2020 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Holiday Buying Guide

   
2020 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Holiday Buying Guide
Here are the current models of UHD players, their features, and their Black Friday prices.

ListBF SaleRetailerModel YrWiFiDolby VisionHDR10+HLG3DHDMISACD/DVD-ABluetooth
LG UBK80$199$169Best Buy2018 X1
LG UBK90$299$199Best Buy2018XX X2
Panasonic DP-UB150$179$99Best Buy2019 XXX1
Panasonic DP-UB420$299$149Best Buy2018X XXX2
Panasonic DP-UB820$499 2018XXXXX2
Panasonic DP-UB9000$999 2018XXXXX2
Sony UBP-X700$249$149Best Buy2018XX X2SACD
Sony UBP-X800M2$299$199Best Buy2019XX X2SACD/DVD-AX
Sony UBP-X1100ES$599 2019XX X2SACD/DVD-AX


Aside from the Playstation and Xbox, there were no new UHD players introduced in 2020. Samsung and Philips exited the market in 2019. We may not ever get any new UHD player models.

From what I've read, HLG is mainly used for broadcast TV, so I'm not sure why it's included on a disc player.
Re: 2020 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Holiday Buying Guide
Ill be getting both PS5 and XBSX, so Ill be good with 4K players for a while.
