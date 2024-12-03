DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)

   
Old 11-15-23, 12:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,182
Received 1,725 Likes on 1,129 Posts
Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)
Per Collider:




You can bring the Alien Queen home with you this holiday season as James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment announce the release of Aliens Collector's Edition on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, HD, and SD. The movie will drop on digital on December 12, before hitting shelves in physical form in a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code) next year, on March 12, 2024.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-15-23, 12:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Josh Z's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Boston
Posts: 11,716
Received 220 Likes on 164 Posts
Re: Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)
With that cover art, it's really like Cameron wants to slam the teal-and-orange in our faces.
Josh Z is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
TheBang (11-15-23)
Old 11-15-23, 01:26 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,761
Received 1,197 Likes on 875 Posts
Re: Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)
Day 1. I don't mind teal in outer space. Sue me.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.