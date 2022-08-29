DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek - Original Cast Movies - On Blu Ray

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Star Trek - Original Cast Movies - On Blu Ray

   
Old 08-29-22, 10:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,911
Received 286 Likes on 232 Posts
Star Trek - Original Cast Movies - On Blu Ray
It seems like with all the high end collectors moving too 4K that Blu Ray is kind of being forgotten.

Well, it sure seems like Paramount has forgotten it, to a degree.

While they are putting out the new Star Trek The Motion Picture Director's Edition on Blu Ray, it seems that they aren't upgrading the full Trek catalog in Blu.

4K UHD? You bet. Blue? Nope.

And, worse yet, they're re-releasing Star Trek VI on Blu, but it DOESN'T include the Director's Cut. The DVD had it. The new 4K has it. But, from all I'm reading (including the review on The Digital Bits) the new Blu Ray reissue does NOT have the Director's Cut. WTF???

I just don't get it. They remastered it in 4K, so it would have been cheap and easy to include that cut on the Blu Ray.

A lot of us don't have 4K TV's, and can't afford to upgrade yet again. Is this just Paramount just giving the middle finger to the fans who haven't yet upgraded?
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
UHD release announcements

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.