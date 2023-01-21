DVD Talk Forum

Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release date?

   
01-21-23, 03:40 PM
Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release date?
What is the oldest movie in your collection, on any format, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release date?
01-21-23, 04:20 PM
Re: Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release dat


1938.
01-21-23, 04:28 PM
Re: Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release dat
I think I bought Wings (1927) years ago on Amazon. After that it's definitely M (1931).
01-21-23, 04:39 PM
Re: Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release dat
Probably Mr.Smith Goes to Washington (1939).
01-21-23, 04:57 PM
Re: Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release dat
Filibus (1915)



