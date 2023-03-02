Max Fleischer's Superman Blu-ray
Max Fleischer's Superman Blu-ray
Posted March 2, 2023
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is preparing a Blu-ray release of Max Fleischer's Superman (1941-1943). The release is expected to arrive on the market this May.
Make them exciting and visually bold, make them in brilliantly saturated Technicolor: This is a job for Superman! From their signature bullet-paced prologues to their muscular style to their stories steeped in heroics and wartime topicality, these 17 animated theatrical shorts produced by Max Fleischer (with the first nine directed by his brother Dave) set the tone for future screen versions of the Man of Steel's exploits, inspired animators for decades to come and, best of all, continue to pack a thrilling punch for fans. Superman's adventures in comic books were scarcely three years old when the Academy Award-nominated debut cartoon, Superman, burst onto the screen with its breakthrough look and vitality. The excitement still soars.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
- NEWLY RESTORED
- Max Fleischer's Superman: Speeding Toward Tomorrow - intense action, noir filmmaking, a heroic soundtrack, Max Fleischer's Superman changed the world of superhero storytelling forever - Featurette
- First Flight: The Fleischer Superman Series - Featurette
- The Man, The Myth, Superman - Featurette
- Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles
Re: Max Fleischer's Superman Blu-ray
Crossing my fingers they've been credibly restored with new scans. This has been a long awaited disc for me.
Re: Max Fleischer's Superman Blu-ray
I'm interested ....
