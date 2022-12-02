THE FRIGHTENERS: 4k UHD
THE FRIGHTENERS: 4k UHD
beat this ARROW!
https://turbine-shop.de/detail/index/sArticle/32550
https://turbine-shop.de/32551/the-fr...ch-new-artwork
THE FRIGHTENERS - 6-Disc Ultimate Edition:
Director's Cut & Theatrical Cut Restored in 4K on UHD & Blu-ray - Approved by Peter Jackson
+ HDR and Dolby Vision + Sound in Dolby Atmos + Completed Dubbing + 2 Bonus Blu-rays + New bonus material and much more
In addition to 2 Ultra HD Blu-rays & 4 Blu-rays, this box set includes world exclusive interviews, the 196-page book Die Welt von Peter Jackson's THE FRIGHTENERS, posters, artcards and a replica business card by Frank Bannister.
Technical specifications:
Language / sound: DC: German & English Dolby Atmos, English - DTS-HD MA 5.1 & 2.0 (UHD), English - DTS 2.0 & 5.1 (BD) - KF German & English DTS-HD MA 5.1 & 2.0
Aspect ratio: 2.35:1 (2160p 4K Ultra HD) with HDR and Dolby Vision (UHD), 2.35:1 (1080p24) (Blu-ray)
Subtitles: German, German for the hard of hearing, English, English for the hard of hearing
Running time: DC: approx. 123 minutes, Theatrical version: approx. 110 minutes
Bonus material:
+ World premiere of the Director's Cut as open matte version - approved by Peter Jackson
+ 196-page book The World of Peter Jackson
+ World exclusive new artwork and poster by Ronan Wolf Chuat
+ Artcards and Replica Business Card
+ No Way to Make a Living* - New Bonus Featurette featuring 95 minutes of cast and crew interviews
+ The Making of THE FRIGHTENERS* (270 mins)
+ Audio Commentary by Peter Jackson*
+ Trailer
* The bonus material has optional German and English subtitles.
Number of discs: 6
Genre: Horror
Barcode: 5053083240936 Release
date: 02.12.2022
https://turbine-shop.de/detail/index/sArticle/32550
https://turbine-shop.de/32551/the-fr...ch-new-artwork
Re: THE FRIGHTENERS: 4k UHD
It's $81 and some changed shipped to the U.S.
