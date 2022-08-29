Star Trek - Original Cast Movies - On Blu Ray

It seems like with all the high end collectors moving too 4K that Blu Ray is kind of being forgotten.



Well, it sure seems like Paramount has forgotten it, to a degree.



While they are putting out the new Star Trek The Motion Picture Director's Edition on Blu Ray, it seems that they aren't upgrading the full Trek catalog in Blu.



4K UHD? You bet. Blue? Nope.



And, worse yet, they're re-releasing Star Trek VI on Blu, but it DOESN'T include the Director's Cut. The DVD had it. The new 4K has it. But, from all I'm reading (including the review on The Digital Bits) the new Blu Ray reissue does NOT have the Director's Cut. WTF???



I just don't get it. They remastered it in 4K, so it would have been cheap and easy to include that cut on the Blu Ray.



A lot of us don't have 4K TV's, and can't afford to upgrade yet again. Is this just Paramount just giving the middle finger to the fans who haven't yet upgraded?