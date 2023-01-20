DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Weirdest Film You Dont Own

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Weirdest Film You Dont Own

   
Old 01-20-23, 08:56 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,157
Received 75 Likes on 53 Posts
Weirdest Film You Dont Own
Listening to a podcast on Ferris Buellers Day Off this morning made me realize it might be the weirdest hole in my collection given that Im very late gen x, love comedies especially from that time, and have over 1500 films. Love the film as much as most do just have never bought it.

The only competition not in my collection Ive come up with is Big. I mean I own both Vice Versa and Like Father, Like Son . Though never been as into Big as most its easily better than either of those.

For those still collecting any weird missing films ?
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-20-23, 09:37 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,080
Received 2,130 Likes on 1,412 Posts
Re: Weirdest Film You Dont Own
The original Star Wars trilogy.

Ive still never but the bullet and bought the Blu-ray set. I think somewhere along the way I got rid of both the VHS set and DVD set.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Brotherhood of the Wolf

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.