/22
|Universal
|Horror
|33%
|40%
|-
|27%
|Cobra Kai: Season 3
|6
|1/11/22
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|14
|1/11/22
|Decal
|Drama
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|The Addams Family 2
|3
|1/18/22
|Universal/MGM
|Animated
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|Last Night in Soho
|6
|1/18/22
|Universal
|Horror
|19%
|46%
|-
|35%
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife
|1
|2/1/22
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|35%
|46%
|-
|19%
|Clifford the Big Red Dog
|2
|2/1/22
|Paramount
|Family
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|Ghostbusters 3-Movie Collection (1984, 1989, 2021)
|3
|2/1/22
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|30%
|47%
|-
|23%
|Encanto
|2
|2/8/22
|Disney
|Animated
|40%
|40%
|-
|20%
|Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
|3
|2/8/22
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|34%
|44%
|-
|22%
|King Richard
|6
|2/8/22
|Warner
|Drama
|57%
|37%
|-
|6%
|Catwoman: Hunted
|11
|2/8/22
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|72%
|-
|28%
|Apex
|17
|2/8/22
|RLJ
|Thriller
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Stargirl: The Complete Second Season
|19
|2/8/22
|Warner
|Action
|66%
|34%
|-
|-
|Eternals
|1
|2/15/22
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|33%
|37%
|-
|30%
|Doctor Who: The Complete Thirteenth Series — Flux
|14
|2/15/22
|BBC Studios
|Sci-Fi
|53%
|47%
|-
|-
|The King’s Man
|2
|2/22/22
|20th Century
|Action
|41%
|38%
|-
|21%
|American Underdog
|5
|2/22/22
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|45%
|53%
|-
|2%
|House of Gucci
|6
|2/22/22
|Universal/MGM
|Drama
|47%
|53%
|-
|-
|The 355
|8
|2/22/22
|Universal
|Action
|46%
|54%
|-
|-
|Belfast
|13
|3/1/22
|Universal
|Drama
|45%
|55%
|-
|-
|Yellowstone: Season 4
|1
|3/8/22
|Paramount
|Western
|81%
|19%
|-
|-
|The Matrix Resurrections
|2
|3/8/22
|Warner
|Sci-Fi
|33%
|44%
|-
|23%
|Redeeming Love
|13
|3/8/22
|Universal
|Romance
|69%
|31%
|-
|-
|The Matrix 4-Film Déjà vu Collection
|14
|3/8/22
|Warner
|Sci-Fi
|68%
|17%
|-
|15%
|A Journal for Jordan
|15
|3/8/22
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|66%
|34%
|-
|-
|Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season
|16
|3/8/22
|Warner
|Action
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|Masterpiece — All Creatures Great & Small: Season 2
|17
|3/8/22
|PBS Distribution
|Drama
|80%
|20%
|-
|-
|West Side Story (2021)
|4
|3/15/22
|20th Century
|Musical
|33%
|27%
|-
|40%
|Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2
|12
|3/15/22
|Warner
|Adventure
|74%
|26%
|-
|-
|Dexter: New Blood
|5
|3/22/22
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|Nightmare Alley
|8
|3/22/22
|Searchlight
|Thriller
|27%
|28%
|-
|45%
|Sing 2
|1
|3/29/22
|Universal
|Animated
|44%
|50%
|-
|6%
|Sing 2-Movie Pack
|2
|3/29/22
|Universal
|Animated
|56%
|44%
|-
|-
|Marry Me
|6
|3/29/22
|Universal
|Comedy
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Scream (2022)
|2
|4/5/22
|Paramount
|Horror
|38%
|35%
|-
|27%
|Death on the Nile (2022)
|5
|4/5/22
|20th Century
|Mystery
|44%
|45%
|-
|11%
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|1
|4/12/22
|Sony Pictures/Marvel
|Action
|23%
|46%
|-
|31%
|Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection (MCU)
|3
|4/12/22
|Sony Pictures/Marvel
|Action
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Last Looks
|19
|4/12/22
|RLJ
|Comedy
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Jackass Forever
|2
|4/19/22
|Paramount
|Comedy
|41%
|59%
|-
|-
|Cyrano
|7
|4/19/22
|Universal/MGM
|Romance
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Heavy Metal/Heavy Metal 2000
|13
|4/19/22
|Sony Pictures
|Animated
|-
|-
|-
|100%
|Moonfall
|2
|4/26/22
|Lionsgate
|Sci-Fi
|42%
|22%
|-
|36%
|Moonfall/Knowing***
|5
|4/26/22
|Lionsgate
|Sci-Fi
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Turning Red
|2
|5/3/22
|Disney
|Animated
|42%
|35%
|-
|23%
|Blacklight
|4
|5/3/22
|Universal
|Action
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|DC Showcase Collection: Constantine – House of Mystery
|11
|5/3/22
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|The Wedding Veil
|15
|5/3/22
|Cinedigm/Hallmark
|Romance
|98%
|2%
|-
|-
|Uncharted
|1
|5/10/22
|Sony Pictures
|Adventure
|37%
|42%
|-
|21%
|Dog
|2
|5/10/22
|Warner/MGM
|Comedy
|58%
|42%
|-
|-
|The Cursed
|8
|5/10/22
|Decal
|Horror
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Sanditon: Season Two
|19(tie)
|5/10/22
|PBS Distribution
|Drama
|84%
|16%
|-
|-
|Infinite
|4
|5/17/22
|Paramount
|Sci-Fi
|44%
|39%
|-
|17%
|Belle
|5
|5/17/22
|Shout! Factory/GKIDS
|Anime
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Licorice Pizza
|9
|5/17/22
|Universal/MGM
|Comedy
|32%
|68%
|-
|-
|Extreme Prejudice
|16
|5/17/22
|Lionsgate/Vestron
|Action
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|A Day to Die
|18
|5/17/22
|Vertical
|Action
|65%
|35%
|-
|-
|The Batman
|1
|5/24/22
|Warner
|Action
|22%
|42%
|-
|36%
|X
|6
|5/24/22
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|11%
|89%
|-
|-
|Studio 666
|11
|5/24/22
|Universal
|Comedy
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|The Untouchables: 35th Anniversary
|8
|5/31/22
|Paramount
|Drama
|1%
|-
|-
|99%
|Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons
|18
|5/31/22
|Paramount
|Western
|65%
|35%
|-
|-
|The Northman
|1
|6/7/22
|Universal
|Drama
|37%
|43%
|-
|20%
|The Contractor
|6
|6/7/22
|Paramount
|Action
|50%
|41%
|-
|9%
|Paw Patrol: Rescue Knights
|15
|6/7/22
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|The Wedding Veil Unveiled
|19
|6/7/22
|Cinedigm/Hallmark
|Romance
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Morbius
|1
|6/14/22
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|33%
|41%
|-
|26%
|Ambulance
|4
|6/14/22
|Universal
|Action
|37%
|41%
|-
|22%
|Father Stu
|5
|6/14/22
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|The Bad Guys
|2
|6/21/22
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|46%
|44%
|-
|10%
|The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
|3
|6/21/22
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|23%
|45%
|-
|32%
|Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
|1
|6/28/22
|Warner
|Fantasy
|38%
|47%
|-
|15%
|Firestarter (2022)
|9
|6/28/22
|Universal
|Horror
|80%
|20%
|-
|-
|True Romance: Limited Edition
|12
|6/28/22
|Arrow Video
|Drama
|1%
|8%
|-
|91%
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|2
|7/5/22
|Lionsgate
|Action
|12%
|44%
|-
|44%
|Downton Abbey: A New Era
|3
|7/5/22
|Universal
|Drama
|52%
|44%
|-
|4%
|Memory
|6
|7/5/22
|Universal
|Action
|54%
|46%
|-
|-
|The Wedding Veil Legacy
|14
|7/5/22
|Criterion/Hallmark
|Romance
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|The Beatles: Get Back
|8
|7/12/22
|Disney
|Documentary
|34%
|66%
|-
|-
|Raging Bull
|12
|7/12/22
|Criterion
|Drama
|-
|13%
|-
|87%
|The Bob’s Burgers Movie
|5
|7/19/22
|Disney/20th Century
|Animated
|30%
|35%
|-
|35%
|Drive My Car
|12
|7/19/22
|Criterion
|Drama
|11%
|89%
|-
|-
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|1
|7/26/22
|Disney/Marvel
|Fantasy
|28%
|36%
|-
|36%
|The Lost City
|2
|7/26/22
|Paramount
|Comedy
|57%
|34%
|-
|9%
|Green Lantern: Beware My Power
|4
|7/26/22
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|78%
|-
|22%
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|1
|8/9/22
|Paramount
|Family
|41%
|37%
|-
|22%
|Last Seen Alive
|4
|8/9/22
|Vertical
|Action
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|Sonic 2-Movie Collection
|11
|8/9/22
|Paramount
|Family
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Men
|13
|8/9/22
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|23%
|77%
|-
|-
|Jurassic World Dominion
|1
|8/16/22
|Universal
|Sci-Fi
|34%
|46%
|-
|20%
|The Black Phone
|3
|8/16/22
|Universal
|Horror
|41%
|59%
|-
|-
|Jurassic 6-Movie Collection
|5
|8/16/22
|Universal
|Sci-Fi
|32%
|46%
|-
|22%
|NCIS: The Nineteenth Season
|9
|8/16/22
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission
|3
|8/23/22
|Crunchyroll
|Anime
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story
|2
|8/30/22
|Paramount
|Western
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|Blue Bloods: The Twelfth Season
|20
|8/30/22
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|1
|9/6/22
|Universal
|Animated
|44%
|48%
|-
|8%
|Star Trek: The Motion Picture — The Director’s Edition
|12
|9/6/22
|Paramount
|Sci-Fi
|-
|22%
|-
|78%
|Elvis
|1
|9/13/22
|Warner
|Drama
|51%
|37%
|-
|12%
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|3
|9/13/22
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|Lightyear
|4
|9/13/22
|Disney
|Animated
|42%
|40%
|-
|18%
|Cobra Kai: Season 4
|8
|9/13/22
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin**
|17
|9/13/22
|Paramount
|Horror
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Outlander: Season Six
|4
|9/20/22
|Sony Pictures
|Fantasy
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Wrong Place
|11
|9/20/22
|Vertical
|Action
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|1
|9/27/22
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|34%
|35%
|-
|31%
|The Munsters
|2
|9/27/22
|Universal
|Comedy
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|DC League of Super-Pets
|2
|10/4/22
|Warner
|Animated
|49%
|42%
|-
|9%
|Star Trek: Picard — Season Two
|3
|10/4/22
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|48%
|52%
|-
|-
|Beast
|3
|10/11/22
|Universal
|Thriller
|56%
|44%
|-
|-
|Bullet Train
|1
|10/18/22
|Sony Pictures
|Action
|32%
|40%
|-
|28%
|Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
|8
|10/18/22
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|80%
|-
|20%
|Fall
|9
|10/18/22
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|64%
|36%
|-
|-
|Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
|12
|10/18/22
|Warner
|Animated
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
|13
|10/18/22
|Paramount
|Animated
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Bodies Bodies Bodies
|17
|10/18/22
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|26%
|52%
|-
|22%
|Nope
|1
|10/25/22
|Universal
|Thriller
|25%
|32%
|-
|43%
|The Invitation
|5
|10/25/22
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Titans: The Complete Third Season
|7
|10/25/22
|Warner
|Action
|66%
|34%
|-
|-
|Top Gun: Maverick
|1
|11/1/22
|Paramount
|Action
|35%
|40%
|-
|25%
|Top Gun 2-Movie Collection
|2
|11/1/22
|Paramount
|Action
|-
|45%
|-
|55%
|Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas
|20
|11/1/22
|Cinedigm/Hallmark
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Pearl
|17
|11/15/22
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|15%
|85%
|-
|-
|Clerks III
|2
|12/6/22
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|21%
|58%
|-
|21%
|Star Trek: Discovery — Season Four
|15
|12/6/22
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|40%
|60%
|-
|-
|Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
|2
|12/13/22
|Sony Pictures
|Family
|58%
|40%
|-
|2%
|The Woman King
|3
|12/13/22
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|48%
|39%
|-
|13%
|Ticket to Paradise
|6
|12/13/22
|Universal
|Comedy
|63%
|37%
|-
|-
|Smile
|11
|12/13/22
|Paramount
|Horror
|41%
|44%
|-
|15%
|House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season
|3
|12/20/22
|Warner/HBO
|Fantasy
|39%
|35%
|-
|26%
|Halloween Ends
|2
|12/27/22
|Universal
|Horror
|34%
|35%
|-
|31%
|Terrifier 2
|3
|12/27/22
|Cinedigm
|Horror
|30%
|44%
|-
|26%
#5
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,181
Re: First-week sales by format
2023 (through November 4th)
|Title
|Rank
|ReleaseDate
|Studio
|Genre
|DVD
|Blu-ray
|3D
|Ultra HD Blu-ray
|Black Adam
|1
|1/3/23
|Warner
|Action
|38%
|40%
|-
|22%
|Prey for the Devil
|6
|1/3/23
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|38%
|46%
|-
|16%
|The System
|13
|1/3/23
|Vertical
|Action
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season
|18
|1/10/23
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|70%
|30%
|-
|-
|Till
|3
|1/17/23
|Universal/MGM
|Drama
|72%
|28%
|-
|-
|The Menu
|4
|1/17/23
|Disney/Searchlight
|Horror
|40%
|60%
|-
|-
|Detective Night: Redemption
|16
|1/17/23
|Lionsgate
|Action
|62%
|38%
|-
|-
|Violent Night
|1
|1/24/23
|Universal
|Action
|40%
|60%
|-
|-
|The Dentist Collection
|4
|1/24/23
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Mindcage
|19
|1/24/23
|Lionsgate
|Thriller
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|1
|2/7/23
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|31%
|29%
|-
|40%
|Legion of Super-Heroes
|4
|2/7/23
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|79%
|-
|21%
|The Fabelmans
|2
|2/14/23
|Universal
|Drama
|36%
|40%
|-
|24%
|Strange World
|4
|2/14/23
|Disney
|Animated
|48%
|38%
|-
|14%
|Savage Salvation
|13
|2/14/23
|Vertical
|Action/Adventure
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|The Old Way
|7
|2/21/23
|Lionsgate
|Western
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|1
|2/28/23
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|44%
|46%
|-
|10%
|Devotion
|2
|2/28/23
|Paramount
|Drama
|45%
|44%
|-
|11%
|Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
|4
|2/28/23
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|62%
|38%
|-
|-
|Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection
|7
|2/28/23
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
|1
|3/14/23
|Crunchyroll
|Anime
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|A Man Called Otto
|2
|3/14/23
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|68%
|32%
|-
|-
|The Whale
|4
|3/14/23
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|56%
|44%
|-
|-
|The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season
|5
|3/14/23
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|61%
|39%
|-
|-
|All Creatures Great & Small: Season 3
|10
|3/14/23
|PBS Distribution
|Drama
|78%
|22%
|-
|-
|M3GAN
|1
|3/21/23
|Universal
|Thriller
|49%
|51%
|-
|-
|Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist
|3
|3/21/23
|Trinity
|Thriller
|77%
|23%
|-
|-
|Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Season One
|4
|3/21/23
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|42%
|58%
|-
|-
|Babylon
|6
|3/21/23
|Paramount
|Drama
|35%
|36%
|-
|29%
|Doc Martin: Series 10
|16
|3/21/23
|RLJ/Acorn
|Drama
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|Inland Empire
|19
|3/21/23
|Criterion
|Drama
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Plane
|1
|3/28/23
|Lionsgate
|Action
|39%
|45%
|-
|16%
|Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham
|5
|3/28/23
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|85%
|-
|15%
|Rick and Morty: Season 6
|8
|3/28/23
|Warner
|Animated
|33%
|67%
|-
|-
|Missing
|10
|3/28/23
|Sony Pictures
|Thriller
|54%
|46%
|-
|-
|Chucky: Season Two
|18
|3/28/23
|Universal
|Horror
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)
|19
|3/28/23
|MPI
|Drama
|-
|-
|-
|100%
|Infinity Pool
|6
|4/11/23
|Decal
|Horror
|43%
|57%
|-
|-
|Cocaine Bear
|1
|4/18/23
|Universal
|Horror
|57%
|43%
|-
|-
|Magic Mike’s Last Dance
|2
|4/18/23
|Warner
|Comedy
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Marlowe
|4
|4/18/23
|Universal
|Mystery
|73%
|27%
|-
|-
|Maybe I Do
|10
|4/18/23
|Vertical
|Romance
|92%
|8%
|-
|-
|Magic Mike 3-Film Collection
|19
|4/18/23
|Warner
|Comedy
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Jesus Revolution
|1
|4/25/23
|Lionsgate
|Drama
|64%
|36%
|-
|-
|Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen — Part One
|3
|4/25/23
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|80%
|-
|20%
|Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 3
|15
|4/25/23
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|29%
|71%
|-
|-
|The Man Who Fell to Earth
|19
|4/25/23
|Lionsgate
|Sci-FI
|-
|-
|-
|100%
|Police Story III: Supercop
|20
|4/25/23
|88 Films
|Action
|-
|27%
|-
|73%
|80 for Brady
|1
|5/2/23
|Paramount
|Comedy
|71%
|29%
|-
|-
|Champions
|4
|5/2/23
|Universal
|Comedy
|85%
|15%
|-
|-
|The Ritual Killer
|9
|5/2/23
|Screen Media
|Thriller
|78%
|22%
|-
|-
|The Wedding Veil Expectations
|15
|5/2/23
|Cinedigm/Hallmark
|Romance
|99.9%
|0.1%
|-
|-
|Yellowstone: Season 5, Part 1
|1
|5/9/23
|Paramount
|Western
|80%
|20%
|-
|-
|Knock at the Cabin
|2
|5/9/23
|Universal
|Thriller
|45%
|39%
|-
|16%
|Children of the Corn (2020)
|5
|5/9/23
|RLJ/Shudder
|Horror
|69%
|31%
|-
|-
|WrestleMania 39
|9
|5/9/23
|WWE
|Sports
|89%
|11%
|-
|-
|Unwelcome
|11
|5/9/23
|Well Go USA
|Horror
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
|1
|5/16/23
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|31%
|37%
|-
|32%
|Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
|3
|5/16/23
|Lionsgate
|Action
|37%
|38%
|-
|25%
|Moving On
|13
|5/16/23
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|78%
|22%
|-
|-
|Shazam! Fury of the Gods
|1
|5/23/23
|Warner
|Action
|37%
|43%
|-
|20%
|Creed III
|3
|5/23/23
|Warner/MGM
|Drama
|41%
|39%
|-
|20%
|Creed 3-Film Collection
|8
|5/23/23
|Warner/MGM
|Drama
|81%
|19%
|-
|-
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|1
|5/30/23
|Paramount
|Fantasy
|35%
|41%
|-
|24%
|65
|2
|5/30/23
|Sony Pictures
|Sci-Fi
|42%
|38%
|-
|20%
|Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice Vol. 1
|13
|5/30/23
|Warner Archive
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie***
|1
|6/13/23
|Universal
|Animated
|32%
|49%
|-
|19%
|John Wick: Chapter 4***
|2
|6/13/23
|Lionsgate
|Action
|24%
|47%
|-
|29%
|Renfield (2023)
|4
|6/6/23
|Universal
|Comedy
|42%
|58%
|-
|-
|Tulsa King: Season One
|11
|6/6/23
|Paramount
|Drama
|84%
|16%
|-
|-
|The Wedding Veil Inspiration
|13
|6/6/23
|Cineverse/Hallmark
|Romance
|99%
|1%
|-
|-
|Mafia Mamma
|15
|6/6/23
|Decal
|Comedy
|70%
|30%
|-
|-
|The Pope’s Exorcist
|4
|6/13/23
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|41%
|59%
|-
|-
|The Man From Toronto
|16
|6/13/23
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|74%
|26%
|-
|-
|Sakra
|17
|6/13/23
|Well Go USA
|Action
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|1
|6/20/23
|20th Century
|Sci-Fi
|38%
|26%
|7%
|29%
|Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
|4
|6/20/23
|Warner/MGM
|Action
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Skinamarink
|15
|6/20/23
|RLJ/Shudder
|Horror
|40%
|60%
|-
|-
|Evil Dead Rise
|4
|6/27/23
|Warner
|Horror
|27%
|43%
|-
|30%
|Big George Foreman
|11
|6/27/23
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|The Wedding Veil Journey
|14
|7/4/23
|Cineverse/Hallmark
|Romance
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Scream VI
|2
|7/11/23
|Paramount
|Horror
|35%
|32%
|-
|33%
|Sisu
|5
|7/11/23
|Lionsgate
|Action
|22%
|40%
|-
|38%
|Book Club: The Next Chapter
|6
|7/11/23
|Universal
|Comedy
|70%
|30%
|-
|-
|One Piece Film: Red
|7
|7/11/23
|Crunchyroll
|Anime
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Knights of the Zodiac
|8
|7/11/23
|Sony Pictures
|Fantasy
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
|11
|7/11/23
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Beau Is Afraid
|17
|7/11/23
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|31%
|69%
|-
|-
|After Hours
|19
|7/11/23
|Criterion
|Comedy
|-
|29%
|-
|71%
|The Last of Us: The Complete First Season
|4
|7/18/23
|Warner/HBO
|Drama
|33%
|33%
|-
|34%
|Kandahar
|6
|7/18/23
|Universal
|Action
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Love Again
|9
|7/18/23
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|63%
|37%
|-
|-
|Resident Evil: Death Island
|3
|7/25/23
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|28%
|51%
|-
|21%
|Justice League: Warworld
|6
|7/25/23
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|80%
|-
|20%
|The Venture Bros. — Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
|9
|7/25/23
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|My Best Friend Is a Vampire
|15
|7/25/23
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|1
|8/1/23
|Disney/Marvel
|Sci-Fi
|32%
|34%
|-
|34%
|About My Father
|8
|8/1/23
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Fast X
|1
|8/8/23
|Universal
|Action
|42%
|40%
|-
|18%
|1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story — Season One
|3
|8/8/23
|Paramount
|Western
|74%
|26%
|-
|-
|Enter the Dragon
|7
|6/11/13
|Warner
|Action
|-
|-
|-
|100%
|Swamp Thing (1982)
|10
|8/8/23
|MVD
|Horror
|-
|11%
|-
|89%
|Nefarious
|4
|8/15/23
|Mill Creek
|Horror
|70%
|30%
|-
|-
|Asteroid City
|5
|8/15/23
|Universal
|Comedy
|26%
|74%
|-
|-
|Babylon 5: The Road Home
|8
|8/15/23
|Warner
|Sci-FI
|-
|51%
|-
|49%
|The Machine
|10
|8/15/23
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|The Blackening
|8
|8/22/23
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|26%
|43%
|-
|31%
|Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
|11
|8/22/23
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|NCIS: The Twentieth Season
|13
|8/22/23
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Hackers: Collector’s Edition
|19
|8/22/23
|Shout! Studios
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|The Flash
|1
|8/29/23
|Warner
|Action
|30%
|39%
|-
|31%
|No Hard Feelings
|3
|8/29/23
|Sony Pictures
|Comedy
|46%
|54%
|-
|-
|The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season
|9
|8/29/23
|Warner
|Action
|68%
|32%
|-
|-
|Blue Bloods: The Thirteenth Season
|18
|8/29/23
|Paramount/CBS
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|1
|9/5/23
|Sony Pictures
|Animated
|15%
|46%
|-
|39%
|Star Trek: Picard — The Final Season
|3
|9/5/23
|Paramount/CBS
|Sci-Fi
|44%
|56%
|-
|-
|Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collection
|8
|9/5/23
|Sony Pictures
|Animated
|23%
|66%
|-
|11%
|Harley Quinn: The Complete Third Season
|17
|9/5/23
|Warner
|Animated
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Cobra Kai: Season 5
|7
|9/12/23
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|100%
|-
|-
|-
|The Walking Dead: Dead City — Season 1
|11
|9/12/23
|RLJ/AMC
|Horror
|72%
|28%
|-
|-
|Air
|14
|9/12/23
|Warner/MGM
|Comedy
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Joy Ride (2023)
|16
|9/12/23
|Lionsgate
|Comedy
|32%
|68%
|-
|-
|Cobweb
|19
|9/12/23
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|31%
|69%
|-
|-
|The Little Mermaid (2023)
|1
|9/19/23
|Disney
|Musical
|46%
|36%
|-
|18%
|Past Lives
|15
|9/19/23
|Lionsgate
|Romance
|24%
|76%
|-
|-
|Elemental
|1
|9/26/23
|Disney
|Animated
|43%
|37%
|-
|20%
|Insidious: The Red Door
|2
|9/26/23
|Sony Pictures
|Horror
|52%
|48%
|-
|-
|Loki: The Complete First Season
|5
|9/26/23
|Disney/Marvel
|Action
|-
|48%
|-
|52%
|Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
|6
|9/26/23
|Universal/DreamWorks
|Animated
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!***
|13
|9/26/23
|Warner
|Animated
|93%
|-
|-
|7%
|Sympathy for the Devil
|15
|9/26/23
|RLJ
|Drama
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|Star Trek: Prodigy — Season 1: Episodes 11-20
|18
|9/26/23
|Paramount/Nickelodeon
|Animated
|23%
|77%
|-
|-
|Interview With the Vampire: Season 1
|20
|9/26/23
|RLJ/AMC
|Horror
|64%
|36%
|-
|-
|Prey
|1
|10/3/23
|20th Century
|Sci-Fi
|33%
|34%
|-
|33%
|Talk to Me
|2
|10/3/23
|Lionsgate
|Horror
|-
|59%
|-
|41%
|Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|1
|10/10/23
|Paramount
|Sci-Fi
|43%
|37%
|-
|20%
|Strays
|3
|10/10/23
|Universal
|Comedy
|55%
|45%
|-
|-
|Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey***
|5
|10/10/23
|Shout! Studios
|Horror
|60%
|40%
|-
|-
|The Boogeyman
|8
|10/10/23
|20th Century
|Horror
|51%
|49%
|-
|-
|Barbie
|1
|10/17/23
|Warner
|Comedy
|38%
|40%
|-
|22%
|Haunted Mansion (2023)
|3
|10/17/23
|Disney
|Comedy
|46%
|41%
|-
|13%
|The Last Voyage of the Demeter
|4
|10/17/23
|Universal
|Horror
|37%
|63%
|-
|-
|Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time
|6
|10/17/23
|Shout! Studios/GKIDS
|Anime
|-
|47%
|-
|53%
|The Crown: The Complete Fifth Season
|16
|10/17/23
|Sony Pictures
|Drama
|79%
|21%
|-
|-
|Meg 2: The Trench
|1
|10/24/23
|Warner
|Action
|52%
|35%
|-
|13%
|The Meg 2-Film Collection
|11
|10/24/23
|Warner
|Action
|87%
|13%
|-
|-
|Dark Winds: Season 2
|15
|10/24/23
|RLJ/AMC
|Mystery
|72%
|28%
|-
|-
|The Others
|17
|10/24/23
|Criterion
|Horror
|-
|20%
|-
|80%
|Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
|1
|10/31/23
|Paramount
|Action
|30%
|37%
|-
|33%
|Blue Beetle
|3
|10/31/23
|Warner
|Action
|35%
|45%
|-
|20%
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
|6
|10/31/23
|Universal
|Comedy
|59%
|41%
|-
|-
|Retribution
|11
|10/31/23
|Lionsgate
|Action
|-
|100%
|-
|-
|Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two
|12
|10/31/23
|Warner
|Animated
|-
|84%
|-
|16%
#6
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,181
Re: First-week sales by format
I'll just leave a placeholder here for 2024 as I start querying results by genre.
#7
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,181
Re: First-week sales by format
For titles released on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD Blu-ray, this is the median sales by genre:
|Genre
|Titles
|DVD
|Blu-ray
|Ultra HD Blu-ray
|All Genres
|249
|31%
|36%
|33%
|Action
|63
|25%
|37%
|38%
|Adventure
|5
|43%
|50%
|7%
|Animated
|41
|25%
|58%
|17%
|Comedy
|21
|51%
|42%
|7%
|Drama
|28
|37%
|42%
|21%
|Family
|8
|38%
|48%
|14%
|Fantasy
|13
|25%
|65%
|10%
|Horror
|32
|48%
|40%
|12%
|Musical
|4
|33%
|27%
|40%
|Mystery
|2
|44%
|45%
|11%
|Sci-Fi
|24
|19%
|40%
|39%
|Thriller
|7
|44%
|36%
|20%
|Western
|1
|58%
|34%
|8%
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,891
Received 703 Likes on 594 Posts
Re: First-week sales by format
I'm stunned DVD are still pulling such a percentage on certain titles.
