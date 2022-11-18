DVD Talk Forum

What's the least you've paid for a SINGLE movie?

HD Talk

Old 11-18-22, 10:42 AM
What's the least you've paid for a SINGLE movie?
With the "what's the MOST you've paid thread going", I was actually curios on what the LOWEST I have spent for a single flick was. Box set is easy: I snagged The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended on Bluray at a pawn shop for $5. Still the best pawn find I've found. But for one single movie...

I knew it had to be from Ebay so I looked through my purchase history. I purchased the bluray for CARS last year for 50 cents with free shipping. Made little sense to me but I snagged it. Disc arrived scratched to hell but still played.
Old 11-18-22, 11:09 AM
Re: What's the least you've paid for a SINGLE movie?
My first DVD player (a Pioneer) had a mail in rebate for 5 free DVDs. So I guess $0 is the lowest Ive ever paid.

I think the DVDs were: Lost on Space, Stepmom, Stargate, Species, and Lethal Weapon 4. I think I still have a few of them in my collection.

BTW, as good of a brand as Pioneer is, that DVD player crapped out on me in like a year and half. I havent bought anything Pioneer since.
Old 11-18-22, 11:12 AM
Re: What's the least you've paid for a SINGLE movie?
I wouldn't count $0 as, technically, that's not paying anything. At least 1 cent is the lowest we're aiming for here
