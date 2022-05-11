Blade Runner - The Film Vault Range [4K Ultra HD] [1982]
EXCLUSIVE FEATURESPET Slipcover, detailing the titles numbered entry in the collection | Newly Commissioned Key Art from Vice Press, revealed with removal of slipcover and printed on rigid clamshell outer case with magnetic clasp | Crystal Display Plaque, etched with title treatment, in-world motif, and unique numbering between 1 and 3,000, housed in bespoke internal fitment | Large Format Art Cards, featuring concept drawings, BTS imagery, film trivia and original theatrical poster artwork, held in branded capacity envelope | CD-Sized Digipak with Slipcover | In-World Artefact - A3 Spinner vehicle blueprint
ON-DISC SPECIAL FEATURESIntroduction by Ridley Scott | Three Filmmaker Commentaries, Including One by Ridley Scott
This looks cool. However, I wish they'd included all the other cuts to make it a truly definitive set.
