When will the Blu-ray disc era end?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,142
Received 557 Likes on 479 Posts
When will the Blu-ray disc era end?
I just want to know to be prepared. i'm just not ready to give up my 3D, but when will the days of Blu-rays be finalized and put to bed?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,166
Received 233 Likes on 169 Posts
Re: When will the Blu-ray disc era end?
they are still selling DVDs so I don't think it's a huge concern to have.
