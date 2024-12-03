Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)
#1
Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)
Per Collider:
You can bring the Alien Queen home with you this holiday season as James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment announce the release of Aliens Collector's Edition on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, HD, and SD. The movie will drop on digital on December 12, before hitting shelves in physical form in a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code) next year, on March 12, 2024.
Re: Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)
With that cover art, it's really like Cameron wants to slam the teal-and-orange in our faces.
Re: Aliens (Collector's Edition) - 3/12/24 (Blu-ray and UHD)
Day 1. I don't mind teal in outer space. Sue me.
