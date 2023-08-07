Shin Ultraman - a flawed Blu-ray release

Code: DISC INFO: Disc Label: SHIN ULTRAMAN BD Disc Size: 23,481,559,994 bytes Protection: AACS BDInfo: 0.7.5.6 PLAYLIST REPORT: Name: 00001.MPLS Length: 1:52:29.159 (h:m:s.ms) Size: 20,474,363,904 bytes Total Bitrate: 24.27 Mbps VIDEO: Codec Bitrate Description ----- ------- ----------- MPEG-4 AVC Video 21777 kbps 1080p / 23.976 fps / 16:9 / High Profile 4.1 AUDIO: Codec Language Bitrate Description ----- -------- ------- ----------- Dolby Digital Audio Japanese 448 kbps 5.1 / 48 kHz / 448 kbps / DN -31dB Dolby Digital Audio English 448 kbps 5.1 / 48 kHz / 448 kbps / DN -31dB Dolby Digital Audio English 448 kbps 2.0 / 48 kHz / 448 kbps / DN -31dB SUBTITLES: Codec Language Bitrate Description ----- -------- ------- ----------- Presentation Graphics English 28.241 kbps FILES: Name Time In Length Size Total Bitrate ---- ------- ------ ---- ------------- 00001.M2TS 0:00:00.000 1:52:29.159 20,474,363,904 24,269 CHAPTERS: Number Time In Length Avg Video Rate Max 1-Sec Rate Max 1-Sec Time Max 5-Sec Rate Max 5-Sec Time Max 10Sec Rate Max 10Sec Time Avg Frame Size Max Frame Size Max Frame Time ------ ------- ------ -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- 1 0:00:00.000 0:00:37.370 18,423 kbps 54,568 kbps 00:00:14.389 32,616 kbps 00:00:14.389 25,634 kbps 00:00:09.926 95,941 bytes 514,756 bytes 00:00:35.452 2 0:00:37.370 0:09:11.550 22,280 kbps 55,515 kbps 00:03:33.880 32,724 kbps 00:01:56.366 29,500 kbps 00:00:51.426 116,160 bytes 914,421 bytes 00:02:27.939 3 0:09:48.921 0:05:57.690 21,983 kbps 53,172 kbps 00:11:34.485 32,451 kbps 00:13:55.417 27,787 kbps 00:13:55.417 114,609 bytes 746,333 bytes 00:14:41.547 4 0:15:46.612 0:06:06.699 21,974 kbps 50,865 kbps 00:18:20.182 30,679 kbps 00:18:20.182 26,362 kbps 00:18:20.182 114,561 bytes 918,027 bytes 00:18:20.224 5 0:21:53.311 0:07:23.109 22,005 kbps 53,787 kbps 00:23:20.816 29,964 kbps 00:28:39.384 26,813 kbps 00:23:20.816 114,726 bytes 693,711 bytes 00:23:20.857 6 0:29:16.421 0:08:31.260 21,985 kbps 53,841 kbps 00:36:29.312 32,323 kbps 00:36:29.395 29,660 kbps 00:36:29.395 114,611 bytes 770,454 bytes 00:31:39.063 7 0:37:47.682 0:06:20.296 21,827 kbps 55,424 kbps 00:39:51.806 32,728 kbps 00:39:20.691 29,776 kbps 00:42:06.232 113,807 bytes 830,078 bytes 00:41:01.667 8 0:44:07.978 0:07:01.754 22,120 kbps 55,412 kbps 00:44:22.368 32,558 kbps 00:49:54.908 29,641 kbps 00:44:22.368 115,326 bytes 649,268 bytes 00:47:25.634 9 0:51:09.733 0:08:32.512 21,981 kbps 55,318 kbps 00:52:13.296 32,756 kbps 00:55:39.669 29,693 kbps 00:55:01.756 114,599 bytes 755,081 bytes 00:55:24.612 10 0:59:42.245 0:09:20.560 22,055 kbps 53,234 kbps 01:03:33.184 32,509 kbps 01:03:33.184 29,724 kbps 01:03:33.184 114,987 bytes 730,317 bytes 01:08:21.472 11 1:09:02.805 0:08:48.527 21,988 kbps 54,055 kbps 01:11:31.870 30,438 kbps 01:11:54.977 27,272 kbps 01:11:54.476 114,637 bytes 726,262 bytes 01:13:16.016 12 1:17:51.333 0:07:44.463 22,003 kbps 53,159 kbps 01:21:15.871 32,526 kbps 01:22:31.571 29,734 kbps 01:22:31.529 114,715 bytes 835,159 bytes 01:21:59.873 13 1:25:35.797 0:06:08.368 22,009 kbps 49,855 kbps 01:26:26.639 28,675 kbps 01:26:42.822 26,054 kbps 01:26:38.860 114,746 bytes 655,015 bytes 01:26:42.864 14 1:31:44.165 0:07:19.188 21,902 kbps 54,224 kbps 01:33:45.369 32,737 kbps 01:36:47.176 29,752 kbps 01:33:45.369 114,175 bytes 791,161 bytes 01:35:24.969 15 1:39:03.354 0:08:27.173 22,105 kbps 54,210 kbps 01:39:16.033 32,588 kbps 01:39:16.033 29,745 kbps 01:39:16.033 115,248 bytes 925,121 bytes 01:43:39.004 16 1:47:30.527 0:04:58.631 16,900 kbps 36,379 kbps 01:51:32.394 32,130 kbps 01:51:30.934 29,484 kbps 01:50:58.485 88,131 bytes 496,690 bytes 01:50:11.062 STREAM DIAGNOSTICS: File PID Type Codec Language Seconds Bitrate Bytes Packets ---- --- ---- ----- -------- -------------- -------------- ------------- ----- 00001.M2TS 4113 (0x1011) 0x1B AVC 6749.076 21,777 18,371,715,720 99,940,959 00001.M2TS 4352 (0x1100) 0x81 AC3 jpn (Japanese) 6749.076 448 377,948,928 2,109,090 00001.M2TS 4353 (0x1101) 0x81 AC3 eng (English) 6749.076 448 377,948,928 2,109,090 00001.M2TS 4354 (0x1102) 0x81 AC3 eng (English) 6749.076 448 377,948,928 2,109,090 00001.M2TS 4608 (0x1200) 0x90 PGS eng (English) 6749.076 28 23,825,701 142,488

My copy of Shin Ultraman got here a little early.Everything you've heard about the subtitles is true. There's only one subtitle stream, and it's treated like an SDH track, captioning sound effects and the like. The Japanese text at the beginning of the film is not translated. And, yeah, there's definitely HTML code in the subtitles.Despite Shin Ultraman's nearly two hour runtime, the video and audio for the movie itself only take up 19 gigs, and the whole thing is crammed onto a single layer disc. All three soundtracks are lossy and DVD-quality. Here's a BDInfo scan:So here's hoping for a better release elsewhere. I'm not sure if Raven Banner's Canadian rights extent to home video, but if they do, I'll definitely be importing that.