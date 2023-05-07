Re: RIP Olive Films

Looks like the only Olive title I own (via review screeners) was Operation Petticoat, which they released twice. The initial Blu-ray had a garbage transfer that looked like the film print had been dragged across a gravel road. Olive later reissued the movie as an "Olive Signature" disc priced at $39.95 that was almost exactly the same transfer but with letterbox bars added (the first disc was open-matte 16:9, the new one matted to 1.85:1) and some very minor digital tweaking to the color. Everything else about it still looked awful.



The audio also dropped out of sync for a fairly long stretch in the middle of the movie on both discs.