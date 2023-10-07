Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 4K Blu-ray
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 4K Blu-ray
Paramount Home Media Distribution has officially announced that it will release on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, and Ron Perlman. The two releases are scheduled to arrive on the market on October 10.
Description: OPTIMUS PRIME and the AUTOBOTS take on their biggest challenge yet! When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction known as the MAXIMALS. With the fate of humanity hanging in the balance, Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) will do whatever it takes to help the TRANSFORMERS as they engage in the ultimate battle to save Earth.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- Human Affairs In a world of robots, machines, and aliens, we explore the humans who help save the world.
- Life in the 90s The filmmakers discuss how the music, set design, fashion, and cultural references transport viewers to New York in the 90s.
- Heroes Get an inside look at the inspiration and thought process behind designing the AUTOBOTS and the MAXIMALS.
- VillainsWatch as the filmmakers bring the TERRORCONS and PREDACONS to life.
- The Chase Meet MIRAGE, a new AUTOBOT that converts into a 1993 Porsche, and experience the adrenaline-filled car chase through New York City.
- The Battle of Ellis Island Join the cast and crew as they go behind-the-scenes of the epic battle sequence between the AUTOBOTS and the TERRORCONS at the museum.
- Into the Jungle The TRANSFORMERS franchise has been filmed all over the globe. This time, join the cast and crew as they explore the new and exotic location of Peru.
- The Switchback Attack Witness the wild, intense driving sequences filmed on location in Peru where the AUTOBOTS fight the TERRORCONS through a town square and into the mountains 15,000 feet up.
- The Final Conflict Get a behind-the-scenes look at the film's epic climax. Watch as the AUTOBOTS, MAXIMALS, Noah, and Elena attempt to save the world.
- Extended/Deleted ScenesIncludes an alternate opening and ending to the film!
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature
