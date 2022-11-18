What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 11,950
Received 131 Likes on 111 Posts
What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
Besides that question which ones also have isolated score?
I don't consider the previous Halloween (dvd) version with tv version as tv version because it still had r-rated nudity in it.
I don't consider the previous Halloween (dvd) version with tv version as tv version because it still had r-rated nudity in it.
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
Are you thinking of tv versions which used footage which was deleted from the original theatrical version?
For example, such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
For example, such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,598
Received 229 Likes on 161 Posts
Re: What 4K's(and blu rays) have tv edit version?
The Ghostbusters 4k box set has the TV cut on the extras disc. Also the Arrow box set of Robocop.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 11,950
Received 131 Likes on 111 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off