2020 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Holiday Buying Guide
2020 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Holiday Buying Guide
Here are the current models of UHD players, their features, and their Black Friday prices.
Aside from the Playstation and Xbox, there were no new UHD players introduced in 2020. Samsung and Philips exited the market in 2019. We may not ever get any new UHD player models.
From what I've read, HLG is mainly used for broadcast TV, so I'm not sure why it's included on a disc player.
|List
|BF Sale
|Retailer
|Model Yr
|WiFi
|Dolby Vision
|HDR10+
|HLG
|3D
|HDMI
|SACD/DVD-A
|Bluetooth
|LG UBK80
|$199
|$169
|Best Buy
|2018
|X
|1
|LG UBK90
|$299
|$199
|Best Buy
|2018
|X
|X
|X
|2
|Panasonic DP-UB150
|$179
|$99
|Best Buy
|2019
|X
|X
|X
|1
|Panasonic DP-UB420
|$299
|$149
|Best Buy
|2018
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2
|Panasonic DP-UB820
|$499
|2018
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2
|Panasonic DP-UB9000
|$999
|2018
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2
|Sony UBP-X700
|$249
|$149
|Best Buy
|2018
|X
|X
|X
|2
|SACD
|Sony UBP-X800M2
|$299
|$199
|Best Buy
|2019
|X
|X
|X
|2
|SACD/DVD-A
|X
|Sony UBP-X1100ES
|$599
|2019
|X
|X
|X
|2
|SACD/DVD-A
|X
Re: 2020 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Holiday Buying Guide
Ill be getting both PS5 and XBSX, so Ill be good with 4K players for a while.
