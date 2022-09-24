DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

When will the Blu-ray disc era end?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.
View Poll Results: When will the Blu-ray disc era end?
1-5 years.
0
0%
5-10 years.
0
0%
> 10 years.
0
0%
Never.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

When will the Blu-ray disc era end?

   
Old 09-24-22, 02:33 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,142
Received 557 Likes on 479 Posts
When will the Blu-ray disc era end?
I just want to know to be prepared. i'm just not ready to give up my 3D, but when will the days of Blu-rays be finalized and put to bed?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-24-22, 03:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,166
Received 233 Likes on 169 Posts
Re: When will the Blu-ray disc era end?
they are still selling DVDs so I don't think it's a huge concern to have.
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.