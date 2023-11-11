Napoleon Blu?
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Millville, New Jersey
Posts: 3,034
Likes: 0
Received 23 Likes on 15 Posts
Napoleon Blu?
I haven't seen any advertisements for this on disc yet. I hope that they're not skipping out like with what happened with Greyhound. This is my most anticipated release in a few years.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off