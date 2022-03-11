DVD Talk Forum

Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????

   
11-03-22, 05:29 PM
Member
Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
Anyone know what happened to this release that was scheduled for a July release I believe???
thanks
11-03-22, 05:31 PM
Re: Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
It is being put out by Vinger Syndrome, not Criterion: https://vinegarsyndrome.com/collecti...cts/road-house

If you're referring to this, it was an April Fool's joke.
11-03-22, 06:16 PM
Dan
Re: Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
"joke" is doing a lot of work in that sentence.
11-03-22, 06:44 PM
Member
Re: Roadhouse Criterion 4k where is it????
Originally Posted by dex14
It is being put out by Vinger Syndrome, not Criterion: https://vinegarsyndrome.com/collecti...cts/road-house

If you're referring to this, it was an April Fool's joke.
Sorry not funny to me😞
Posting Rules
