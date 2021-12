UHDs with Technical Errors and Disc Replacement Details (If Applicable)

There's been lots of discussions in the UHD thread over these errors recently. I thought it would serve us well to have a single source for this info without having to scroll through many pages to find the relevant info. I'll continue to update this thread as more releases inevitably have issues.A few titles to startTechnical Error:Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): Arrow had a request form on their website that has since been taken down. Contact them directly unless someone has a new link.How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected):Technical Error: TInstructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): https://www.criterion.com/current/po...isc-1-replaced How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): Unknown at this timeTechnical Error:Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered):How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): Unknown at this timeTechnical Error: First ~20 minutes are in the wrong color space; Original 2.0 soundtrack is actually downmixed from the 5.1 surround track.Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): N/A, Kino told us to fuck offHow to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): See aboveTechnical Error: Right and Left channels are swappedInstructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): https://www.kinolorber.com/hard-targ...sc-replacement How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): Unknown at this timePlease post any additional problematic releases with the following info.Title:Technical Error:Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered):How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected):Please note: This thread is only for technical errors that affect the release. It is not to complain that the audio or video quality isn't up to par, the packaging sucks, your steelbook was dented, Amazon didn't send a slipcover, or anything else along those lines.