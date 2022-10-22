Black Adam pre-order up
Black Adam pre-order up
Amazon already has Black Adam up for pre-order.
4K UHD BD:
$49.98
BD:
$39.98
Black Adam 4K Blu-ray
4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray
Warner Bros. | 2022 | 125 min | Rated PG-13 | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Dec 27, 2022)
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
Audio
English: Dolby Atmos
French (Canadian): Dolby Digital 5.1
Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
Subtitles
English SDH, French, Spanish
Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)
UPC 883929729500
$49.98
BD:
$39.98
Re: Black Adam pre-order up
Why not ask for 80 dollars 4k and 70 blu ray? Those prices are too much of a bargain. Seriously, Uncharted, Bullet Train and now this movie are seeing some out of your mind prices.
Re: Black Adam pre-order up
I think those are just MSRP. I'm sure the real prices will be much lower.
Given the film was cut four times to secure a PG-13 rating, I'm hoping they'll include an R-rated extended cut, but that also includes more character development. I was happy with what we got in theaters. I just want more time with these characters.
