DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray

   
Old 01-15-23, 05:25 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,376
Received 119 Likes on 95 Posts
Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray
The Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray gets released on 2/28/2023. It includes the theatrical cut of Rocky IV, as well as Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut. For completionists this sadly does not include Rocky V or Rocky Balboa.



RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-15-23, 05:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,086
Received 230 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray
Didn't fall for it with Star Trek and won't here.
stvn1974 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
DC Animated Universe Films

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.