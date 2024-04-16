View Poll Results: Do you still watch or care about bonus material?
Yes
63.64%
Nope. Complete waste of time.
0
0%
Maybe - Depends on how much I like the movie
36.36%
other opinion
0
0%
Voters: 11. You may not vote on this poll
Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,907
Received 3,630 Likes on 2,604 Posts
Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
2024 - I'm sure a lot of you still have hundreds, if not thousands of hours of unwatched physical media, digital, or streaming movies on SVOD.
This is not the early 2000s anymore and we're all extremely pressed for time to some extent. Now, my question is, do you still care about bonus material? Whether it's on your new BD, 4K purchases or on digital purchases? Or do you just watch the movie and then move on to the next? Do you want to learn more about the movie you just watched, do you simply don't have the time? Or do you just not care anymore because there is too much to watch?
Most recently I rewatched my digital of MI: Dead Reckoning and I did go through all the bonus material. But, I doubt I’ll have time to listen to McQuarrie’s commentary track.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 4,131
Received 196 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
The only bonus material which I watched many times, was Blade Runner. Both the criterion laserdisc and the briefcase dvd versions.
Otherwise for most other titles, I just watch it once or twice (if ever).
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
It really depends for me. A good making of documentary or deleted scenes for a movie I really enjoy are cool to see. I definitely dont care as much about extras as I used to though. Just the movie in a high quality presentation is more what Im after.
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,798
Received 805 Likes on 594 Posts
Re: Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
Bonus materials are definitely a plus. I like to listen to commentaries while I'm riding the exercise bike.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
I don't listen to commentary tracks but I do like a feature length doc on the making of a movie ala Blade Runner's Dangerous Days, Apocalypse Now's Heart Of Darkness and the Alien docs. But even then when they show how the do the FX it can ruin things for me. I wish Ridley Scott hadn't shown/told how they did the egg in the original alien. Now when I watch the scene I am taken out of the film.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 7,950
Received 309 Likes on 211 Posts
Re: Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
I voted Yes, because in general I really enjoy bonus features. The extent to which I'll dive into them does sometimes depend on how much I enjoy the movie or whether it made me think afterward. I rarely ever listen to full-length commentaries and it's been that way since the beginning of DVD for me but other bonus features still fascinate me most of the time.
To be clear though, I'd rather have a top-notch presentation of the movie itself than a bunch of bonus features (if I can't have both).
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 18,357
Received 324 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
I like/wish we had more commentary tracks. I like deleted scenes as well. I really don't care about the "fluff" BTS stuff that does little more than promote the film; however, if it's an in-depth look at the making of the movie, I like those too.
#8
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 7,950
Received 309 Likes on 211 Posts
Re: Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?
