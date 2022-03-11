Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
Anyone know what happened to this release that was scheduled for a July release I believe???
thanks
Re: Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
It is being put out by Vinger Syndrome, not Criterion: https://vinegarsyndrome.com/collecti...cts/road-house
If you're referring to this, it was an April Fool's joke.
Re: Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
"joke" is doing a lot of work in that sentence.
Re: Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
It is being put out by Vinger Syndrome, not Criterion: https://vinegarsyndrome.com/collecti...cts/road-house
