Weirdest Film You Donít Own

Listening to a podcast on Ferris Buellerís Day Off this morning made me realize it might be the weirdest hole in my collection given that Iím very late gen x, love comedies especially from that time, and have over 1500 films. Love the film as much as most do just have never bought it.



The only competition not in my collection Iíve come up with is Big. I mean I own both Vice Versa and Like Father, Like Son Ö. Though never been as into Big as most itís easily better than either of those.



For those still collecting any weird missing films ?