Walt Disney Animated Classics 2022 Blu-ray and 4K releases
2022 Blu-ray and 4K releases for the Walt Disney Animated Classics line:
February 8
Encanto
February 22
The Jungle Book
March 22
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: 85th Anniversary Edition (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)
June 14
The Emperor's New Groove: 2-Movie Collection (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)
The Rescuers: 2-Movie Collection (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)
August 9
Lilo & Stitch: 2-Movie Collection (Disney Movie Club Exclusive)
Unreleased/unscheduled/unannounced
33. Pocahontas 4K
34. The Hunchback of Notre Dame 4K
35. Hercules 4K
37. Tarzan 4K
39. Dinosaur 4K
40. The Emperor's New Groove 4K
41. Atlantis: The Lost Empire 4K
42. Lilo & Stitch 4K
43. Treasure Planet 4K
44. Brother Bear 4K
45. Home on the Range 4K
46. Chicken Little 4K
47. Meet the Robinsons 4K
48. Bolt 4K
51. Winnie the Pooh 4K
Nowhere in sight
Frozen 3D
Big Hero 6 3D
Any new 3D
Pre-1989 films in 4K (including Fantasia)
