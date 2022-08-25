Thor Love and Thunder 09/27/22
Thor Love and Thunder 09/27/22
Thor: Love and Thunder comes to Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27
Thor: Love and Thunder Bonus Features*
Featurettes
Deleted Scenes
*Bonus features vary by product and retailer Best Buy Exclusive:
Thor: Love and Thunder 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Walmart Release Delivers Epic Artwork [Exclusive]
https://collider.com/thor-love-and-t...art-exclusive/
- Gag Reel Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder.
- Audio Commentary Watch the film with audio commentary by director/writer Taika Waititi.
Featurettes
- Hammer-worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces.
- Shaping a Villain This featurette introduces Love and Thunders primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes.
- Another Classic Taika Adventure This piece looks back on Taika Waititis journey taking over the Thor franchise and reinventing the God of Thunder. Revisit the moment Taika was announced as the new custodian of Thor and follow Taika through the production of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Deleted Scenes
- Looking for Zeus Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus.
- Wasting Time Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause.
- A Safe Vacation A nonchalant Thor chats with a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos. An explosion thrusts Korg into the scene.
- Fighting For You Zeus gifts Thor a special tool after overhearing a heartfelt conversation.
