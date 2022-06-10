Walt Disney Animated Classics 2022 Blu-ray and 4K releases

2022 Blu-ray and 4K releases for the Walt Disney Animated Classics line:EncantoThe Jungle BookSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs: 85th Anniversary Edition (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)The Emperor's New Groove: 2-Movie Collection (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)The Rescuers: 2-Movie Collection (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)Lilo & Stitch: 2-Movie Collection (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)33. Pocahontas 4K34. The Hunchback of Notre Dame 4K35. Hercules 4K37. Tarzan 4K39. Dinosaur 4K40. The Emperor's New Groove 4K41. Atlantis: The Lost Empire 4K42. Lilo & Stitch 4K43. Treasure Planet 4K44. Brother Bear 4K45. Home on the Range 4K46. Chicken Little 4K47. Meet the Robinsons 4K48. Bolt 4K51. Winnie the Pooh 4KFrozen 3DBig Hero 6 3DAny new 3DPre-1989 films in 4K (including Fantasia)