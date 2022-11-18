What's the least you've paid for a SINGLE movie?

With the "what's the MOST you've paid thread going", I was actually curios on what the LOWEST I have spent for a single flick was. Box set is easy: I snagged The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended on Bluray at a pawn shop for $5. Still the best pawn find I've found. But for one single movie...I knew it had to be from Ebay so I looked through my purchase history. I purchased the bluray for CARS last year for 50 cents with free shipping. Made little sense to me but I snagged it. Disc arrived scratched to hell but still played.