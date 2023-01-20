Weirdest Film You Dont Own
Listening to a podcast on Ferris Buellers Day Off this morning made me realize it might be the weirdest hole in my collection given that Im very late gen x, love comedies especially from that time, and have over 1500 films. Love the film as much as most do just have never bought it.
The only competition not in my collection Ive come up with is Big. I mean I own both Vice Versa and Like Father, Like Son . Though never been as into Big as most its easily better than either of those.
For those still collecting any weird missing films ?
The original Star Wars trilogy.
Ive still never but the bullet and bought the Blu-ray set. I think somewhere along the way I got rid of both the VHS set and DVD set.
