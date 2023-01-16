2023 -- Are you supporting the 4K UHD format for physical media and streaming?

I did a poll about this several years ago, but I figure it's time for a new 2023 update since years have passed.



Now in 2023, do you support the 4K UHD format for your physical media purchases and for streaming?



Or does the format simply not interest you?



For me, yes I support the format in both physical and streaming. I have 4K TV and a Sony 4K UHD player and I have streaming devices that support it. I don't buy every movie I want in 4K as there are some that IMO don't warrant it. But I will support it and get a 4K disc or digital title if it's affordable. And of course I have streaming services that support the format like Disney + and Paramount +



I will still support BD, but mainly for boutique labels like Kino or Shout.

