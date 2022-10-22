DVD Talk Forum

Black Adam pre-order up

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Black Adam pre-order up

   
10-22-22, 07:37 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,040
Received 39 Likes on 33 Posts
Black Adam pre-order up
Amazon already has Black Adam up for pre-order.



Black Adam 4K Blu-ray
4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray
Warner Bros. | 2022 | 125 min | Rated PG-13 | Release Date TBA (Anticipated Dec 27, 2022)

Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio
English: Dolby Atmos
French (Canadian): Dolby Digital 5.1
Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles
English SDH, French, Spanish

Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1x 4KUHD, 1x BD)
UPC 883929729500
4K UHD BD:
$49.98

BD:
$39.98
10-22-22, 07:44 PM
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 21,651
Received 210 Likes on 161 Posts
Re: Black Adam pre-order up
Why not ask for 80 dollars 4k and 70 blu ray? Those prices are too much of a bargain. Seriously, Uncharted, Bullet Train and now this movie are seeing some out of your mind prices.
10-22-22, 07:50 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,040
Received 39 Likes on 33 Posts
Re: Black Adam pre-order up
I think those are just MSRP. I'm sure the real prices will be much lower.

Given the film was cut four times to secure a PG-13 rating, I'm hoping they'll include an R-rated extended cut, but that also includes more character development. I was happy with what we got in theaters. I just want more time with these characters.
