UHDs with Technical Errors and Disc Replacement Details (If Applicable)
UHDs with Technical Errors and Disc Replacement Details (If Applicable)
There's been lots of discussions in the UHD thread over these errors recently. I thought it would serve us well to have a single source for this info without having to scroll through many pages to find the relevant info. I'll continue to update this thread as more releases inevitably have issues.
A few titles to start
Donnie Darko
Technical Error: On select players, the theatrical cut exhibits persistent jerky motion/stuttering through its running time.
Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): Arrow had a request form on their website that has since been taken down. Contact them directly unless someone has a new link.
How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): Look at the item number printed around the outer rim of the disc. If it has a "V2" at the end, you already have the replacement.
Citizen Kane
Technical Error: There is a problem with Blu-ray disc 1 that affects the contrast in the feature film, starting around the 30-minute mark and lasting until the end of the film. The 4K UHD disc is not affected.
Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): https://www.criterion.com/current/po...isc-1-replaced
How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): Unknown at this time
Mad Max 2
Technical Error: the 5.1 and 2.0 optionsrather than being the previous/original sound mixeswere simply fold-downs of the Atmos.
Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): to receive a replacement disc, please contact customer support at [email protected]
How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): Unknown at this time
Silence of the Lambs
Technical Error: First ~20 minutes are in the wrong color space; Original 2.0 soundtrack is actually downmixed from the 5.1 surround track.
Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): N/A, Kino told us to fuck off
How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): See above
Hard Target
Technical Error: Right and Left channels are swapped
Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered): https://www.kinolorber.com/hard-targ...sc-replacement
How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected): Unknown at this time
Please post any additional problematic releases with the following info.
Title:
Technical Error:
Instructions for requesting a replacement disc (if offered):
How to differentiate corrected release (if corrected):
Please note: This thread is only for technical errors that affect the release. It is not to complain that the audio or video quality isn't up to par, the packaging sucks, your steelbook was dented, Amazon didn't send a slipcover, or anything else along those lines.
Please note: This thread is only for technical errors that affect the release. It is not to complain that the audio or video quality isn't up to par, the packaging sucks, your steelbook was dented, Amazon didn't send a slipcover, or anything else along those lines.
Re: UHDs with Technical Errors and Disc Replacement Details (If Applicable)
Almost ordered Donnie Darko during a recent sale then remembered there was a disc problem. Decided to hold off.
Sucks there have been so many problems lately.
