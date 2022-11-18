DVD Talk Forum

What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?

HD Talk

What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?

   
Old 11-18-22, 08:45 PM
What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
Besides that question which ones also have isolated score?

I don't consider the previous Halloween (dvd) version with tv version as tv version because it still had r-rated nudity in it.
Old 11-18-22, 08:52 PM
Re: What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
Are you thinking of tv versions which used footage which was deleted from the original theatrical version?

For example, such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
Old 11-18-22, 09:35 PM
Re: What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
The Ghostbusters 4k box set has the TV cut on the extras disc. Also the Arrow box set of Robocop.
Re: What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
Originally Posted by morriscroy View Post
Are you thinking of tv versions which used footage which was deleted from the original theatrical version?

For example, such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
Version that was meant as shown on TV( as PG-13).
