Bonus material - Waste of time or do you like knowing more about the movie?

2024 - I'm sure a lot of you still have hundreds, if not thousands of hours of unwatched physical media, digital, or streaming movies on SVOD.



This is not the early 2000s anymore and we're all extremely pressed for time to some extent. Now, my question is, do you still care about bonus material? Whether it's on your new BD, 4K purchases or on digital purchases? Or do you just watch the movie and then move on to the next? Do you want to learn more about the movie you just watched, do you simply don't have the time? Or do you just not care anymore because there is too much to watch?





Most recently I rewatched my digital of MI: Dead Reckoning and I did go through all the bonus material. But, I doubt I’ll have time to listen to McQuarrie’s commentary track.





