THE FRIGHTENERS: 4k UHD

In addition to 2 Ultra HD Blu-rays & 4 Blu-rays, this box set includes world exclusive interviews, the 196-page book Die Welt von Peter Jackson's THE FRIGHTENERS, posters, artcards and a replica business card by Frank Bannister.

beat this ARROW!THE FRIGHTENERS - 6-Disc Ultimate Edition:Director's Cut & Theatrical Cut Restored in 4K on UHD & Blu-ray - Approved by Peter Jackson+ HDR and Dolby Vision + Sound in Dolby Atmos + Completed Dubbing + 2 Bonus Blu-rays + New bonus material and much moreLanguage / sound: DC: German & English Dolby Atmos, English - DTS-HD MA 5.1 & 2.0 (UHD), English - DTS 2.0 & 5.1 (BD) - KF German & English DTS-HD MA 5.1 & 2.0Aspect ratio: 2.35:1 (2160p 4K Ultra HD) with HDR and Dolby Vision (UHD), 2.35:1 (1080p24) (Blu-ray)Subtitles: German, German for the hard of hearing, English, English for the hard of hearingRunning time: DC: approx. 123 minutes, Theatrical version: approx. 110 minutes+ World premiere of the Director's Cut as open matte version - approved by Peter Jackson+ 196-page book The World of Peter Jackson+ World exclusive new artwork and poster by Ronan Wolf Chuat+ Artcards and Replica Business Card+ No Way to Make a Living* - New Bonus Featurette featuring 95 minutes of cast and crew interviews+ The Making of THE FRIGHTENERS* (270 mins)+ Audio Commentary by Peter Jackson*+ Trailer* The bonus material has optional German and English subtitles.Number of discs: 6Genre: HorrorBarcode: 5053083240936 Releasedate: 02.12.2022