2020 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Holiday Buying Guide

List BF Sale Retailer Model Yr WiFi Dolby Vision HDR10+ HLG 3D HDMI SACD/DVD-A Bluetooth LG UBK80 $199 $169 Best Buy 2018 X 1 LG UBK90 $299 $199 Best Buy 2018 X X X 2 Panasonic DP-UB150 $179 $99 Best Buy 2019 X X X 1 Panasonic DP-UB420 $299 $149 Best Buy 2018 X X X X 2 Panasonic DP-UB820 $499 2018 X X X X X 2 Panasonic DP-UB9000 $999 2018 X X X X X 2 Sony UBP-X700 $249 $149 Best Buy 2018 X X X 2 SACD Sony UBP-X800M2 $299 $199 Best Buy 2019 X X X 2 SACD/DVD-A X Sony UBP-X1100ES $599 2019 X X X 2 SACD/DVD-A X

Here are the current models of UHD players, their features, and their Black Friday prices.Aside from the Playstation and Xbox, there were no new UHD players introduced in 2020 . Samsung and Philips exited the market in 2019. We may not ever get any new UHD player models.From what I've read, HLG is mainly used for broadcast TV, so I'm not sure why it's included on a disc player.