View Poll Results: 2023 - Do you support the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?
Yes for both
87.50%
Yes for only physical media
12.50%
Yes for only streaming
0
0%
No, I have no interest. Blu-Ray is good enough
0
0%
Maybe? -- I still have a perfectly fine HD TV, but if it breaks then maybe I'll upgrade
0
0%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll
2023 -- Are you supporting the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,283
Received 2,254 Likes on 1,658 Posts
2023 -- Are you supporting the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?
I did a poll about this several years ago, but I figure it's time for a new 2023 update since years have passed.
Now in 2023, do you support the 4K UHD format for your physical media purchases and for streaming?
Or does the format simply not interest you?
For me, yes I support the format in both physical and streaming. I have 4K TV and a Sony 4K UHD player and I have streaming devices that support it. I don't buy every movie I want in 4K as there are some that IMO don't warrant it. But I will support it and get a 4K disc or digital title if it's affordable. And of course I have streaming services that support the format like Disney + and Paramount +
I will still support BD, but mainly for boutique labels like Kino or Shout.
Now in 2023, do you support the 4K UHD format for your physical media purchases and for streaming?
Or does the format simply not interest you?
For me, yes I support the format in both physical and streaming. I have 4K TV and a Sony 4K UHD player and I have streaming devices that support it. I don't buy every movie I want in 4K as there are some that IMO don't warrant it. But I will support it and get a 4K disc or digital title if it's affordable. And of course I have streaming services that support the format like Disney + and Paramount +
I will still support BD, but mainly for boutique labels like Kino or Shout.
Last edited by DJariya; 01-16-23 at 09:01 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,147
Received 809 Likes on 625 Posts
Re: 2023 -- Are you supporting the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?
I surely do, for BD/4Kdisc/streaming.
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,632
Received 1,013 Likes on 713 Posts
Re: 2023 -- Are you supporting the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?
Not a ton of interest in double dipping if I already have BD, and overall my buying is wayyy down, but otherwise yes.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,603
Received 990 Likes on 716 Posts
Re: 2023 -- Are you supporting the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?
I'll mainly purchase 4K with an occassional blu.
#5
Re: 2023 -- Are you supporting the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?
I'm all in for physical media if I'm getting a movie/show new or I feel the upgrade from bad is warranted. 4K streaming can look good (just finished watching the IMAX version of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 on Disney+ and it looked lovely, even on a Samsung, which does not support Dolby Vision) but I feel the quality falls short of physical media. So I guess I support both but prefer one over the other. Do I just vote yes for both?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off