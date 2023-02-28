Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray
The Rocky: The Knockout Collection 4K Blu-ray gets released on 2/28/2023. It includes the theatrical cut of Rocky IV, as well as Rocky vs Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut. For completionists this sadly does not include Rocky V or Rocky Balboa.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off