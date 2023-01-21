Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release date?
Oldest movie in your collection, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release date?
What is the oldest movie in your collection, on any format, when sorted according to the movie's original theatrical release date?
1938.
I think I bought Wings (1927) years ago on Amazon. After that it's definitely M (1931).
Probably Mr.Smith Goes to Washington (1939).
Filibus (1915)
