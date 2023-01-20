Weirdest Film You Dont Own

Listening to a podcast on Ferris Buellers Day Off this morning made me realize it might be the weirdest hole in my collection given that Im very late gen x, love comedies especially from that time, and have over 1500 films. Love the film as much as most do just have never bought it.



The only competition not in my collection Ive come up with is Big. I mean I own both Vice Versa and Like Father, Like Son . Though never been as into Big as most its easily better than either of those.



For those still collecting any weird missing films ?